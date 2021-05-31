This Week in Houston Food Events: BBQ, Steak Night and the Return of Latin Restaurant Week

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, May 31

Memorial Day specials

From all-you-can-eat mudbug boils and BOGO burgers to special Monday brunches, check out our Memorial Day food and drink guide to get the lowdown on your long weekend dining deals.

Fancy Steak Night at Johnny's Gold Brick

Following Nick Fine and Matt "Tally" Coburn's sold out Fancy Steak Nights at Johnny's Gold Brick, 2518 Yale, Georgia James executive chef Greg Peters is headlining this time, with the benefits going to Southern Smoke. Expect cocktails, steaks and good times. The steaks will be ready from 6 p.m. until sold out.

Tuesday-all week long

Latin Restaurant Weeks



From Tuesday, June 1 through Monday, June 14,

will continue its mission to elevate and aid Houston’s Latin and Latin-owned culinary businesses who are on the road to post pandemic recovery, offering a two-week menu showcase of more than 45 Houston area restaurants with prix-fixe options ranging from $15-$50 and available for dine-in, takeout, or delivery. Returning participants include

,

, with exciting newcomers including

,

,

and

.

Wednesday, June 1

Cocktail Warz at Taste Bar + Kitchen

Executive chef/owner Don Bowie is taking the hiring process to new heights in the first-ever Cocktail Warz at Taste Bar + Kitchen, 3015 Bagby. Some of the city’s best local talent will create a signature cocktail that will be judged by Bowie and a panel of spirit enthusiasts, local influencers and media to determine who will join the mixology team at Taste and the upcoming Rare. First, second and third place winners receive monetary prizes and positions at each restaurant. The evening of cocktails, live entertainment and a competitive spirit will take place from 7 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Annual Tomato Festival at Urban Harvest Farmers Market

Urban Harvest Farmers Market will be celebrating the peak of the tomato harvest with the Annual Tomato Festival, held from 8 a.m. to noon at 2752 Buffalo Speedway. Urban Harvest’s resident tomato expert, Dr. Bob Randall will be on hand answering tomato questions, and guests can stop by the info booth for a specially curated tomato recipe from Tony’s chef Austin Waiter, including detailed instructions and the shopping list to get all the ingredients from the market. The market will also be celebrating the return of live music with tunes on-site by Dem Roots.

Sunday, June 6

Virtual Kids' Cooking Class with Underbelly Hospitality

Georgia James sous chef Ben Snellenberger will host a Virtual Kids' Cooking Class at 1 p.m., using Chris Shepherd’s Bacon Sausage to make pigs in a blanket alongside other snacks including yogurt ranch dip with farm fresh veggies and cosmic brownies. Kit pickup is on Saturday, June 5 at Underbelly Pantry, 2526 Airline, between noon and 3 p.m. Cost is $45 per kit (feeds three to four kids).

All month long

June Charity Menus at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, will turn its monthly charitable efforts to The De La Salle Educational Center of Cypress, a faith-based educational organization that helps promote the Vietnamese culture and traditions that is still recovering from a devastating flood during Hurricane Harvey. Etoile hopes to aid in these ongoing efforts via its June prix fixe menus, a four-course dinner menu ($65 per person plus tax and gratuity, from which $7 will go to De La Salle); and a special three-course brunch menu on Saturday and Sundays ($36 per person plus tax and gratuity, with $4 going to the charity for each one sold).

June Burger of the Month at Hopdoddy

Hopdoddy Burger Bar has announced its June Burger of the Month: The Double Stack Comeback. The heaping double-decker burger comes stacked sky high with two Certified Piedmontese burger patties, cheese, special Alabama comeback sauce, lettuce, pickles and diced white onions on a sesame seed bun. Look out for other upcoming burgers of the month, including The Cousin Vinnie, inspired by a sub sandwich; The Que, a barbecue burger; and The Ultimate, an umami creation.

EXPAND Spring has sprung at Mutiny Wine Room. Photo by Michael Anthony

New and ongoing specials

Two-course Lunch Duo at Brennan’s

In addition to recently expanding its weekday lunch service, Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, is now offering two new two-course lunch duo deals, available Tuesday through Friday during lunch hours. Diners can choose the Choice Package ($19), featuring a choice of Turtle Soup, featured gumbo or Brennan’s salad, plus a half shrimp po’boy and Kennebec fries or onion-crusted chicken cobb. Entrees; the or Premium Package ($42), which includes choice of Turtle Soup or Brennan’s salad and boudin stuffed quail or Gulf fish and crawfish etouffee.

Lunch, brunch and happy hour at Fegen’s

Lance Fegen and F.E.E.D. Restaurant Group’s newest restaurant, Fegen’s, 1050 Studewood, has launched lunch (Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.), brunch (Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to and happy hour (Tuesday-Friday, 5 to 6:30 p.m. and Sundays, 7 to 9 p.m.). Guests can dine on dishes such as the prosciutto, calabrese salami and provolone, stuffed peppers and vegan mushroom “bolognese” at lunch; while brunch highlights include a chicken cutlet benedict and chicken-fried ribeye and eggs. Happy hour features include $8 cocktails, $5 beer, $2-off all wines by the glass and $5 bites from pepperoni bread to clam chowder fries.

Spicy Chimi Taco at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has added the Spicy Chimi Taco to its menu, available for a limited time and featuring the vibrant characteristics of the popular Argentinian sauce, made with a Fuzzy’s twist. The Spicy Chimi Fajita Taco rocks a lightly fried flour tortilla with Fuzzy’s signature garlic sauce, shredded cheese, grilled fajita beef and pico de gallo, topped with a housemade spicy chimichurri sauce.Guests will be able to enjoy the new taco at all participating Fuzzy's Taco Shop locations through Sunday, June 27.

Seasonal Menu at Mutiny Wine Room

Mutiny Wine Room, 1124 Usener, has introduced new spring items to its menu including a housemade pappardelle pasta, grilled baby gem and scallop caesar, Golden Farms smoked TX quail raviolo, lemon cake with charred Meyer lemon frosting, brule?e strawberry and pisco sour espuma, and more.

Dry-Aged Beef BBQ at Woodshed Smokehouse

Chef Tim Love has debuted his trademarked Dry-Aged Beef BBQ at Woodshed Smokehouse, 3728 Wakeforest, over in Levy Park. The 28-day dry-aged brisket and whole beef ribs with ancho demi-glace, house pickles and house camp bread are available only in Houston.