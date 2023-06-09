Navigation
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Rosé All Day and Celebrate Houston's Oldest Craft Brewery

June 9, 2023 4:00AM

The Annie invites guests to brunch and drink pink for National Rosé Day. Photo Kirsten Gilliam
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Sonoma Wine Experience at The Post Oak Hotel

Friday, 7 to 10 p.m.
1600 West Loop South

The Post Oak Hotel is hosting a Sonoma wine experience, featuring wine tasting, food and live music from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $195 and include admission to the event, unlimited wine tastings, food offerings and complimentary event parking.

Wine & Food Week in The Woodlands

Friday-Sunday

The annual Wine & Food Week closes out with weekend-long events in The Woodlands. On Friday, enjoy Ladies of the Vine Tasting, Luncheon & Panel Discussion ($135 Sips) from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or the Sips, Suds & Savor ($45) bash at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott from 6 to 9 p.m. 6:00 - 9:00pm. Saturday is the elaborate Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Ballroom ($150) featuring hundreds of wines alongside chef demonstrations and culinary offerings from 35 restaurants. Close out the weekend with a family-style La Dolce Vita Sparkling Brunch ($64-$75) at Sorriso Modern Italian Kitchen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

National Rosé Day

Saturday

Rosé enthusiasts can drink pink at Houston bars and restaurants this National Rosé Day. Check out our Houston National Rosé Day Guide for a list of local spots offering specials, happy hours, pink cocktails and more.

29th Anniversary at Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Saturday, 2 to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.
2000 Lyons

Saint A is turning 29, celebrating the big day with a free, all-are-welcome bash in the beer garden on Saturday featuring live music, special variants of Banger IPA on draft, commemorative 29th Anniversary glassware, and fun. On Sunday, the 29th Anniversary Rare Cellar Tasting goes down in the Saint Arnold Beer Hall for ticketholders 21 and up. Tickets are $80 plus tax and include 2 ounce samples of each beer, a Houston Dairymaids cheese tasting table, a 500 mL bottle of Barleywine Aged in Bourbon Barrels to take home and a special souvenir 29th Anniversary taster glass.

Aaron Franklin Book Signing Celebration at LORO

Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m.
1001 West 11th

LORO Asian Smokehouse & Bar will be hosting an exclusive BBQ and book signing event to celebrate the launch of chef Aaron Franklin’s third book, “Franklin Smoke” from 2 to 5 p.m. Smoked Pulled Pork and Chopped Brisket Sliders for purchase and the first 50 guests will also receive a free signed copy of the book. Reserve a spot online
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

