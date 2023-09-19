Celebrate Beyoncé’s Two-Night Concert with Bey-Themed Food and Drink

Queen Bey comes back to her hometown for a two-night performance of her sellout Renaissance world tour this weekend (the shows are going down Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24 at NRG Stadium), and the entire city is abuzz. Including local bars and restaurants, which are offering Beyoncé-themed specials perfect for your pre- and post-concert celebrations.
Axelrad, 1517 Alabama
Hit the beer and cocktail garden to enjoy the Pure (hot) Honey (tequila, hot honey, grapefruit, lime and grapefruit bitters) for $11 available through September 25.
Betelgeuse Betelgeuse, 2101 Washington, 4500 Montrose
Now with two locations, pop by the pizza and cocktail bar to sip the QUEEN B (Gentle Ben Gin, lemon, simple, creme de violette, lavender tincture, sparkling wine) for $11.
Dandelion Cafe, 5405 Bellaire
Try the Good Morning America famous fried chicken and a house made buttermilk biscuit alongside a ‘Queen Bee Latte’ ($5.50 small, $6.50 large) or cool down with an ice cold ‘Queen Bee Frappe ($6.75)’ with a gold straw, each adorned in edible gold glitter and available through September 24.
Hotel Zaza Museum District, 5701 Main
Hotel Zaza Museum District will offer a “Pre-Bey Bite” from 5 to 7 p.m. in the lobby. Snacks include popcorn, macaroni and cheese, fried chicken bites, iced lemonade and more. It will also offer drink specials all weekend long plus a specialty cocktail called the Virgo’s Groove.
Incanto, 1426 Yale
Simone on Sunset, 2418 Sunset
Incanto cocktail bar in Greater Heights and sister bar and Rice Village neighborhood spot Simone on Sunset will both offer a dark and complex cocktail inspired by Beyonce’s hit song ‘Sweet Dreams.’ The drink is made with dark rum, creme de violette, Sweet Vermouth, Lime, Squid Ink and topped with a Gold Leaf for $16 cocktail at both locations on September 23 and 24.
Musaafer, 5115 Westheimer
Beverage director Afzal Kaba has created the glistening ‘Bey Lemonade,’ featuring Don Julio tequila infused with lemon, then shaken to with organic honey, limoncello, citric acid and edible glitter, and topped with prosecco and a cowboy hat. Each individual who orders the feature will receive a disco ball necklace to wear whilst they sip. The $25 featured cocktail is available September 18-24.
Ninfa’s, 2704 Navigation, 1700 Post Oak
Try the Disco Limonada (Lemonade) with melon liqueur, gin, tequila and house made fresh lemonade) for $13 and the Blue Ivy with Aguasol tequila, Caribbean pineapple liqueur, banana liqueur, pina colada mix and fresh lime juice for $13.The Bey-verages are are available at both locations on September 23 and September 24.
Rockhouse Southern Kitchen, 6025 Richmond
Rockhouse is unveiling the Renaissance cocktail, made with 818 Reposado, Grand Marnier, lychee syrup, mango syrup, pineapple juice, Peychauds Bitters, and a dash of gold glitter, shaken, strained and served with a dry orange garnish.
Rosalie Italian Soul and C. Baldwin Hotel, 400 Dallas
Available from September 22–24, pop by for Bey-inspired specials such as Bey’s Pizza topped with cherry tomatoes and pickled jalapenos or the “Queen Bey” cocktail, featuring El Silencio Mezcal, Grand Marnier, pineapple gum, lemon and hellfire bitters.
Slowpokes, multiple locations
All locations of Slowpokes will be serving up a honey and vanilla flavored Queen Bee Latte from September 18-24, available hot or iced. Customers who order a Queen Bee Latte will receive a Beyoncé sticker while supplies last.
The Waffle Bus, 1835 North Shepherd, 1540 West Alabama
Dig into the Pure/Honey Butter Chicken and Waffle Sandwich (buttermilk fried chicken sandwich with spicy mayo and ancho chile honey butter inside of a honey butter fresh baked waffle) for $10.99.
The Warwick, 5888 Westheimer
The Warwick has launched two specialty cocktails in Queen B's honor—the PURE/HONEY Lemonade (a smoother version of a Sidecar) and the Alien Superstar (a blackberry tequila lemondrop), both available for $14.