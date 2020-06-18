Upcoming Houston Food Events: Treat Dad To A Steak This Father's Day

Times are tough for everyone, including the hospitality industry. But that doesn't mean all hope is lost, as Houston's food community has proven to be a strong one, with restaurants pivoting to takeout and some returning to in-house dining as Texas slowly reopens. Here's a look at what's going on in the food world right now:

Several Houston eateries are participating in the national initiative, Bakers Against Racism, a collective bake sale and call to action that stands up against unjust treatment of Black people and raises funds for charities that support Black lives. Underbelly Hospitality pastry director Victoria Dearmond has created UBH Party Pack featuring the most popular desserts, with all proceeds going to Pure Justice, a Houston organization that is focused on criminal justice reform and economic equity issues. The pack ($40) includes ca phe sua da carrot cake "fried" pie, black lime pie bar, mini Georgia James apple pie, Chris' birthday cake push-pop, and a rainbow cookie sandwich; available for pre-order online and for pickup on Saturday, June 20 at One Fifth Mediterranean, 1658 Westheimer.

The Goodnight Hospitality pastry team, led by Shawn Gawle, will offer a Melba Pavlova Kit, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Center for the Healing of Racism. The $24 kit serves four and includes French meringue, vanilla Chantilly, raspberry sauce, plus a pint of peach sorbet and can be pre-ordered

for a Saturday, June 20 pickup at Rosie Cannonball, 1620 Westheimer.

This month, Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial, celebrates its second anniversary, and chef and owner Alex Au-yeung is thanking his customers for enthusiastic support by running a number of specials, beginning Friday, June 19 running through Sunday, June 28. Expect a dim sum menu with options from bbq pork buns to shrimp siu mai, plus specials like coconut prawns and ikan bakar. Guests who spend $50 will receive a free variety pack of Phat Eatery’s new dim sum with your order, frozen to enjoy later (dine-in or to-go). Call 832-913-6382 for dine-in reservations and place to-go orders online at phateatery.com.

Try Hungry's for a kid-friendly Father's Day option.

Father’s Day is this Sunday, June 21, so be sure to check out our Houston Father’s Day 2020 Dining Guide for coverage on dine-in and takeout options this holiday.

Mala Sichuan Bistro, 1201 Westheimer, 9348 Bellaire, 23119 Colonial, will launch a week-long celebration of the Dragon Boat Festival on Sunday, June 21, marking the occasion by preparing traditional rice dumplings, eaten to ward off evil spirits and diseases. Guests can receive a complimentary order of dumplings with the purchase of $25 or more from their regular menu; and add additional dumplings for $5.50/order.

Bistro Provence and French Country Wines are pairing up for another Dinner at Home, this time a four-course, rosé-paired dinner to-go with a Zoom get-together on Thursday, June 25. To participate, call 713-827-8008 and reserve the number of dinners needed; and on Thursday, June 25, pick up the food and wine pairings at Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial. At 7 p.m. join your fellow wine dinner partners, your hosts and a possible winemaker or two in France via Zoom. The cost is $59 plus tax and gratuity and courses include an amuse bouche; smoked salmon and walnut salad; half grilled Cornish hen with herbes de Provence; and peach and apricots clafoutis.

Houston Restaurant Weeks will return on Saturday, August 1 and run through Labor Day, offering 38 days of meals and deals raising money for The Houston Food Bank. Many of the area’s most popular restaurants are expected to participate by serving specially priced multi-course prix fixe menus for brunch, lunch and dinner. The annual “Foodapalooza” will carry on in memory of founder and owner, Cleverley Stone, who recently passed away following her battle with cancer. Stone’s daughter Katie has assumed the leadership role and will continue her mother’s legacy to keep HRW alive. Look out for the upcoming restaurant list online.