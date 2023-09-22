Navigation
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get Queen Bee Lattes and More for Beyoncé's Hometown Tour

September 22, 2023 4:00AM

Get some energy for the Renaissance tour with a Queen Bee Latte at Dandelion Cafe.
Get some energy for the Renaissance tour with a Queen Bee Latte at Dandelion Cafe. Photo by Sarah Lieberman
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Galveston Island Shrimp Festival at the Historic Strand District

Friday-Saturday

The Galveston Island Shrimp Festival returns to the Historic Strand District, kicking off with a Kick-Off Party and fried shrimp dinner ($75 tickets, 21+ only) on Friday, September 22 and followed by the main event on the Strand beginning at 10 a.m. ton Saturday, September 23. Festivities include the Shrimp Gumbo Cook-Off, Shrimp Scamper 5K Fun Run, Ron Hoover Boat Show, vendor exhibits, the Lil’ Shrimps Parade, live music and more. Gumbo Sampling Cup tickets (known to sell out) are $15 in advance. A portion of event proceeds will benefit the Justin Hughes Fund, University of Texas Medical Branch.

Karbachtoberfest at Karbach Brewing Co.

Friday-Sunday
2032 Karbach

Karbach kicks off its annual three-weekend Karbachtoberfest this Friday, featuring flowing Karbach suds and all sorts of shenanigans. Guests can expect live music from oompah bands, fun from Stein-Hoisting and Chicken Dance Competitions to Keg and Wiener Dog Races, plus Karbach suds including the season favorite Karbachtoberfest.

Houston Turkish Festival at The Water Works in Buffalo Bayou Park

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
105 Sabine

The 27th annual Houston Turkish Festival showcases Turkish culture through folk music and dance, pottery, calligraphy and Turkish coffee art, and traditional eats from local vendors including Fadi’s, Phoenicia Specialty Foods and more. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the gate (free under 13).

Burger-chan x Money Cat Anti-Burger Club at Money Cat

Sunday, 4 to 10 p.m.
2925 Richmond

Burger-chan chef-owner Willet Feng and Money Cat’s Sherman Yeung have collabed on the Anti-Burger Club pop-up menu, offered at Money Cat (alongside the regular menu) from 4 to 10 p.m. or until sold out. Highlights include salt and pepper Chilean sea bass, honey-glazed char siu, Hong Kong french toast and more.

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour Food and Drink

Specials throughout the weekend

As we welcome hometown superstar Beyoncé back for her sellout two-night Renaissance tour this weekend (the shows are going down Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24 at NRG Stadium), many local bars and restaurants have got in on the fun, offering Beyoncé-themed specials perfect for your pre- and post-concert celebrations. From Queen Bee Lattes to Alien Superstar cocktails, check out our Beyoncé Renaissance Tour Food and Drink Guide to get ready for the show. 
