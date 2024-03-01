Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Pies for Charity and a Sunday Brunch Debut

Fish Fridays for LentFriday
The 40 Days of Lent have officially begun, this year running through Thursday, March 28 (with Good Friday on March 29 and Easter Sunday on March 31). If you plan on giving up meat on Fridays this year (or if you just want to find some fun Fish Friday specials), check out our Fish Fridays: Houston Lent Restaurant Guide to find the local spots offering seafood, vegetarian and meat-free dishes in Houston this season.
Rodeo Roundup! at Urban South HTXFriday–Sunday
1201 Oliver
Urban South invites Houston to kick off rodeo season with new themed beers and cocktails all weekend long, plus a Friday night karaoke party and vendor markets on Saturday and Sunday with carnival food, a bounce house, music entertainment, face painting and more. The event is family- and dog-friendly.
Katy Taste Fest at Typhoon TexasSaturday, noon to 3 p.m. (11:30 a.m. VIP)
555 Katy Fort Bend
Folks can get a taste of 30+ Katy area restaurants at the family-friendly Katy Taste Fest. The day includes unlimited tastes from restaurants, wine and beer sampling, the Best of Fest competition, chef demos, kids zone with a bounce house and obstacle course, silent auction and more. Tickets are $45 general admission (21+) with a beer/wine tasting card for four 4-ounce drinks, with kid meal tickets, designated driver passes and VIP tickets available.
Charity Bake Sale at Nobie’sSunday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until sold out)
2048 Colquitt
In benefit of Southern Smoke Foundation and its effort to provide relief and support to the food and beverage industry workers in crisis, Nobie’s pastry chef Kelly Walker will co-host a special bake sale alongside o-owner Sara Stayer's, Sue Cortesi, aka the creator of Nobie’s beloved olive oil cake. Pick up kolache, dilly bread, cinnamon rolls, big cookies, slices of pie, cinnamon rolls and that dreamy olive oil cake, while supplies last, alongside bottled drinks from Amanecer Coffee Co.
Sunday Brunch Debut at HamsaSunday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 P.M.
5555 Morningside
The modern Israeli restaurant is launching its new Sunday brunch experience, featuring a brunch menu inspired by Israeli classics and traditional flavors of the Mediterranean— shakshuka, green omelets, mushroom hummus and schnitzel sandwiches loaded with eggplant, matbucha and shata aioli. Pair your eats with a sumac-kissed Bloody Mary or Tahini Brandy Milk Punch.