This Week in Houston Food Events: Fat Tuesday Boils and Go Texan Day Eats

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Seasonal specials

Westheimer Crawfish Crawl with Underbelly Hospitality



Underbelly Hospitality is celebrating Houston’s favorite season with a season-long Crawfish Crawl. Now through the end of May, grab your Crawfish Passport at an Underbelly Hospitality restaurant, get it punched with any crawfish purchase and work your way up to win prizes. Mudbug options include peel-and-eat Viet-Cajun crawfish during Sunday brunch at

(which is

again soon), 1658 Westheimer; chef's strip topped with crawfish every Wednesday at

, 1100 Westheimer; peel-and-eat crawfish every Thursday at

, 1609 Westheimer; and a crawfish dish on the menu every day at

, 1100 Westheimer. Prizes range from free pork dumplings at UB Preserve (5 punches) to a baller board for four at Georgia James (700 punches). The person with the most punches will receive the Grand Champion prize, a trophy and Tour of Houston for two at UB Preserv.

Monday, February 24

Butchery Demo at Revival Market

Revival Market, 550 Heights, is hosting a Butchery Demo with co-owner Morgan Weber and Revival Market sous chef Michael Taylor leading the discussion and demonstration beginning at 5:30 p.m. The duo will showcase how to break down a whole hog, and heavy bites, highlighting different ways to prepare pork, will be passed and stationary throughout the event (with plenty of beer and wine to accompany it, of course). There are only 25 seats available for the class ($125 per person). Email layne@revivalmarket.com to reserve a spot.

Monday and Tuesday

National Pancake Day at Snooze

Snooze’s annual National Pancake Day celebration has been going on for ten years, raising more than $120,000 for local community gardens to date. This year, the pancakery kicked things up by celebrating the holiday with an entire week-long celebration, which is coming to a close on Fat Tuesday. Guests can dig in for a cause, with specials including Monday’s Cajun Cochon, a buttermilk pancake filled with Polidori andouille sausage and topped with bourbon maple syrup, Cajun butter, candied pecans and fresh thyme; and Tuesday’s King Cake, with lemon anglaise, blueberry mascarpone, sweet cream and traditional Mardi Gras colored raw sugar.

Tuesday, February 25

Fat Tuesday Specials

From festive King Cake and Mardi Gras crawfish boils to frozen hurricanes and all-you-can-eat pancakes, check out our Houston Fat Tuesday Guide to find Houston restaurants and bars that are celebrating Fat Tuesday and the gluttony that comes with it.

Pairing Dinner at Whiskey Cake Baybrook



Whiskey Cake Baybrook, 18840 Gulf Freeway, will be hosting a six-course pairing dinner on Tuesday, February 25 from 7 to 10 p.m. ($75++ per person). The restaurant has teamed up with Waco’s Balcones Distilling for the cocktail pairings. Space is limited and reservations are required. Call 832-558-2253 or email baybrook@whiskey-cake.com.

EXPAND Enjoy cocktails that benefit The Montrose Center at La Lucha' during its Guest Bartender event. Photo by Andrew Thomas Lee

Wednesday, February 26

Guest Bartender Series at La Lucha

La Lucha, 1801 North Shepherd, continues its Guest Bartender Series with Sarah Linley Crowl from Penny Quarter, who will be stirring up specialty cocktails to benefit The Montrose Center from 6 to 9 p.m.

Texas Ta”que”ro Takeover at Superica

Superica, 1801 North Shepherd, continues its Texas Ta”que”ro takeover with Truth BBQ. The local pitmaster and Tex-Mex restaurant will be preparing 150 tacos this one night only, available at $4 each.

Eureka Heights Beer Dinner at The Hay Merchant

The Hay Merchant, 1100 Westheimer, is partnering with Eureka Heights on a special beer dinner from 6 to 8 p.m., raising funds for the Pink Boots Society, an organization created to assist, inspire and encourage women beer industry professionals to advance their careers through education. Dine on beer-paired courses including Cornflake fried pickles and malt vinegar chips, cornbread Panzanella, bacon-wrapped porchetta with smoked polenta and arroz con leche. Tickets are $60 per person, and 100-percent of the profits of the five kegs tapped on that evening will be donated to the Pink Boots Society.



Forgotten Legacy: A Cocktail Dinner at Backstreet Cafe

Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, will be celebrating Black History Month with a special event from 7 to 10 p.m. Forgotten Legacy: A Cocktail Dinner will share the amazing history of America’s earliest great black bartenders, including the formation of the Black Mixologists Club in 1898, with several of Houston’s best and most beloved black bartenders taking center stage to share their skill, creativity, flavors and personal stories. Tickets are $89++ per person and a portion of the proceeds will go to funding scholarships through BlackGirlWhiteCoat.Org, a Houston area charity dedicated to providing mentorship, motivation and representation to under-represented minorities in medicine.

Pairing Dinner at Whiskey Cake Stafford

Whiskey Cake Stafford, 12575 Southwest Freeway, will host its five-course pairing dinner from 7 to 10 p.m. ($75++ per person), teaming up with Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey for the cocktail pairings. Call 281-729-8333 or email stafford@whiskey-cake.com.

Wednesday and Thursday

Pairing Dinner at Whiskey Cake Katy



Whiskey Cake Katy, 23139 Grand Circle, is hosting a six-course pairing dinner for two nights, taking place on Wednesday, February 26 and Thursday, February 27 from 7 to 10 p.m. ($97++ per person). The restaurant has teamed up with The Prisoner Wine Company for wine pairings. Call 832-430-2253 or email whiskeycakekaty@whiskey-cake.com.

Thursday, February 27

Guest Chef Dinner at Bisou

River Oaks District destination Bisou, 4444 Westheimer, will host its inaugural guest chef dinner with featured chef Mark Cox and Bisou chef Frédéric Perrier. Guests can enjoy a four-course menu ($89) featuring butter poached lobster with Johan crab panna cotta and citrus, a New Zealand barramundi with Key West pink shrimp, and an ash crusted heart of ribeye with onion soubise, Vichy carrots, tater tots and truffle madeira sauce, plus a chocolate cake to finish. The evening kicks off with cocktails at 6:15 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:45 p.m. Guests are encouraged to make reservations as space is limited.

Jean-Charles Boisset WIne Dinner at Emmaline

Famed winemaker Jean-Charles Boisset will join Emmaline, 3210 West Dallas, for a special wine dinner at 6:30 p.m. The four-course menu with wine pairings costs $130++, with dishes including goat cheese croquettes, arancini and shrimp vol-au-vents passed appetizers, salmon carpaccio, duck cassoulet, beef medallions Oscar and buttermilk panna cotta.

Friday, February 28

Go Texan Day Menu at Brennan's

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, is kicking off rodeo season and the annual celebration of all things Texas with a special three-course prix fixe Go Texan Day menu ($29 per person, plus tax and tip). Enjoy Texas duck chili Frito Pie, blackened catfish tacos and cheesecake empanada. For reservations, call 713-522-9711.

Saturday, February 29

Leap Day Deals at Phat Eatery

Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, is celebrating the Leap Year (on 2/29) with $2.29 specials on drinks and bites. Enjoy $2.29 hot sake, Karbach Love Street Blonde and roti canai (dine-in only).

Leap Day Party at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, is celebrating the Leap Year with an ‘80s themed dance party, complete with a DJ, ‘80s-inspired cocktails and neon everything. The fun goes from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Beefsteak Dinner at Saint Arnold Brewing Company



Saint Arnold, 2000 Lyons, invites guests to enjoy a

, a gluttonous affair with a luxurious spread and cold beer that will be supporting MS Society by way of the Saint Arnold MS 150 Bike Team. Historically, beefsteaks feature sliced beef tenderloin, rounds of Italian bread and beer (and no utensils), but Saint Arnold’s take will offer a wider variety of meats, sides and beer. The meal will be served family style – sans utensils – alongside regular and specialty beers, with eats including petit tenderloin with whole roasted mushrooms and chimichurri, Mexican-style Santo short ribs and yucca fries, beef sausages over grilled cabbage with mustard sauce, everything spice yeast rolls with drawn butter and Pumpkinator gingersnap cookies. Tickets are $100 per person and include the all-you-can-eat dinner and beer from 6 to 9 p.m.