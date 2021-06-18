Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Where to Get Grub This Father's Day

- Local
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:
One Year Anniversary at Becca Cakes
Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
1207 West 34th
In celebration of the first anniversary of its storefront bakery and to thank its customers, Becca cakes will be offering birthday specials, including a “buy one get one” free cupcakes and macarons all day, free cocktails and mocktails from Beyond Bartending from open to 2 p.m.; and free $10 gift cards to use on their next purchase to the first ten people in the store.
Backyard Brew Fest at East End Backyard
Saturday, 1 to 7 p.m.
1105 Sampson
East End Backyard is hosting its first annual Backyard Brew Fest, featuring 17 local breweries, food trucks, DJs and live music from Zac Edwards Band and Los Skarnales, among others. SpindleTap, 11 Below, Austin Eastciders, City Orchard, Bakfish and True Anomaly are just some of the showcased breweries, while food vendors include The Urban Flower Company, Foreign Policy, Mingos Food Truck, Caluma Tacos and AM BBQ. Tickets ($30) will include a punch card redeemable for six beers, plus souvenir swag, VIP tickets ($65) include early entry from noon to 1 p.m.
Father’s Day Dining Guide
Sunday
From family-friendly brunches and dinners to fancy, bourbon-kissed meals, check out our Houston Father’s Day Dining Guide for a list of local restaurants and bars offering meals dad will love this Father's Day. And for those staying in, be sure to take a peek at our Father’s Day Takeout Guide.
One Year Anniversary at Tenfold Coffee
Sunday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (or until sold out)
101 Aurora
Tenfold Coffee is celebrating its first anniversary, and it has invited some friends to join along in the fun. Popular Viet-Tex bbq pop-up Khoi Barbecue will be onsite serving up a whole hog, with Vietnamese, Cantonese, and Filipino dishes; and guests can also expect pop-ups from local baker Christina Au, Calenda’s Pizza, Kin by Chef Evelyn, Tatemo? and Underground Creamery.
“Honor the Father” Whiskey Tasting at Reserve 101
Sunday, 7 p.m.
1201 Caroline
This Father’s Day, one of Houston’s finest whiskey bars will host the “Honor the Father” guided whiskey tasting with special guest Adam Harris –– an award-winning senior ambassador for James B. Beam Distilling Co. The tasting features four chapters of the highly sought-after Little Book, a collection of limited annual release blends from eight generation distiller Freddie Noe at Beam Distillery. Guests will be welcomed with a complimentary glass of Beam Highball, and light bites will be served. Tickets are $75.
