Upcoming Houston Food Events: Fried Chicken Sundays and a Tongue-Scorching Challenge

Yelo, 23119 Colonial Parkway, has brought back two fan favorites for Sunday feasting. Brett’s BBQ Pork Belly Burnt Ends Special (available Sunday only) is a Texas-style take on the traditional banh mi, stuffed with crunchy, caramelized barbecued pork belly burnt ends, Yelo’s signature fixings (pickled papaya-carrot slaw, fresh cucumber, local cilantro, garlic aioli) and house ginger-plum habanero sauce. Available Sundays and Mondays, the Basil Salt-and-Pepper Fried Chicken comes in wing or a whole chicken form (perfect for football), prepared with a blend of 13 spices, fried and tossed with Thai basil and jalapeños. Choose to dress with house curry, sweet chili or ginger-plum habanero sauce. Pre-orders are encouraged.
Now through Wednesday, November 10, Tacodeli, 1902 Washington, is offering the limited-time El Luchador taco, an ode to traditional Mexican street tacos made with lean grilled beef, chile de arbol salsa, avocado, cilantro, onion, served with a lime wedge on the side.
Now in its fifth year, Berg Hospitality Group's “First Responders Appreciation” event will be celebrated on Thursday, October 28. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., all Berg Hospitality restaurants (excluding Turner’s) will host all on-duty First Responders to a complimentary three-course meal during lunch and dinner (guests of the First Responder can enjoy the menu for $25/person).
On Thursday, October 28 at 7 p.m., Saint Arnold and the Dumpling Dudez will host a Virtual Beer & Dumpling Pairing, with the new round of pairings featuring . Tickets can be purchased beginning Monday, October 25, and kits can be picked up on Thursday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the beer hall. Each package is $55 and includes two each of six different dumplings, a mixed six pack of Saint Arnold beers and a pairing sheet (with heating instructions) to help guide you
Flying Saucer’s tenth annual BeerFeast will return to Sugar Land Town Square on Saturday, October 30 from 2 to 6 p.m., featuring a lineup of over 80+ world-class beers from local, national and international breweries. Brew enthusiasts are invited to sample 12 two-ounce beer samples in a commemorative BeerFeast taster cup with an official BeerFeast tasting card ($35 per person); and VIP patrons can enjoy early entrance at 1 p.m., 12 beer samples, a BeerFeast souvenir taster glass and tasting card, t-shirt, VIP tent with complimentary snacks and more ($75 per person).
Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, is bringing back its Fiery Laksa Challenge for Charity on Saturday, November 6 (participants can register for the encore event through Friday, November 5, or while slots are open). For a $25 entry fee, contestants will compete for a $50 gift card, swag and housemade ice cream; to win, each contestant must consume the entire level 8 bowl of Laksa noodle soup within 30 minutes — and may not sip water or milk for five minutes following the final bite. Entry fees will benefit The Ballard House, and Phat Eatery will donate an additional $100 for each person who completes the challenge.
On Sunday, November 14 from 7 to 10 p.m., Houston chefs and prized bartenders will come together for the Oxtail Mashup, a ‘mash up’ of food, drink, art, and music in celebration of the culinary diversity of oxtail and the playfulness of punch. This spirited competition will take place in the lush garden of Project Row Houses, 2521 Holman; and a percentage of proceeds raised throughout the evening will benefit Project Row Houses and Texas’ Children’ Sickle Cell Anemia programs throughout Houston. This year’s lineup includes Andre Burns of Burns BBQ, Andremica Braggs of One Feisty Chef, Jonny Rhodes of Broham Soul Food and Grocery/Indigo, Mark Clayton of Squable and more. Each chef is challenged to craft stellar oxtail creations and five bartenders willcraft Tiki-inspired punches. Tickets are $75 for GA with five cocktail tickets, one sample of each bite and access to exhibits; and $135 for VIP with early entry, complimentary cocktails, unlimited sampling and access to exhibits.
Looking for Halloween fun? Check out our 2021 Halloween Bar and Restaurant Guide for a list of local spots offering boos and booze, spooky food specials, Halloween brunches and bashes and more.