Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Oyster Deals and White Linen Night in the Heights

August 5, 2022 4:00AM

Pier 6's Oyster Day specials include an oyster happy hour and oyster shooters.
Pier 6's Oyster Day specials include an oyster happy hour and oyster shooters. Photo by Becca Wright
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

National Oyster Day

Friday

Houston’s hottest oyster-shucking restaurants and bars are getting down on National Oyster Day with special deals and happy hours, from 50-cent chilled oysters fresh from the Gulf to some of the city’s finest wood-grilled oysters. Check out our 2022 Houston Oyster Day Guide to find out where to slurp up the deals.

White Linen Night in the Heights

Saturday

The annual White Linen Night returns to the Heights, with the main event going down along historic 19th with art, music, vendors, food and drink. Dress in white and head on over from 6 to 10 p.m., or check out unofficial WLN parties going down around the hood, like the giant block party and bar hop on White Oak; the all-day White Linen party at Heights & Co (featuring a to-go cocktail stand from 6 to 8 p.m. and espresso martinis from 9 to 11 p.m.); and a White Linen at the Treehouse party at Patterson Park.

Sunday Funday at Esther’s Cajun Café & Soul Food

Sunday, beginning at noon
5007 North Shepherd

The iconic family-run soul food spot has just launched a new “Sunday Funday” experience featuring brunch at noon and live music on the patio from 2 to 6 p.m. every Sunday. Go for a mimosa-fueled, homestyle Southern brunch with weekly specials like Chicken & Waffles for $10.99, $12 Bottomless Mimosas, Half-Off Esther’s Bar Bites, $20 Beer Buckets and $25 Champagne Buckets.

Houston Restaurant Weeks

All month long through Labor Day

Houston Restaurant Weeks is back, running now through Labor Day, September 5. To date, HRW has raised $17.6 million for the Houston Food Bank, which equates to 52.8 million meals that have gone to feed those that are food insecure in the region. This year, the fundraiser rocks a 300-and-counting lineup of local spots offering specially priced, multi-course prix fixe menus for brunch, lunch, and dinner, some available for dine-in and take-out. Peruse the menus and secure your reservations now.

Sausage Fest at King’s BierHaus

All month long

Throughout the entire month of August, both locations of King’s BierHauswill offer an impressive lineup of specialty sausages with an All-You-Can-Eat promotion, rocking more than 12 traditional, exotic and plant-based sausages to choose from. Go for spicy kielbasa, elk sausage, kasewurst and plant-based chipotle ($12 traditional, $15 all varieties).
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
