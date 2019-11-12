Houston's Best Sandwiches: Texas de Cubano at Eatsie Boys

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!

The Cubano is one of the greatest sandwiches ever invented. The combo of pork and ham with pickles and Swiss on a pressed hoagie roll is inspired and one of my personal favorites. I try every one I can find. A few weeks back, I happened to try the Eatsie Boys (2202 Dallas) version from the food-truck-turned-in-house-kitchen at 8th Wonder Brewery. While all the standard ingredients were included, their take had a spicy kick and a hyper local connection.

It should be noted that a recent menu change took this sandwich off the main menu, but I have been assured it is still on the "secret menu." Should you want it, you need only ask!

Like any good Cubano, the sandwich was rich and filled with great pork that was fatty without being overly so. All the flavors were on point from the zing from the pickles to the zip of dijon. But, it was the spicy kick that caught me happily off guard. Not too much for the more tender palettes among us, it has the kind of back-of-the-throat heat that is warm and inviting. My companion and I couldn't decide if it was something like cayenne or maybe even black pepper, but it was so good, I realized the times I had passed up spicier Cubano options at other joints, I was probably missing out.

Of course, the pressed roll is also a critical part of any good Cubano and Eatsie Boys decided to go local for theirs choosing a classic po' boy roll from Royal Bakery, one of my favorite spots in Houston. It's a delightful and unexpected choice offering a degree of familiarity and a perfect, lightly toasted baguette.

I mean, if you are going to do a Cubano in Houston at a brewery called 8th Wonder, you may as well go all H-Town and Eatsie Boys has definitely done that.

If you have a sandwich you think is one of the best in town, hit us up. We're always looking for new options.