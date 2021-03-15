This Week in Houston Food Events: Meat-Free Fridays and Crawfish Pizza

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Spring Break Teacher Discount at Dish Society

All week long, Dish Society is hosting “Teacher Spring Break” where teachers and school staff members get 50 percent off alcoholic beverages simply by showing a school ID. Social hour prices excluded. Valid on dine-in, pick-up and delivery.

Tuesdays

Crawfish at UB Preserv

UBP, 1609 Westheimer, is now open on Tuesdays, serving crawfish and only crawfish and rotating flavors throughout the season. The first few weeks kick off with Szechuan-style mudbugs, with corn, Chinese sausage, sliced rice cakes and potatoes for $11 per pound.

Tuesday-Thursday

Creole Surf & Turf Dinner for Two + Wine at Brennan’s of Houston

During the month of March from Tuesdays through Thursdays at dinner, Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, is offering a three-course filet and crawfish dinner for two ($99), including wine selections from wine guy Marcus Gausepohl (one bottle or four glasses). Seatings run from 5 to 9 p.m. Make reservations online or at 713-522-9711 (mention promotion when booking).

Thursday - Saturday

Ravioli special at Doris Metropolitan

Doris Metropolitan, 2815 South Shepherd, will be celebrating the ravioli by serving king crab stuffed ravioli topped with parmesan butter and a pepperoncini sauce. The special will run from Thursday, March 18 to Saturday, March 20. And in honor of Passover, Doris is offering cakes to-go for $35 each, including a dairy-free orange cake with almond décor and nut-free flourless chocolate mousse cake. The cakes are to be ordered by March 22 and will be ready for pickup on Saturday, March 27 for Seder dinner.

Friday, March 19

Date Night Cooking Class at Brennan’s

Brennan's Of Houston, 3300 Smith, will host its next Date Night Cooking Class from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Executive chef Joey Chavez is introducing sous chef Lexy Garcia to host the interactive dine-in, in-room cooking demonstration with wines. In celebration of National Women's History Month, the meal is inspired by notable women, with courses including Matagorda Bay Oysters Ella (inspired by Ella Brennan) with creole oyster dressing and maitre'd butter, Gulf Shrimp Enchilada (Lexy Garcia) and Gateau a l'Orange (inspired by Julia Child). Cost is $150 for two and seating is limited.

Lenten Fridays



Check out of

to find a list of Houston restaurants offering seafood, meat-free and vegetarian dishes on Fridays during Lent.

Saturday, March 20

Ten-Year Anniversary Celebration at The Tasting Room City Centre

On Saturday, March 20, from noon to 3 p.m., guests are invited to enjoy $10 boiled crawfish plates in honor of ten years of The Tasting Room, 818 Town and Country. Stella Artois will be on-site creating custom-engraved chalices, as well as, passing out complimentary samplings, and there will be live music by local rocker and musician Rick Horner, too. Reservations are encouraged.

Sunday, March 21

Ten-Year Anniversary Celebration at Revival Market

Revival Market, 550 Heights, is celebrating ten years this month, taking a look back at the past and calling in some Revival vets for a mini food fest in the parking lot. To keep the celebration as COVID-friendly as possible, the outdoor event will be divided into two time slots, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. or 2-5 p.m. The chef lineup includes Ryan Pera, Marcelo Garcia, Amber Vandagriff, Adam Garcia, Adam Dorris, Matt Womack, Gary Ly, Rebecca Masson and more; and Morgan Weber will be leading drink tastings at each session. Tickets are $65 and include food from all participating chefs, two drink tickets, the drink tastings, live music and access to the raffle. All proceeds from the event will be donated to No Kid Hungry, and the goal is to raise $10k for 10 years.

All month long

‘H-Town Originals’ at Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys, 4520 San Felipe; 2724 West TC Jester, 6618 Fannin, continues its ‘H-Town Originals’ campaign by partnering with Dr. Peter J. Hotez for the month of March. “The Dr. Hotez One World” Banh Mi ($8.95) — thinly sliced marinated beef on house-baked French bread served with pickled carrots, cucumber, daikon radish, papaya with a roasted garlic-sambal aioli and fresh jalapeño — will be available at all three Antone’s locations and with 50 percent of its proceeds will go to Texas Children’s Hospital to support the hospital’s Center for Vaccine Development.

March Charity Prix Fixe at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

Chef Philippe Verpiand has created two special prix-fixe menus, one for dinner ($65, four courses) and one for weekend brunch ($36, three courses) at Etoile, 1101-11 Uptown Park; and from each sale, a portion will go to local nonprofit Abandoned Little Angels, which gifts food, clothing, medicine, medical equipment, and financial support to orphans and disabled children in Vietnam and other countries.

International Waffle Month at Max’s Wine Dive

For the entire month, MAX’s Wine Dive, 4720 Washington, 214 Fairview, invites guests to indulge in waffles. Corporate executive chef Beto Gutierrez has created two new unique waffle creations for the occasion — the Blueberry Gingersnap Waffle ($14), topped with bourbon caramel and vanilla ice cream; and the Smoked Salmon Waffle ($16), a savory waffle topped with spinach, capers, pickled onions, hard-boiled egg and creamy dill sauce.

Houston Food Bank Rescue Menu at Rainbow Lodge

Raises funds for the Houston Food Bank, Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, has unveiled a Food Bank Rescue Menu, a multi-choice, three-course menu with wine for one person for $75 ($5 for each meal sold will go to the charity). The menu is available in-house and to-go from through March 31 and features dishes such as fried Texas quail bites with white cheddar grits and bourbon bacon gravy, pan-seared snapper with English pea and carrot risotto, and croissant bread pudding.

“Taco Tuesday Team-Up” at Tacos A Go Go

Up next in the Tacos A Go Go “Taco Tuesday Team-Up” program is chef Chris Williams of Lucille's. Williams and Tacos A Go Go chef-owner Maribel Gomez have created the Holy Mole Taco — featuring braised oxtail, sweet potato and cabbage slaw in a corn tortilla topped with oxtail gravy, available at all Tacos A Go Go locations on every Taco Tuesday throughout the month of March. A portion of proceeds from each taco sold will benefit Williams' non-profit, Lucille's 1913, which has donated more than 190,000 meals to people in need since the start of COVID-19.

Torchy’s Taco of the Month

Torchy’s Tacos has brought back its fan-favorite Roscoe Taco as March’s Taco of the Month. The savory-sweet creation features a crispy waffle, fried chicken, bacon and a fried cage-free egg nestled into a flour tortilla and drizzled with maple syrup, and it is available through March 31 for $5.95.

Boba Tea Fundraiser with OCA Greater Houston

OCA-Greater Houston has launched a boba tea fundraiser, BobaFANatic, to celebrate Asian culture and the fan favorite tapioca drink. Now through March 31, guests can purchase a digital voucher ($35) featuring eight QR codes redeemable at the participating boba tea shops. Each QR code corresponds to one curated drink from one of eight spots, from Rose Milk Tea with Honey Boba to Green Milk Tea with Milk Jello.

Katy Taste Crawl

Now through the end of March, the Katy Taste Crawl will showcase Katy area eateries and support local charities, with each participating restaurant offering free appetizers to ticket holders. The lineup of restaurants includes Chuckwagon BBQ and Burgers, Pablo’s Mexican Kitchen, Phat Eatery, Thai Spice, Tiger Noodle and more. To participate, purchase a $30 ticket, download the Katy Taste Crawl app and visit participating restaurants to redeem coupons. https://katytastefest.com/katy-taste-crawl/

EXPAND Dig into crawfish pizza at neighborhood favorite, Brasil. Photo by Victoria Christensen

New and ongoing specials

Crawfish Season

Guests can enjoy the Crawfather Pizza at Brasil, 2604 Dunlavy, made with crawfish, andouille sausage, mozzarella, parsley and a holy trinity red sauce with bell pepper, onion, and celery. The pizza is available for $16 throughout crawfish season while supplies last.

This crawfish season, Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, offers crawfish specials from baked crawfish pie and crawfish boudin stuffed quail to crawfish enchiladas.

Over at Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, guests can enjoy chef Alex Au-Yeung Malaysian Curry Crawfish, which he promises will be even tastier this season. Locally sourced from Lafitte’s Seafood, the Malaysian curry crawfish will be making a comeback at the beginning of March, offered at $7.99 per pound.

Social Hour at Guard and Grace



, 500 Dallas, has relaunched its social hour, offering a new menu featuring regional comfort food and savory menu for dine-in in bar and lounge areas Tuesday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Chef Troy worked closely with executive chef Adam Stephens to create modern spins on eats including the smoked wagyu brisket taco ($4); Korean chicken sliders ($3.50); housemade queso with a choice of lobster ($18), chorizo ($9) or green chili ($8); fried oysters ($6) with umami aioli, lime and cilantro; and fresh oysters on-the-half-shell ($1.75/each). Select beers, wines by the glass, and cocktails will be available at discounted prices as well.

Passover Box at Kenny & Ziggy’s

Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, will be including the brand new The Express Haggadah with its seder meals, including local orders picked up at the deli and the Passover in a Box kits shipped nationwide via Goldbelly.com. The first day of Passover in 2021 is Sunday, March 28. The Express Haggadah is a modern and slick seder service guide, created to streamline the service in order to carry on the custom of retelling the beautiful story in its entirety. Included in Kenny & Ziggy’s Passover in a Box is two pounds of dinner-cut brisket, matzo balls, two quarts of chicken soup, five stuffed cabbages, five pieces of gefilte fish, carrot soufflé, potato kugel, one pint of tzimmis, one pint of charoset, horseradish, macaroons and brownies.

Happy Hour at The Nash

The Nash, 1111 Rusk, offers happy hour every Monday through Friday from 5 to 6:30 p.m., with highlights including “The Nash Combo,” your choice of Margherita or Bianco Pizza, and a bottle of house red or white wine for $25; $5-10 bites from Tater Tots and Wild Mushroom Toast toTequeños, Beef Sliders and Lamb Lollipops; and drink specials including $3 draft beers, $7 craft cocktails, and $5 glasses of wine.