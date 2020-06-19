Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Grill an At Home Feast for Dad

As Gov. Greg Abbott’s stay-at-home executive order has now expired, restaurants are beginning to open back up, while many have continued to go the takeout route. This weekend, we’re sharing five fantastic dining options from restaurants around town, covering both dine-in and curbside service, and some Father's Day options.

Note: Anyone who may have recently been exposed to COVID-19 or is experiencing symptoms should please keep others safe by staying home and using contactless dining options.

Dine-In or To-Go at The Annie Café & Bar

Friday and Saturday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Tuesday – Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m.

1800 Post Oak

In addition to Bar bites and dinner served inside and on the covered outdoor patio, the longtime restaurant and bar is offering curbside pick-up and delivery (by Favor or a complimentary delivery by a manager if made by phone and within three miles from the restaurant). Those who prefer to stay home can check out the Dinner Take-Out Packages and margaritas to-go; each package includes the choice of one soup or salad and one side dish with your selected entrée, from Gulf red snapper a la Veracruzana to coffee-crusted filet mignon. Orders can be placed by calling the restaurant at 713-804-1800.

Dine-In or Takout at Daddy’s Burgers at The Dunlavy

feThursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

3422 Allen

The Dunlavy will be transforming into burger pop-up, Daddy's Burgers, all summer long. Pop in to grub on grass-fed beef burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, fries and onion rings, hand-scooped milkshakes, local beer in frozen mugs, craft cocktails and even weekend breakfast. Dine-in service and takeout options (with online ordering) are available. This Sunday, the pop-up first come, first serve, with in-restaurant, patio and seating by Buffalo Bayou Parks’ Lost Lake.

BBQ in Bulk and Father’s Day Wings at Feges BBQ

Greenway: 3 Greenway Plaza

Spring Branch: 8141 Long Point

Pop-Up at Roost: 1972 Fairview

Feges will soon have two locations, the original in in The Hub at Greenway Plaza—where you’ll currently find a limited lunch menu available Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and a second location in the Spring Branch Village Shopping Center—where the pit team is hosting a Saturday BBQ Pickup in the parking lot. In addition, the team will be popping up for a Sunday BBQ Pickup at Roost (preorders must be placed by 6 p.m. on Friday for both Saturday and Sunday Pickup). And this weekend in particular, preorders are also open for the Father’s Day Wings Special—smoked wings served with your choice of Alabama white sauce, gochujang bbq or sweet bbq sauce—available for starting Friday at Greenway, on Saturday in Spring Branch and on Sunday at Roost.

Dine-In and Curbside Pickup at One Fifth Houston

Friday-Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m.

1658 Westheimer

Bringing back its Mediterranean iteration, One Fifth has reopened its dining room at 75-percent capacity for in-restaurant and patio dining. Guests can make a reservation to dine in or place an order for curbside pickup, with options from Turkish hummus and taboon roasted tomato to braised lamb shank and hearth roasted fish. If it’s a special Father’s Day your after, One Fifth Mediterranean has a Kebab Grill at Home Kit Feast that feeds four and includes one pint of hummus, four pita, a pint of each salatim (coffee roasted beets, Torshi, barberry onion salad), a large watermelon, fattoush, four flat iron beef kebabs (uncooked) four merguez kebabs (uncooked) and one large piece of Mishmish for $160. Choose Saturday or Sunday for pickup.

Dine-In, Takeout and Delivery from The Turkey Leg Hut

Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (kitchen closes daily from 4-5 p.m.)

4830 Almeda

TLH has gained fans far and wide (including Snoop Dogg) thanks to its mouthwatering, overstuffed and colossal-sized turkey legs. Owners Lynn and Nakia Price first introduced locals to the good stuff in a parking lot outside of the Rodeo in 2016. Today, you can find the famous legs loaded with everything from spicy house dirty rice to Cajun crawfish mac’ and cheese alongside soulful eats like fried catfish, jerk chicken tacos and red beans and rice. Dine in (outdoor dining available) or order to-go and delivery online.

Looking for more Father’s Day options? Check out our Father’s Day Dining Guide for a list of restaurants open and offering specials for both dine-in and takeout.