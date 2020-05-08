Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: The Return of Rosie and Mother's Day Dining

As Gov. Greg Abbott’s stay-at-home executive order has now expired, restaurants are beginning to open back up, while many have continued the takeout route. This weekend, we’re sharing five fantastic dining options from restaurants around town, covering both dine-in and curbside service. See our list Mother’s Day Dining Guide for a full list of Mother’s Day options.

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

The Return of Rosie To-Go at Rosie Cannonball

Tuesday-Saturday, 5 to 9 p.m.

1620 Westheimer

After closing its kitchen, Rosie Cannonball returned for takeout service earlier this week. Now, guests can get their fill of pizzas, pasta, cocktails, and wine via curbside pickup and delivery. The restaurant has also added some new dishes in addition to the fan favorites, and expanded its delivery areas. Get cavatelli Bolognese, grilled Napa cabbage with pistachio crema, speck and chili oil pizza, braised lamb shank over cheesy polenta, Basque cheesecake and ice cream by the pint, and add wines, cocktails and beers. Order online and stay tuned for details on its full re-opening.

Curbside Chicken Shack at Better Luck Tomorrow

Monday-Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.

544 Yale

This Heights hotspot has officially reopened its kitchen and turned itself into a Curbside Chicken Shack, six days a week. Guests can place orders online, or over the phone starting at 11 a.m., then dig into dishes such as an eggy, garlicky Tuscan kale and chicken salad, fried chicken sandwich with “lots of dill pickles” and buttermilk sauce, and a fried or griddled whole chicken dinner for four. Tack on retail wine to-go, drink setups and chocolate frosted Texas sheet cake (and looking ahead for the week, BLT’s famous Pasta Tuesday is still in effect, as well).

Mother’s Day at Ouisie’s Table

Reservations and curbside orders by Friday

3939 San Felipe

On Mother’s Day, the Houston institution will take reservations for seatings at 10:30 a.m.; noon; 1:30 p.m.; 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. In addition, Ouisie’s will offer a la carte offerings available for curbside pickup. Dine on crab cakes, pear and Stilton cheese salad, red snapper, veggie paella, roast chicken, tres leches, Grand Marnier chocolate cake and more. You can also tack on kids chicken tenders and pasta with grilled chicken meals for $14, and wines, spirits and macarons and cakes to-go. Reservations and orders must be placed by Friday, May 8. Call 713-528-2264.

Handroll Kits at Kata Robata

Mother’s Day orders by Saturday at 9 p.m.

3600 Kirby

In addition to its to-go menu (available for curbside service and select delivery from 4 to 8:30 p.m. daily), the cult favorite Japanese restaurant and sushi bar is offering handroll kits for Mother’s Day. The entire kit includes ingredients for up to 20 handrolls and sheets of nori, fresh fish, julienned veggies and toppings and a 720 mL bottle of Seikyo Takehara. Orders are accepted until Saturday, May 9 at 9 p.m. and can be placed by emailing katahostess@gmail.com.

Mother’s Day at Mutiny Wine Room

Mother’s Day orders by Saturday at 4 p.m.

1124 Usener

You can take Mom on a trip to Napa by way of Houston at this Heights wine room. Mutiny will be featuring several takeout options available for Mother’s Day, including Sweet Pepper Bisque, Roasted Rack of Lamb, Corn Bruleé Casserole and Horchata Flan. Each item is portioned to serve two people and range in price from $12 to $46. Add a bottle of champagne (Bergerie 2015 Cremant de Loire Rose, France; $50) or prosecco (Sentio Prosecco Brut, Italy; $30) and a flight of three fresh juices to create an at-home mimosa kit for an additional $10. The Mother's Day orders must be placed by 4 p.m. on Saturday. Call 832-618-1233. The wine room has reopened for dine-in service as well, with reservations required via Resy.