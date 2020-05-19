Takeout Reviews: Family Meals from Hugo’s

As this crisis continues, we continue to support our local restaurant industry any way we can, including by ordering takeout.

Sitting on lower Westheimer in one of the hottest dining pockets of the city, there’s a reason Hugo’s is a Houston institution. And that’s because chef Hugo Ortega and Co. care deeply about showcasing the real deal flavors of regional Mexican cuisine, to the earthy and complex from the zippy and bright.

Though the standout recently opened for dine-in service Monday-Sunday, it’s still offering its curbside takeout and delivery options — something I highly recommend you take advantage of.

On a recent Saturday afternoon, fueled by the beautiful weather and the thought of enjoying margaritas in said beautiful weather, my husband and I and and another friend couple of ours joined up for some socially-distant drinks in the yard. They had secured all the makings for margs, so we returned the favor by ordering some sustenance via Hugo’s (which also offers its Hugo Margarita Kits for pickup and delivery, by the way).

The curbside takeout menu is limited, but it still manages to satisfy all the cravings, with offerings like breakfast tacos, enchiladas, chile relleno, chips and guac, carnitas, lechon and pescado. Some of the dishes can also be ordered as “Family Meals,” with larger portions made for sharing. We went with a pound of the family-sized carnitas ($25/pound) and family-sized enchiladas verdes de vegetables ($18/half-dozen), then tacked on a pint each of grande refritos and arroz Mexicano ($8 each).

You can order online, but I called in the local delivery to confirm this was a good amount to feed four adults and two toddlers. Turns out, it was and then some (add an egg to those enchiladas and boom, breakfast).

Around 45 minutes after I ordered, the Hugo’s employee who delivered our food called to let us know he had dropped the goods off at the front door (you can pre-tip when ordering, so there is no need for contact).

Those carnitas were damn good—fork-tender, succulent and served with fresh cilantro, pico de gallo, radish, a mouth-numbing habanero sauce and a dozen corn tortillas. I slathered some refried beans onto a few bites, too, attempting a respite from the heat of the habanero sauce. I’m not sure it worked as a cooling effect, but either way it was tasty. The vegetarian enchiladas were a second big hit among the crew (even my 13-month-old was pretty happy about them). Stuffed with roasted zucchini, corn, poblanos and potatoes and topped with tomatillo salsa, the sometimes heavy dish was surprising light and fresh.

We all enjoyed the rest sunny afternoon staying away from each other and trying to ignore the fact that hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and masks are now a part of this scary new normal. The Mexican and margs definitely helped with that.

Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer

Curbside and delivery orders can be placed online or by calling 713-524-7744. Orders can also be delivered via Favor, Postmates, GrubHub and UberEats, and the restaurant offers direct delivery to the following areas for a $7 delivery fee: 77006, 77019, 77098, 77007, 77002, 77010, 77008 and 77009. Phones will be answered starting at 2 p.m. daily.