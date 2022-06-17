Support Us

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Celebrate Dad with Burgers, Beers and Boozy Brunches by the Bay

June 17, 2022 4:00AM

Consider bloodys and bivalves by the bay at Pier 6 this Father's Day.
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Latin Restaurant Weeks

Friday through June 30

Latin Restaurant Weeks returns for its fourth year this Friday, feeding hungry locals and driving awareness to Houston’s Latin chefs, restaurant owners, caterers and bartenders. More than 50 Houston spots will feature special dishes and menus showcasing a wide range of Latin American traditional cooking techniques, including Gloria’s Latin Cuisine, Las Brasas Charcoal Chicken, 5411 Empanadas, Chilosos Taco House, Maize, Segundo Coffee Lab and more.

Pride DIY Dumpling and Beer To-Go Packs at Eureka Heights Brew Co

Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. (pickup)
941 West 18th

Eureka Heights has partnered with The Dumpling Dudez for a colorful Beer and Dumpling pairing, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting The Montrose Center. Each to-go pack comes complete with four 16-ounce cans of Lavender Bunny Cream Ale, plus cooking instructions and one dozen rainbow dumplings in flavors including pork, leek and shiitake mushroom, vegan curry mash and Korean bulgogi bacon cheeseburger. Preorders are $40 and kits will be available for pickup at Eureka Heights Brewery from 4 to 7 p.m.

Black Is Primary Juneteenth Festival at POST Houston

Saturday, 10 a.m. to midnight
401 Franklin

Home to the former Barbara Jordan Post Office, POST Houston will host its Juneteenth Festival, paying homage to Civil Rights Movement leader Barbara Jordan and honoring Black heritage through storytelling, cultural performances, art, lectures and food.

Going Hog Wild First Birthday at Feges BBQ Spring Branch

Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m.
8217 Long Point

Feges BBQ’s Spring Branch location is celebrating its first birthday with a whole hog bash. Co-owner Patrick Feges will be cooking a whole hog on the patio, and the day will feature whole hog specials, half-off Lone Star beers and $20 Lone Star buckets, deals on merchandise, sauces and rubs, and live music on the patio.

Father’s Day Dining

Sunday

From bbq, burgers, bourbon and family-friendly brunches to special Dad’s Day brews and a Hops for Pops event, check out our Father’s Day Dining Guide to find out where to eat, drink and celebrate Dad in Houston this Father’s Day. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
