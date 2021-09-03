Support Us

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Tokyo Night Festival and Labor Day Brunch

September 3, 2021 4:30AM

State Fare Bar & Kitchen is ready to liven up your Labor Day with a special Monday brunch.
State Fare Bar & Kitchen is ready to liven up your Labor Day with a special Monday brunch. Photo by Adrian Verde
click to enlarge State Fare Bar & Kitchen is ready to liven up your Labor Day with a special Monday brunch. - PHOTO BY ADRIAN VERDE
State Fare Bar & Kitchen is ready to liven up your Labor Day with a special Monday brunch.
Photo by Adrian Verde

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Care Package Drive for Afghan Refugees at Trash Panda Drinking Club

Friday, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

4203 Edison

Night Moves Hospitality and Houston resident Annick Baquero will be hosting a Care Package Drive for Afghan Refugees this Friday, and Trash Panda will be selling $1 Suntory Toki highballs to those who donate. Guests are encouraged to bring home essentials like pots and pans, dish soap, utensils, bed sheets, and more, along with hygiene products, cleaning and school supplies.

Boo’s Burgers Pop-Up at Kickin’ Kombucha

Saturday, 4 to 9 p.m.

5420 Lawndale

Buzzy smashburger concept Boo’s Burgers, the brainchild of barista-by-day, burger-flipper-by-night Joseph Boudreux, is taking a break from its usual The Tipping Point pop-up to head over to Cochinta & Co. and Kickin’ Kombucha space this Saturday night. Smashed with crispy edges and topped with American cheese, LTO, pickles and Boudreux’s addicting, burger sauce, the burgers have been known to sell out through preordering in the past (even Top Chef finalist Dawn Burrell is a fan). This time, no preorders will be taken, so you’ll have a chance to show up and score a burger on site.

Tokyo Night Festival at Social Beer Garden

Sunday, 5 to 11 p.m.

3101 San Jacinto

Shun Japanese Restaurant will be hosting its own first-ever Tokyo Night Festival with OCA of Houston over at Social Beer Garden. The night will feature 30+ vendors, live entertainment, cars, cosplay, anime and local chefs who specialize in Japanese cuisine. The event is free to attend.

Labor Day Brunch and More

Monday (and a few weekend long specials)


From mimosa-fueled Labor Day brunch to backyard bbqs and weekend-long dining deals, check out our Houston Labor Day Food and Drink Guide for the lowdown on where to celebrate the long weekend in Houston.

Houston Restaurant Weeks

Now through Labor Day


It’s officially the last call for Houston Restaurant Weeks, which has been raising funds for the Houston Food Bank all throughout August and is coming to its close on Labor Day. Go ahead and take another look at the library of participating restaurants and HRW menus and book your reservations at your favorites, from exciting newcomers like Xin Chào and The Nash to longtime classics like Rainbow Lodge and Tony’s, and everything in between.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

