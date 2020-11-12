Upcoming Houston Food Events: Peli Peli's Special Menu and a Fish Fry Pop-Up

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Peli Peli South African Kitchen, 1201 Lake Woodlands, 5085 Westheimer, is collaborating with Holocaust Museum Houston on new menu, the Mandela Family Freedom Menu, in honor of the "Mandela: Struggle for Freedom" exhibit that is currently on display at HMH. Guests can choose the multi-course experience for families of three or four and $1 from each meal will go towards the museum; plus each adult diner will receive 50 percent off tickets to the exhibit (kids under 18 are always free). The Family of 3 menu ($48) includes two 2-course adult meals and a kiddies meal; and the Family of 4 menu ($60) includes up to three 2-course adult meals and one kiddies meal. The offer is available dine-in, to-go or curbside through December 31 at the Woodlands and Galleria locations.

The team at Rosie Cannonball, 1620 Westheimer, is transitioning its Spritz Patio into The Chalet at Rosie Cannonball, channeling an apres ski experience with cozy nooks and fire pits, warm drinks and a food menu that evolves as the weather gets colder. Linger over mushroom arancini, vitello tonnato, winter citrus salad, larger dishes like cacio e pepe and a pork schnitzel sandwich, and sweets from cider doughnut holes to a s’mores sandwich. The Rosie burger, fritto misto and the Donna Meagle Special (a bottle of Krug and a dozen oysters) remain on the menu, as well; and bar manager Alex Negranza and Rosie Cannonball newbie, Sarah Crowl, have created a list of Alpine cocktails like The Frosty Old Pal, made with a blend of amari and green chartreuse, and the Alpine Martini includes Absolut Elyx, gin and alpine herbs. The Chalet at Rosie is open on a walk-in only basis.

EXPAND Score fresh seafood at a Fish Fry Pop-Up at Goode Co. Barbecue in the Woodlands. Photo by Allison Moorman

Goode Company Seafood is taking some of its fan favorite dishes “up north” to Goode Co. Barbecue in The Woodlands, 8865 Six Pines, for a special Fish Fry Pop-Up this weekend, Friday, November 13 through Sunday, November 15. Orders should be made by Thursday, November 12 at 5 p.m. for pickup on selected date. Locals can bring home things like fried catfish, shrimp, oysters and seafood empanadas, as well as red beans, seafood rice and housemade tartar sauce and cocktail sauce. There will be other Goode Co. Seafood classics on the menu as well, from Mexican-style seafood cocktail and redfish dip to shrimp and crab gumbo and green chile pimento cheese.

Bistro 555, 13616 Memorial, will host its 2020 Beaujolais Nouveau Dinner on Thursday, November 19. The restaurant’s first in-house wine dinner celebrates the anticipated release of France’s young and light Beaujolais Nouveau. Beginning at 7 p.m., the bistro will uncork the 2020 Beaujolais Nouveau and serve it with an appetizer (those sipping this new wine will join millions of others around the world doing the same thing); followed by four more courses each paired with selected, much finer wines. Reservations are required, and there is a $30 PayPal deposit per person to secure them. Cost for the dinner is $69 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Montrose Cheese & Wine, 1618 Westheimer, will be throwing an après-ski-style Raclette Party on the Patio on Saturday, November 21 (and again on Saturday, December 19) from 1 to 5 p.m. Guests can purchase plates, featuring the melty cheese, potatoes with caramelized onions, frisée, cornichons and baguette slices, for $18 ($22 with charcuterie).

Chocolate Bar, 2521 University, 1835 West Alabama, is offering Chocolate Thanksgiving Turkeys in milk, dark and white chocolate varieties ($55 for medium at 3.5 pounds, $139.95 for the 19-pound large). To place an order, call 713-520-8888 (Rice Village) or 713-520-8599 (Montrose) for in-store pickup.

For a full list of restaurants offering dine-in and takeout specials this Thanksgiving, check out our 2020 Houston Thanksgiving Day Dining Guide.