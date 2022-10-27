Upcoming Houston Food Events: More Astros Specials and an Oxtail Mashup

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
With the Astros securing their World Series return against the Phillies and the first games taking place in Houston on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29, we've updated our Astros Dining Guide featuring Houston bars and restaurants offering Astros dining and beverage deals.
After Alba Huerta traveled to Mexico City for a Julep pop up at Licorería Limantour (recently named the No. 4 Bar in the World by World’s Best Bars), she has invited Licorería Limantour co-owner Benjamin Padrón and bar manager Eduardo Nava to take over the bar at Julep, 1919 Washington. The special menu will be available on Tuesday, November 1 from 5 to 9 p.m., featuring Licorería Limantour’s signature cocktail, the Margarita al Pastor—a take on tacos al pastor, traditionally served with roast pineapple and fresh coriander.
The Wagyu Guys, Dean Greene and Lincoln Obie, will host the inaugural Wagyu tasting dinner, The Epitome of Steak, on Thursday, November 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Vault and Vino, 2512 Genesee. Teaming up with “The Kitchen Finesser” chef team Onyi Akpa and Martin Webster, the evening will feature six courses including an Aussie Wellington, American Wagyu, Japanese Wagyu Donburi and more. Tickets (limited) are $200 and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Be An Angel and its mission to improve the quality of life for children with multiple disabilities or profound deafness.
On Sunday, November 6 from 5 to 8 p.m., Maison Pucha Bistro, 1001 Studewood , will present a French, Peruvian & Ecuadorian Wine Tasting with guest Chef Antonio Rossell, Maison Pucha Bistro’s chef Manuel Pucha and pastry chef Victor Hugo Pucha. The five-course dinner is $149 per person (tax and gratuity not included), including a complimentary cocktail from 5 to 5:20 p.m.
The 4th annual Oxtail Mashup will take place on Sunday, November 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. in the lush garden of Project Row Houses. The event brings together 17 of the industry's favorite chefs and bartenders hailing from locations including Houston, New York, Philadelphia and St. Croix — including last year’s winner Reginald Scott, Ruben Vela of Lucille’s 1913, Craft Burger’s Shannen Tune and Stacy Tune, and more — for a stellar "mashup" of food, drink, art, music and friendly competition of oxtail-inspired dishes and tasty cocktails. Tickets are $95-$145 and this year’s event benefits Feed the Soul Foundation, helping culinary businesses thrive in marginalized communities. So far, the organization will be presenting a $10,000 check to Texas Southern University as well as a $1,000 donation to Career & Technical High School to purchase culinary supplies.
On Tuesday, November 8 at 5:30 p.m., Georgia James, 3503 West Dallas, will host executive chef Greg Peters’ longtime mentor, famed Snackbar chef Vishwesh Bhatt, for a four-course dinner event in celebration of Bhatt’s first cookbook I Am From Here: Stories and Recipes from a Southern Chef. Diners will enjoy recipes cooked by Bhatt from his book, including Bombay toasties with mom’s tomato soup, Punjabi-style fried catfish, braised pork shanks with grits upma, sweet potato pound cake with sorghum glaze and more. Tickets are $130 for a single seat and one cookbook ($280 for two seats and a cookbook) and ticket holders can purchase drinks at the cash bar, where the full wine list will be available, and have exclusive access to the new rooftop bar and patio after dinner.
Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant, 2000 Lyons, will host its Saint Arnold Beer Dinner on Tuesday, November 8, offering a six-course, beer-paired meal inside the restaurant. Doors open
at 6:30 p.m. for a pre-dinner beer, and dinner service begins at 7, with highlights from Cornmeal Fried Oysters paired with Lawnmower to Pumpkinator Braised Short Rib with blue cheese grits and Port Barrel Commitment Imperial Stout. Tickets are $100 per person, which includes tax and gratuity. Seats are limited.
The Periwinkle Foundation will host its Iron Sommelier 2022 on Wednesday, November 9 at The Post Oak Hotel, 1600 West Loop South. The wine competition and tasting brings together the city’s most prestigious sommeliers competing for the title of Iron Sommelier beginning at 6 p.m. Individual tickets start at $250 and the events benefits The Periwinkle Foundation and its community of healing for children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses through emotionally-healing camps, arts, and survivor programs.