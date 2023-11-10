Navigation
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Saint Arnold Brings its Fan Favorite Pub Crawl to The Woodlands

November 10, 2023 5:00AM

Saint A takes The Woodlands this Saturday.
Saint A takes The Woodlands this Saturday. Photo by Doogie Roux
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Pearland Restaurant Weeks

All month long

Running November 1–30, Pearland Restaurant Weeks supports the Pearland Neighborhood Center, with participating restaurants offering prix fixe menus throughout the month. Neighborhood favorites include Boiling Dragon, Eight Turn Crepe, Floyd’s Cajun Seafood, Grazia Italian Kitchen, Mingo’s Latin Kitchen and more.

Saint Arnold Pub Crawl in The Woodlands

Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m.

The Patron Saint of Brews is taking its cult favorite pub crawl to The Woodlands for a day of fun, starting with a punch card pickup from 2 to 3 p.m. at any of the first four stops — Baker St. Pub & Grill, The Goose’s Acre, Mahoney’s and Marriott. At 6 p.m. crawlers will head to Kirby Ice House to get their coveted pint glass prize.

Veterans Day Food and Drink Specials

Saturday

From free bbq, burgers and beer to BOGO specials, complimentary coffee, and discounts for military and their families, check out our Houston Veterans Day Food and Drink Guide to find out which local restaurants and bars are showing their gratitude to those who have served this Veterans Day.

Honeyland Festival at Crown Festival Park

Saturday–Sunday
18355 Southwest Freeway

The inaugural Honeyland Festival is set to highlight Black expression across food, spirits, music and art, held at Sugar Land’s Crown Festival Park. Food and beverage stars include Trill Burger hero Bun B, Lucille’s Hospitality’s Chris Williams, sommelier Andre Hueston Mack and more. Passes start at $95.

Sunday Brunch at Eau Tour

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
5117 Kelvin

Sitting above Local Foods and LFM in Rice Village, hot modern French bistro (and sibling establishment) Eau Tour recently launched its Sunday brunch service. Features include the Nicoise with cured tuna, poached egg and olive vinaigrette; Croque Madame with ham, emmental cheese and fried egg; Fruits de Mer with oysters, crab rolls, smoked trout rillette and more; and the Pain Perdu served with crème anglaise, chantilly and berries. There will also be a special brunch cocktail menu with options such as Bloody Mary, Salt + Pepper Martini and Coffee Old Fashioned. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
