Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Celebrate Dad with Burgers, Beers and Boozy Brunches by the Bay

Latin Restaurant WeeksFriday through June 30
Latin Restaurant Weeks returns for its fourth year this Friday, feeding hungry locals and driving awareness to Houston’s Latin chefs, restaurant owners, caterers and bartenders. More than 50 Houston spots will feature special dishes and menus showcasing a wide range of Latin American traditional cooking techniques, including Gloria’s Latin Cuisine, Las Brasas Charcoal Chicken, 5411 Empanadas, Chilosos Taco House, Maize, Segundo Coffee Lab and more.
Pride DIY Dumpling and Beer To-Go Packs at Eureka Heights Brew CoFriday, 4 to 7 p.m. (pickup)
941 West 18th
Eureka Heights has partnered with The Dumpling Dudez for a colorful Beer and Dumpling pairing, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting The Montrose Center. Each to-go pack comes complete with four 16-ounce cans of Lavender Bunny Cream Ale, plus cooking instructions and one dozen rainbow dumplings in flavors including pork, leek and shiitake mushroom, vegan curry mash and Korean bulgogi bacon cheeseburger. Preorders are $40 and kits will be available for pickup at Eureka Heights Brewery from 4 to 7 p.m.
Black Is Primary Juneteenth Festival at POST HoustonSaturday, 10 a.m. to midnight
401 Franklin
Home to the former Barbara Jordan Post Office, POST Houston will host its Juneteenth Festival, paying homage to Civil Rights Movement leader Barbara Jordan and honoring Black heritage through storytelling, cultural performances, art, lectures and food.
Going Hog Wild First Birthday at Feges BBQ Spring BranchSaturday, 2 to 6 p.m.
8217 Long Point
Feges BBQ’s Spring Branch location is celebrating its first birthday with a whole hog bash. Co-owner Patrick Feges will be cooking a whole hog on the patio, and the day will feature whole hog specials, half-off Lone Star beers and $20 Lone Star buckets, deals on merchandise, sauces and rubs, and live music on the patio.
Father’s Day DiningSunday
From bbq, burgers, bourbon and family-friendly brunches to special Dad’s Day brews and a Hops for Pops event, check out our Father’s Day Dining Guide to find out where to eat, drink and celebrate Dad in Houston this Father’s Day.