Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Spice Challenge and Seven Years at a Cocktail Bar

Diwali Festivities at PondicheriFriday-Sunday
2800 Kirby
Pondicheri will be celebrating the ancient Indian holiday of Diwali, offering a luxurious Araam Thali special through the weekend. The sampler platter will feature Vegetable Market Curry, Herb Pooris, Sindhi Dal, okra and a sweet rose laddu, and guests can add a side of lamb keema or butter chicken for an additional charge. There will also be a Malai Cheesecake on offer for dessert and a Diwali Sweet Box containing classic Indian treats like Besan Mithai, Chocolate Peanut Mithai, Sindhi Laddu, and more available for purchase upstairs at the Pondicheri Bake Lab + Shop and online.
Fiery Laksa Challenge at Phat EaterySaturday
23119 Colonial
Phat Eatery is bringing back its Fiery Laksa Challenge for Charity this Saturday (participants can register for the encore event through Friday, November 5, or while slots are open). For a $25 entry fee, contestants will compete for a $50 gift card, swag and housemade ice cream; to win, each contestant must consume the entire “level 8” bowl of Laksa noodle soup within 30 minutes — and may not sip water or milk for five minutes following the final bite. Entry fees will benefit The Ballard House, and Phat Eatery will donate an additional $100 for each person who completes the challenge.
6th Annual Houston Whiskey Social at The CitadelSaturday, 6 to 9 p.m. (5 p.m. for VIP)
12130 Kirby
The largest annual whiskey tasting in Texas, this year’s Houston Whiskey Social will feature hundreds of whiskies and spirits from around the world, including select single barrel offerings and fine food to match. Tickets are $90 for general admission and $140 for VIP.
7 Year Anniversary Party at JulepSunday, 4 p.m. to midnight
1919 Washington
Alba Huerta and the Julep team will celebrate the cocktail bar’s seventh anniversary, featuring an all-star lineup of guest bartenders from around the country, a pop up from one of the “Best Bars in the World” and drink specials all day starting at 4 p.m. Lynette Marrero, Meaghan Dorman, Nandini Khaund and Kellie Thorn will be guest bartending throughout the night, and the party will end with a bar takeover from Licorería Limantour, a Mexico City bar currently ranked No. 17 in the world.
Disco Inferno Supper Club at The Annie Café & BarSunday, seatings at 5 and 8 p.m.
1800 Post Oak
The Annie Café & Bar’s next Supper Club will feature Disco Inferno songs by the Richard Brown Orchestra. Guests are invited to don disco/'70s attire and enjoy a three-course prix-fixe meal by executive chef Robert Del Grande and chef de cuisine Jose Valencia. Tickets are $195/person, with standing room only tickets to join the Disco Dance Party ($100 with heavy hors d'oeuvres plus a glass of champagne upon arrival) in the Post Oak Room available as well.