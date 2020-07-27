This Week in Houston Food Events: Sticky Wings and Houston Restaurant Weeks

Though social distancing is in effect and bars and restaurants are closed for in-house services, the ever-strong Houston food community continues to truck on. This week, you can get off-the-menu wing specials, help support bars across Houston and eat for charity with Houston Restaurant Weeks.

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

“Food-cation” at Central Market

Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, continues its “Food-cation” series, featuring specialty foods from various vacation locations, with the foods of a Tropical Paradise (July 15 – July 28), followed by Charc Week (July 29 – August 4). Shop for tropical fruits, Hawaiian seafood and jerk-style rotisserie chicken, and all things charcuterie.

Monday through Friday

First Responders and Military Special at Peli Peli South African Kitchen (Galleria and Woodlands)

In honor of Nelson Mandela's July birthday and his 67 years of service to the people of South Africa and beyond, Peli Peli would like to honor those who have dedicated their lives to serving others. All first responders and active duty/veterans in the military will receive any one food item on its menu for 67 cents, valid now through Friday, July 31 at the Galleria and Woodlands locations only. Badges and/or ID required for verification. Available only at our Galleria and Woodlands locations To redeem, guest must make a reservation (through pelipeli.com or by calling 281-257-9500) and include “MANDELABIRTHDAY” in the reservation notes. The offer is also available for takeout.

Tuesday, July 28

National Hamburger Day at Brasserie du Parc and Etoile Cuisine et Bar



, 1440 Lamar, and

, 1101-11 Uptown Park, have both created National Hamburger Day specials, with a little French twist from chef-owner Philippe Verpiand. At Etoile, the burger of the day features Akaushi beef with truffle tartare sauce, caramelized onions, gruyere cheese and a slab of seared pork belly on a brioche bun. Get it with a side of French fries for $16 at lunch or dinner. Downtown at Brasserie du Parc, Verpiand is offering a half-pound angus beef burger on a brioche bun for $6 with a side of fries or a salad. One can add a beer to that and pay just $10. As seating is limited, reservations are required. All guests must wear masks on entering, leaving or moving about the restaurants.

Wednesday, July 29

National Chicken Wing Day Specials

Roost, 1972 Fairview, will offer its Sticky Gochujang Glazed Chicken Wings for $14 as an off-menu special in honor of National Chicken Wing Day. The wings feature pickled vegetables, micro cilantro and sesame and are available for dine-in and takeout.

Sticky’s Chicken, 2311 Edwards, will give takeout and delivery orders two free wings with every entree order at on Wednesday, July 29. Flavors include Original Sticky's, Smoke Shallot Glazed, Asian Tingz Dry Rub and its new S.L.A.B. (Sweet, Loud and Bangin') flavor with honey and sriracha.

“Food Paradise” Special at Tacos A Go Go

Tacos A Go Go will be featured on Cooking Channel's nationally televised show Food Paradise in the episode "Secret Menus" at 8 p.m. CST. To commemorate the occasion, the local taco shop will offer a discount on its Family Packs all day on Wednesday, with tacos, fresh tortillas, chips and salsa, rice and beans and house-made sopapillas for four people along with a half-gallon of margaritas for $59.99. The restaurant has also created a virtual event on Facebook to encourage guests to watch along from home:

Thursday, July 30

Summer Wine Dinner at Ouisie’s Table

Guests are invited to a Summer Wine Dinner at Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe. The four-course dinner ($55++ per person) will feature five paired rosé wines from around the world, with dishes including grilled prosciutto figs and watermelon salad, seafood bastille crisp, braised short ribs with bourbon reduction and an artisanal cheese plate. Unlike wine dinners held in the past, this one can be served at any time that evening reserved by the guests (parties no larger than six allowed). Masks are required going to and from tables and when moving about in the restaurant. Call 713-528-2264.

Bars Across Houston Patio Pop-Up Series at Lucille’s

With bars across Houston temporarily closed again due to COVID-19, Lucille’s, 5512 La Branch, has launched a Thursday Patio Pop-Up series (6 to 10 p.m.) that will allow local bar teams to take over the restaurant’s patio for a full evening of service; with the featured staff collecting 100 percent of the sales and tips generated by their curated cocktails. Check out the future schedule every Tuesday on restaurant’s social media pages — IG: @lucilleshouston; Facebook: Lucille’s Houston). Reservations are required and can be made via Resy or by calling the restaurant at 713-568-2505. Lucille’s is also following a strict “no mask, no service” policy.

Friday, July 31





Sweet Tea Supper Club: Seafood and Beer Dinner

Chefs Dawn Burrell (Kulture) and Dominick Lee (who recently closed Poitín) are teaming up for the last part of their three-part dinner series, the “Sweet Tea Supper Club,” paying careful attention to current social distancing and safety concerns. Held in a seated outdoor space at a private farm in Pearland, the Seafood and Beer Dinner pays homage to the Gulf Coast ($95, 4 to 9 p.m.) Dine on Gulf seafood dip, deep fried frog legs, whole roasted fish with shisho verde, a new qge Creole crawfish and shrimp boil and more.

All August long

Houston Restaurant Weeks

The Houston Restaurant Weeks website is now live, with menus and new restaurants being added for the month-long, charitable event will run from the beginning of August through Labor Day. Raising funds for the Houston Food Bank and honoring founder Cleverley Stone’s incredibly legacy which has raised over $16.6 million to date, local restaurants will be serving specially priced multi-course prix fixe menus for brunch, lunch and dinner, many of which will include takeout. This year’s lineup already includes a mix of both new and classic spots, including Eugene’s Gulf Coast Cuisine, Fung’s Kitchen, Guard and Grace, Kin Dee Thai Cuisine, Mastrantos, Peli Peli South African Kitchen, The Tasting Room, Rainbow Lodge and many more.

National Deli Month at Kenny & Ziggy’s

Throughout August, Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, will once again join Jewish delis across the nation in National Deli Month, a month-long effort to recognize the great American heritage of New York-style delicatessens. The deli will be raising funds for Holocaust Museum Houston, offering a multi-choice, three-course menu during lunch and dinner for $38 plus tax and gratuity, with 10-percent of each meal sold going to the HMH. The special menu is available for both curbside pick-up or dine-in at the Post Oak location only (the West U location off Buffalo Speedway location will remain closed until a later date).

EXPAND The Tasting Room's new Supper Club meal program brings chef-created meals to your home. Photo by Shawn Chippendale

New and ongoing specials

Supper Club at The Tasting Room

The Tasting Room, 818 Town and Country, invites guests to try its new “Supper Club” program, a monthly meal subscription offering chef-created meals and wine pairings to enjoy from home. The program includes a dinner for two every Wednesday, with two entrees, two desserts and a paired bottle of wine at a cost of $240 for four weeks and four meals total (meals can be rescheduled if you need to skip a week). Non-members can place an order for $75 a dinner.

Wine Wednesday at Moxie’s Bar & Grill

Every Wednesday, Moxie's, 5000 Westheimer, offers half-price bottles of wine all day and night.

Saturday Date Night Dinner Package at Caracol

Caracol, 2200 Post Oak, has introduced a Saturday Night Date Night Package, featuring a three-course dinner for two. Cost is $68 plus tax, and can be ordered online or by calling 713-622-9996.

Spritz Patio at Rosie Cannonball

Rosie Cannonball, 1620 Westheimer, invites guests can fully embrace the Italian art of aperitivo without having to ever leave Montrose with a trip to its new Summer pop-up, the Spritz Patio. The menu features cocktails, frozen treats and a Mediterranean-inspired food menu—a collaboration between the Rosie Cannonball and MARCH teams. The patio will be open Wednesday-Friday from 3 to 10 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 1 to 10 p.m., and no reservations are required. The patio is also open at sibling establishment Montrose Cheese & Wine, 1618 Westheimer, offering wines by the glass, cheese and charcuterie boards, pastries, espresso and the revival of Sandwich of the Day. MCW patio hours are the same as the shop's curbside retail hours: Wednesday-Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

Featured Wine Trios from Brennan’s Wine Cellar

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, wine director Marcus Gausepohl has pulled together three special wine packs to keep patrons well-quenched at home this month, each available for curbside takeaway. Visit the virtual wine cellar and then select Wine Guy Picks (located above the search bar) to find the featured trios, including the Burgundy Summer Survival Pack (a white burgundy trio for $89) Sonoma is for Lovers Pinot Noir Trio ($132); and Just Add Sunshine Rosé Trio ($69).

Backyard Cookout at Fish City Grill at Sugar Land Town

On Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays, Fish City Grill at Sugar Land Town, 15980 City Walk Sugar Land, will be offering a shrimp boil with corn, potato and sausage tossed in Cajun butter ($20, one pound), one dozen peel and eat shrimp ($12) and frozen margaritas to cool off with ($6, now available to-go).

Curbside Kits at Sixty Vines

Sixty Vines, 2540 University, has several new Curbside Kits for guests to wine and dine at home. On Monday, Tuesday and Sunday, guests can order a kit with hummus, kale Caesar, fettucine with roasted chicken, butcher pizza and a bottle of wine (feeds two for $45 or four for $85). On Wednesday and Thursday, try wood-fire roasted cauliflower, house salad, fennel crusted pork chops and a bottle of wine (feeds two for $50 or four for $95). Friday’s kit features brussels sprouts, roasted beet and herbed goat cheese salad, filet mignon and a bottle of select wine (feeds two for $50 or four for $100); while Saturdays offers the same starters with an entrée of grilled salmon skewers (feeds two for $50 or four for $100). Sixty Vines’ Brunch Kit is available on Saturday and Sunday (feeds two for $30 or four for $60), featuring ricotta chiffon French toast, egg white and goat cheese frittata, brown sugar-rubbed cherrywood bacon, fruit and one mimosa bottle.

Free Weekend Delivery from sweetgreen

Kicking off last weekend, sweetgreen is offering $0 delivery on weekends now through Labor Day, automatically applied to all weekend orders made online and through the sweetgreen app.

First Responders Tribute Cups at Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Now through the end of September, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is commemorating those who protect and serve communities across the nation with the launch of its new First Responder Tribute Cups. Guests can purchase a 32-ounce limited-edition collectible Big Yellow Cup and a portion of the proceeds from every cup sold will be donated to The Dickey Foundation, which provides safety equipment such as helmets, shields, respiratory masks and overall support for local first responders. In addition to offering First Responder Tribute Cups, from August 1 through September 8, the barbecue brand will host the Dickey’s Community Heroes Campaign. To enter, participants can post a photo of a difference maker from their community on their personal Facebook or Instagram profile, say why they nominated them, use hashtags #MyHero and #DickeysBarbecuePit and follow and tag Dickey’s Facebook or Instagram page and the nominee. One grand prize winner will receive free barbecue for a year; and four additional winners will have $500 donated to the charity of their choice.

Astros Game Day Specials

From $1 Dog Nights to a “Bregman Burger Special,” check out our Astros Game Day guide for a list of eateries offering specials this baseball season (note: some specials were for Opening Day only, which was Friday, July 24).