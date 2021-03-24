Where to Get Easter Sunday Meals To-Go in Houston

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Staying in this Easter Sunday? These Houston restaurants are here to help make your holiday a tasty one, with to-go and takeout offerings available for takeout and preorder (Easter falls on Sunday, April 4 this year, by the way).

Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, 713-521-2239

The Houston classic will be serving a prix fixe Easter brunch (with live jazz) from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., available to-go and featuring choices such as roasted vegetable stuffed quail, watermelon gazpacho, braised lamb with vegetable risotto, grilled skirt steak and eggs, and carrot cake. Cost is $52 per person and $15 per child, and drink kits are available, as well.

Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, 832-879-2802

Those who prefer to dine at home can order Easter Brunch for curbside pickup (wine is available to go, as well). Brasserie du Parc will be serving a special three-course menu for $38++ (kids menu also available). Choices include Maine lobster bisque, sole meunière, roasted leg of lamb au jus and pistachio panna cotta, among others.

The Capital Grille, 5365 Westheimer, 713-623-4600;840 West Sam Houston Parkway North, 713-463-5051

The Capital Grille is offering a three-course family-style Easter dinner for takeout, featuring a whole rack of bone-in filet, field greens salad, grilled asparagus, mashed potatoes and flourless chocolate espresso cake, starting at $150 and with add-ons available. Pre-order is available with pickup on April 3 or 4.

Caracol, 2200 Post Oak, 713-622-9996

Take out Caracol’s special three-course menu, available for $49 per person and $15 per child, plus beverage, tax and gratuity. Indulge in Mexican conchas, Gulf shrimp albondigas, chilaquiles, bacon-wrapped stuffed shrimp, creamy coconut flan and more.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s offers Family Bundles featuring scratchmade classics to feed the entire family, from baby back ribs and chicken tenders to grilled salmon, plus two family-sized sides of choice and a half-dozen signature honey butter croissants, starting at $24.99. Guests can complete the meal with a few slices of classic cheesecake topped with strawberry purée for $4.99 each, and beer, wine, or cocktails to-go. Order online for curbside pickup.

Cleburne Cafeteria, 3606 Bissonnet

The local staple will be open on Easter Sunday for dine-in, take out, curbside and contactless, online ordering for drive-through pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant's weekly Sunday Specials include Baked Ham, Turkey and Dressing, Cornish Game Hen with Rice and Prime Rib of Beef, plus a wide array of fresh side dishes and scratchmade desserts.

CRU, 2800 Kirby, 713-528-9463; 9595 Six Pines, 281-465-9463

CRU will feature an Easter Brunch To-Go package (two appetizers, two entrees and two desserts for $70) and $25 Mimosa Kits, plus two Easter-themed dinner specials, pan-seared Scottish salmon with lemon-thyme sauce and rosemary roasted double lamb chops with black truffle gratin potatoes, and red wine sauce, available Easter Sunday night only and available to-go.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, 2800 Kirby, 713-874-1800; 12848 Queensbury, 832-200-2380

Eddie V’s is offering a four-course family-style Easter dinner for takeout, featuring shrimp cocktail, choice of herb-roasted tenderloin or Chilean sea bass, grilled asparagus, three cheese au gratin potatoes and Bananas Foster butter cake. Starting at $150, each dinner serves either two or four to six people and will be chilled and ready for guests to reheat at home. Dinners can be pre-ordered for pickup April 2-4.

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, 832-668-5808

Etoile Cuisine et Bar is celebrating Easter with a special three-course brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $54 per adult plus beverages, tax and gratuity, available to-go with cocktail kits offered as well. There is also a kid’s menu available for $25++. Dine on choices such as deviled eggs with lobster medallions, braised beef short ribs with butternut squash mousseline, and lemon tart with strawberry coulis.

Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer @ Mandell; 713-524-7744

Chef Hugo Ortega is offering a special brunch menu (dine-in or to-go), beginning with housemade conchas for the table, followed by a three-course menu from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for $49 per person, $15 for children, plus beverage, tax and gratuity. Features include corn soup with chile de arbol, guajillo-rubbed, wood-grilled chicken, huevos rancheros and Mexican chocolate bombe.

Max’s Wine Dive Fairview, 214 Fairview, 713-528-9200

Easter brunch will highlight Braised Oxtails ($20) served over jalapeno cheddar grits with collard greens and crispy fried onion rings and a Lobster Omelet ($18) with spinach, brie, Spanish chorizo, caramelized onions and smothered sauce. The specials are available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for dine-in or take-out.

The Oceanaire, 5061 Westheimer, 832-487-8862

The Oceanaire is offering a Cook-at-Home Easter Dinner Kit for $149 (serving 4 – 6 people) and with wine add-ons available. The kit features spring berry salad, jimbo shrimp cocktail, Snake River Farms Korabuta Ham, family Style Sides including Creole cornbread, garlic green beans and baked au gratin potatoes; and key lime pie. Pre-orders must be placed prior to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 2 for pickup from 1 – 4 p.m. on April 3 or 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on April 4.

Orleans Seafood Kitchen, 20940 Katy Freeway

Orleans Seafood Kitchen will be open for Easter from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., offering its "Family Day" Sunday special with 20-percent off on all dine-in and to-go orders. Dine on crawfish, fried shrimp, chicken fried chicken, oysters, gumbo, shrimp etouffée and more.

Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, 713-528-2264

The Southern eclectic restaurant will offer a special Easter brunch menu, with all menu items available for take home (to-go orders should be placed no later than Good Friday, April 2). Dine on braised pork osso bucco with tomatillo sauce, herb mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus; grilled beef medallions served with béarnaise sauce, pecan-crusted potato cake and poached egg, asparagus and roasted tomato; and more. For families, those members 12 and younger may choose three selected items for $14.

Pinstripes, 3300 Kirby, 346-297-1770

Takeout Easter Brunch options include Smoked Salmon Flatbread ($17) layered with dill cream cheese, arugula, onions, grape tomatoes and capers and topped with fresh smoked salmon; Bunny Waffles ($10) topped with fresh fruit, chocolate chips and a whipped cream cottontail; and Slow Roasted Prime Rib ($29), a twelve-ounce hand-cut prime rib served with garlic mashed potatoes, horseradish cream sauce and au jus.

Prego, 2520 Amherst, 713-529-2420

Prego will serve its Patio Spritz Menu, featuring dishes such as spaghetti carbonara, mushroom and asparagus frittata and the house Bloody Mary, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and available to order for curbside pick-up (wine and cocktails are available to-go, too).

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, 713-861-8666

The original lodge restaurant will be offering a special three-course Easter menu with to-go available, with choices from smoked duck gumbo and rainbow trout with lump crab and pecan brown butter to lemon ice box pie ($55++ per person, $35 kids menu). Easter brunch will be served 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Seasons 52, 4410 Westheimer, 713-621-5452;842 West Sam Houston Parkway North, 713-464-5252

Seasons 52 is serving an Easter Green Box To Go, featuring three courses with choice of Glazed Spiral Ham, Whole Side of Cedar Plank Roasted Salmon or Wood-Grilled Beef Tenderloin, plus salad, roasted green beans, choice of an additional side and Mini Indulgence desserts. Starting at $55, each dinner serves either two or 4-6 people and will be chilled and ready for guests to warm at home. Order for pickup on April 2 or 3.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 713-334-7295; 1140 Eldridge, 832-230-3842

Sylvia’s is offering two to-go options, an Easter Parrillada Package for Four with mesquite-grilled beef fajitas, mesquite-grilled chicken fajitas, mesquite-grilled quail, four enchiladas (a choice of classic cheese enchiladas or chicken enchiladas with salsa verde), guacamole, rice, beans, corn or flour tortillas, tres leches cake, and chips with salsa for $79.95 plus tax and gratuity; and the Enchilada Extravaganza for Four, including eight enchiladas with a choice of filling (shrimp, crab and fajita enchiladas are $10 extra), rice, beans, chips with salsa and chile con queso for $55 plus tax and gratuity. You can also add margaritas or aguas frescas to-go.

The Tasting Room at CityCentre, 818 Town and Country, 281-822-1500

On both Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., TTR will serve Easter Brunch, available for takeout, dine-in and third party delivery. In addition, guests can enjoy a special Easter dish, “The Mixed Grill Asado,” for $55 from 11 a.m. to close. The feature includes grilled lamb chops, steak churrasco, garlic shrimp and andouille sausage, and is served with lemon aioli and cherry pepper chimichurri.

EXPAND Make Easter easy with Treebeards' family meal packages to-go. Photo by Becca Wright

Treebeards, 9655 Katy Freeway, Suite 3120

Treebeards will be offering family meals to-go to, from shrimp étouffée, beef and bean chili, red beans with sausage, and chicken-fried chicken, to jalapeño cornbread, mashed potatoes, chicken salad, crab and shrimp queso and more. Family meal packages have a minimum of four people. Orders must be placed by Friday, April 2. The Pop-Up Meals are refrigerated and meant to be reheated. Pick up for Easter meals will be on Saturday, April 3 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. at Treebeards Bunker Hill. Email catering@treebeards.com to order.

True Food Kitchen, 1700 Post Oak, 281-605-2505

The nutrition-conscious kitchen will be offering Easter brunch on both Saturday and Sunday, with to-go specials, family meals, and mimosa bundles. Specials include strawberry quinoa pancakes with lemon coconut whipped cream , a spring garden scramble featuring asparagus, poblano pepper, smoked gouda and more.

Xochi, 1777 Walker, 713-300-4440

Xochi is serving a special three-course Easter menu from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for $49 per person and $15 per child, plus beverages, tax and gratuity. Order takeout for squash blossom soup, grilled prime Angus ribeye and eggs, chilaquiles, carrot cake and more.