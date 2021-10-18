Halloween Bites & Frights: Houston Restaurants and Bars Celebrating Spooky Season

Arnaldo Richards Picos, 3601 Kirby
Picos will offer Halloween and Dia De Los Muertos cocktails through November 2, including the El Miedo ($13), aka “The Fear,” a blend of Bombay Sapphire gin, Campari, Vittone Bianco, allspice dram and orange agave nectar; and La Ofrenda ($13), meaning “the offering,” a nod to Dia De Los Muertos traditions featuring Cazadores silver, fresh grapefruit juice, lime juice, agave nectar and Mexican squirt served in a prayer glass.
Back Table Kitchen & Bar, 2301 N. Millbend
Over at The Woodlands Resort’s Back Table Kitchen & Bar , visitors will find an array of spooky sips at from October 11-31, including the Witches Cauldron Martini ($15), a special brew of bourbon, maple, blood orange and prickly pear juices, sweet vermouth, orange whipped cream and sugar skulls; and The Skeleton Shake ($10), a devilish combination of Neapolitan ice cream, chocolate sauce, black and white sheet cake and house made white chocolate skeleton hands and skulls.
Bayou & Bottle, 1300 Lamar
The downtown bar will honor Día de los Muertos with an immersive campaign that includes inspired specials and multi-sensory activations now through Tuesday, November 2. Guests can partake in the celebration with a marigold-inspired cocktail called the “Flor de Muertos Margarita,” made with Patron Silver Tequila, lime, agave and passion fruit.
Bimbimbox Asian Grill and Teabar, 10111 Louetta Rd, Suite 800
The fast-casual Korean-Tex concept is offering pumpkin flavored teas and frappes to get customers in the fall spirit; also offering a spooky squid ink rice option the week leading up to Halloween, and a special Halloween day promotion: kids eat free with the purchase of an adult meal.
Caracol, 2200 Post Oak
The coastal Mexican spot with offer a Day of the Dead Menu ($49++) on Friday, October 29 through Sunday, October 31 and Tuesday, November 2. Highlights include candied pumpkin salad, crispy masa with achiote-rubbed chicken and habanero sauce, jumbo shrimp and rice in black bean broth, brisket enchiladas, pan de muerto, chocolate pumpkin tart and more. All H Town Restaurant Group Mexican concepts will also feature an altar where guests are invited to share photos of their departed loved ones, and to celebrate with different specials. Reservations are recommended.
Doris Metropolitan, 2815 South Shepherd
Doris Metropolitan is hosting its annual Halloween Bash on Thursday, October 28 beginning at 9 p.m. (reservations are encouraged as it’s known to sell out). Patrons are inviterd to dress the part and can enjoy a night of cocktail specials, giveaways, a DJ and costume contest.
Eighteen36, 2221 West Alabama
Eighteen36 is getting into the Halloween spirit with some Halloween spirits. Starting October 1, patrons can enjoy festive cocktails only available for that month, from the rum-based Zombie Brains to Houston Hellfire, a housemade cinnamon whiskey.
Ember & Greens, 9403B Katy Freeway
On both Saturday, October 30 and Halloween Sunday, Ember & Greens encourages families to bring their costumed kids to celebrate the holiday. Every child under 12 wearing a costume can dine for free from the restaurant’s children’s menu and visit a special Halloween table for some goodies to add to their trick or treat bags. All adults accompanying costumed children can enjoy special prices on drinks and snacks usually only available Monday through Friday (or access the special by chanting the words “Halloween Happy Hour” when ordering).
Feges BBQ Spring Branch, 8217 Long Point
Feges BBQ invites guests to join the fun at its Saturday Spooktacular on Saturday, October 30 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Expect tons of Halloween activities for families, including a spooky maze, Cupcake’s Haunted House, outdoor games, Hocus Pocus playing on the screens and costume contests; plus a special Halloween frozen adult beverage, Halloween cookies and dinner specials.
Grupo Herrera Restaurants
Alicia’s Mexican Grille, multiple locations
Dario's Steakhouse and Seafood, 14315 Cypress Rosehill
Galiana’s Tex Mex and Agave Bar, 24110 US-290 #500
Marvino's Italian Steakhouse, 24002 Northwest Freeway
Grupo Herrera restaurants will celebrate Día de Los Muertos and Halloween with a special menu of spooktacular spirits available all through October, including Galiana’s Tex Mex and Agave Bar’s “Practical Magic” with Maestro Dobel Silver Tequila; the “La Llorona” with Maestro Dobel Reposado Tequila at Alicia’s Mexican Grille; Marvino's Italian Steakhouse’s “Dead Of The Night” with Hendricks Gin); and the Stoli Vodka infused Monster Mash at Dario’s Steakhouse and Seafood.
Houston CityPlace Marriott Springwoods Village, 1200 Lake Plaza
Head to Spring for a festive Día De Los Muertos Festival beginning with a Black Dinner at the Houston CityPlace Houston Marriott on Thursday, October 28 that will feature chef Eduardo Palazuelos of Mexico and Houston’s David Cordua collaborating on a four-course meal with wine pairings. Doors open at 6 p.m., the seated dinner starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $150 per person plus fees. On Friday, October 29, join for the Día De Los Muertos Calacas and Cocktails happy hour event from 5 to 9 p.m. on the City Place Upper Plaza with live music, complimentary Catrina face painting, floral crowns, access to the Día De Los Muertos altar, margaritas and beverages for sale, photo opportunity areas and a Candlelight Procession with mojigangas to the traditional altar. Tickets are $35.
Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer
Enjoy a Day of the Dead Menu ($46++ per person) offered Friday, October 29 through Sunday, October 31 and Tuesday, November 2. Highlights include slow roasted pork tamal, short ribs with mole poblano, masa stuffed with black beans, pumpkin cheesecake and more. All H Town Restaurant Group Mexican concepts will also feature an altar where guests are invited to share photos of their departed loved ones, and to celebrate with different specials. Reservations are recommended.
Hungry Like the Wolf, 920 Studemont
Houston’s only 80’s style diner is hosting its inaugural Halloween Bash on Saturday, October 30 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. The dance party will feature legendary '80s club DJ, Andy Kogut, plus costume contests, games, photo ops and food and drink specials from late night fright bites to devilish shots and cocktails. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door, which include a complimentary glass of champagne; or guests can reserve a table for $200, including ticket entry for six and a bottle of champagne. The event is 21-and-up.
Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton
Starting on Monday, October 25, guests can bring photos of their loved ones who have passed away and place them on the Ofrenda, which will be at Monkey’s Tail through Día de los Muertos. Monkey’s Tail will also be launching its upbeat weekend brunch on Saturday, October 30 from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. and continuing the fun with a Halloween costume contest and DJ music on Saturday night.
Palace Social, 4191 Bellaire
On Saturday, October 30, visitors can expect a DJ pumping out the Halloween jams, a costume contest and drink specials and from 9 to 11:30 p.m. On Sunday, October 31, trick-or-treaters are invited to score candy throughout the venue and costume contests with prizes will take place at 2 and 6 p.m. Specialty cocktails include the Witch's Brew cocktail — a wicked blend of Midori, orange liqueur, and sweet and sour mix — and the Pumpkin Spice White Russian.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th
Head to San Leon on Saturday, October 30 for Pier 6’s All Hallow’s Eve and one-year anniversary event. Festivities and activities include a DJ dance party, haunted house, aerial artists, photo booth and food, spooky drink specials, candy and a costume contest with prizes. DJ starts at 5 p.m. and the party runs from 6 to 9 p.m. All ages are welcome.
Pinstripes, 3300 Kirby
The bistro and entertainment destination is offering a Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie and a specialty cocktail, the Lil Pumpkin Chai Cocktail, made with pumpkin pie mix, Somrus chai liqueur, bourbon, maple syrup with a brown sugar rim, and garnished with housemade vanilla bean whip cream and cinnamon. Guests are also invited to dress in their best Halloween costumes on October 30 and 31 for a special surprise.
Pondicheri, 2800 Kirby
Pondicheri will be featuring a gluten free Bat Cake for Halloween this year. The flourless chocolate cake is made using almond flour and Valrhona cocoa powder, layered with chocolate ganache and topped off with candied almonds and handmade chocolate bats. Customers can now pre-order cakes from Pondicheri’s catering page. https://www.pondicheri.com/store/catering
Safina and The Naturalist Café and Lounge, 6750 Main
Safina and The Naturalist will offer spine-tingling food and drink specials available from October 25 through October 31, including Deviled Eggs with Caviar ($9) and Chainsaw Shot ($10) made with chilled tequila, Rose’s lime juice, freshly squeezed lemon and limes, Tabasco and a pinch of black pepper.
Urbe, 1101 Uptown Park
Guests are invited to enjoy a night of tequila and street food on Tuesday, November 2 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. as chef Hugo Ortega’s latest concept, Urbe, celebrates its first Día de los Muertos ($49 plus tax and gratuity). Expect vibrant street food with interactive stations and custom cocktails featuring the Tequilas of Patron as well as beer and sangria, plus music, a face painter, festive decorations and prizes for the best dressed. All H Town Restaurant Group Mexican concepts will also feature an altar where guests are invited to share photos of their departed loved ones, and to celebrate with different specials. Reservations are recommended.
Xochi, 1777 Walker
Enjoy a Day of the Dead Dinner on Friday, October 29 through Sunday, October 31 and Monday, November 1, available for $49 plus beverage, tax and gratuity. Choices range from chicken picadillo stuffed blue corn empanadas and Angus ribeye to candied pumpkin with caramel sauce. All H Town Restaurant Group Mexican concepts will also feature an altar where guests are invited to share photos of their departed loved ones, and to celebrate with different specials. Reservations are recommended.