Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Rosé All Day and Celebrate Houston's Oldest Craft Brewery

Sonoma Wine Experience at The Post Oak HotelFriday, 7 to 10 p.m.
1600 West Loop South
The Post Oak Hotel is hosting a Sonoma wine experience, featuring wine tasting, food and live music from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $195 and include admission to the event, unlimited wine tastings, food offerings and complimentary event parking.
Wine & Food Week in The WoodlandsFriday-Sunday
The annual Wine & Food Week closes out with weekend-long events in The Woodlands. On Friday, enjoy Ladies of the Vine Tasting, Luncheon & Panel Discussion ($135 Sips) from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or the Sips, Suds & Savor ($45) bash at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott from 6 to 9 p.m. 6:00 - 9:00pm. Saturday is the elaborate Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Ballroom ($150) featuring hundreds of wines alongside chef demonstrations and culinary offerings from 35 restaurants. Close out the weekend with a family-style La Dolce Vita Sparkling Brunch ($64-$75) at Sorriso Modern Italian Kitchen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
National Rosé DaySaturday
Rosé enthusiasts can drink pink at Houston bars and restaurants this National Rosé Day. Check out our Houston National Rosé Day Guide for a list of local spots offering specials, happy hours, pink cocktails and more.
29th Anniversary at Saint Arnold Brewing CompanySaturday, 2 to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.
2000 Lyons
Saint A is turning 29, celebrating the big day with a free, all-are-welcome bash in the beer garden on Saturday featuring live music, special variants of Banger IPA on draft, commemorative 29th Anniversary glassware, and fun. On Sunday, the 29th Anniversary Rare Cellar Tasting goes down in the Saint Arnold Beer Hall for ticketholders 21 and up. Tickets are $80 plus tax and include 2 ounce samples of each beer, a Houston Dairymaids cheese tasting table, a 500 mL bottle of Barleywine Aged in Bourbon Barrels to take home and a special souvenir 29th Anniversary taster glass.
Aaron Franklin Book Signing Celebration at LOROSunday, 2 to 5 p.m.
1001 West 11th
LORO Asian Smokehouse & Bar will be hosting an exclusive BBQ and book signing event to celebrate the launch of chef Aaron Franklin’s third book, “Franklin Smoke” from 2 to 5 p.m. Smoked Pulled Pork and Chopped Brisket Sliders for purchase and the first 50 guests will also receive a free signed copy of the book. Reserve a spot online.