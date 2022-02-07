This Week in Houston Food Events: An Epic New Omakase and Valentine's Weekend Dining

All week long
Galveston Restaurant WeekThe beloved island tradition of Galveston Restaurant Week returns, running now through Sunday, February 13 and featuring discounted prix fixe menus from dozens of the Island’s finest eateries. This year’s lineup includes hotspots like BLVD Seafood, Hubcap Grill, Little Daddy’s Gumbo Bar, Mosquito Cafe, Shrimp ‘N Stuff, Trattoria La Vigna and more; and the restaurants will be collecting charitable donations (varies by participating restaurants) to be distributed to local community groups Galveston Urban Ministries, Access Care of Coastal Texas and St. Vincent’s House.
Valentine’s Special at 8th Wonder Distillery8th Wonder Distillery, 2201 Dallas, will raise a glass to Valentine’s Day by offering bottles of its
8x Distilled Vodka for $18 each now through Valentine’s Day. Cocktail pouches for two will also be available.
Tuesday, February 8
Fat TuesdaysThroughout the month of February, Orleans Seafood Kitchen, 20940 Katy Freeway, will be celebrating Fat Tuesday every Tuesday leading up to the big day on Tuesday, March 1. Guests can enjoy happy hour prices all day and buy 4 pounds of crawfish to earn one free, available for dine in and to-go.
Razzoo's Cajun Cafe is celebrating Fat Tuesdays all month long, offering popcorn shrimp, rat toes, boudin balls and fried pickles for $6 each every Tuesday, plus $6 hurricanes and margs.
Valentine’s Weekend
Valentine’s Day Weekend Dining Out and To-GoSeveral Houston restaurants and bars are ready to up your romance game, offering an array of indulgent bites this Valentine’s Weekend. Check out our Valentine's Dine-In and Takeout guides to make your plans.
Saturday, February 12
Saint Arnold White Oak Pub CrawlSaint Arnold’s cult favorite pub crawl will hit the bars along White Oak from 2 to 6 p.m. Crawlers can pick up their punch cards from any of the five stops – BB’s Tex-Orleans, Bobcat Teddy’s Icehouse, Christian’s Tailgate, Little Woodrow’s and Public House – between 2 and 3 p.m. before making their way to the final stop, Onion Creek Cafe, for the afterparty at 6 p.m. Those who complete the crawl will earn a coveted Saint Arnold pint glass, and as always, designated drivers are both eligible for the award and encouraged to attend.
Houston Oaks Wine & Food Classic at The Clubs at Houston OaksThe third annual Houston Oaks Wine & Food Classic is going down at The Clubs at Houston Oaks, 22602 Hegar, from 1 to 4 p.m. (noon for VIP). Guests can expect a multitude of fine wines, including ready-to-drink bottles and collectibles, plus bites from chef Nick Zaputil and the Houston Oaks culinary team, a new VIP experience, educational wine seminars and cooking demos, live music and more. Tickets start at $200 for members ($250 for guests).
Mingle With The Single Vineyards at Revival MarketFrom 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., guests can treat themselves to tasty wine and snacks at the Mingle With The Single Vineyards tasting at Revival Market, 550 Heights. The event will feature a premium selection of wines from Single Vineyards, paired with bites from the Revival Market kitchen for $85 per person.
Cook The Harvest at Hope FarmsHope Farms, 10401 Scott, and chef Carlos Meltzer will host a special In Love with Pasta cooking class beginning at 12:30 p.m. Guests will learn the fundamentals to rolling fresh pasta dough along with tips for cutting and storing noodles, the basics to making a seasonal pesto and how to prepare ravioli. Cost is $79/seat.
The 8th Wonder Follies: Valentine’s Romance at 8th Wonder Brewery & DistilleryThe Distillery will host The 8th Wonder Follies: Valentine’s Romance boozy burlesque at 11 p.m. this Saturday, featuring performances by Valentina J’adore and friends. The event is open to adults 21+ for $35 (there will be a two-drink minimum per guest, non-alcoholic beverages included).
Sunday, February 13
Valentine’s Day Brunch Pairing at CamerataCamerata and 1751 Sea & Bar are teaming up for a special brunch at Camerata at Paulie's, 1830 Westheimer, featuring four courses from chef J.D. Woodward and wine pairings (or non-alcoholic beverage pairings) curated by Camerata manager and sommelier Elyse Wilson. Discover dishes like Gin-Washed Gravlax with crème fraiche and smoked trout roe and Scallop Faux Benedict made with johnny cake, pancetta and brown butter hollandaise. Seatings (limited) are at 1 and 3 p.m. and cost is $65 per person plus tax and gratuity for four courses with wine pairings or $50 per person plus tax and gratuity for four courses with non-alcoholic beverage pairings.
Omakase menu at East Side KingEast Side King’s new outpost at POST Houston, 401 Franklin, has launched an omakase menu to deliver a casual, chef-curated sushi experience for $49, featuring a dozen pieces of sushi with offerings like toro (bluefin tuna belly), hiramasa (amberjack), nama hotate (dayboat scallop) and nasu (miso eggplant). For $15, diners can also receive a serving of Santa Barbara Uni and an additional $25 earns you seven grams of caviar. Seating for the omakase experience (45 minutes) will be available along the bar-height sushi counter and is first come, first served on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m. and from Friday through Sunday from 12 to 10 p.m.
Astrology Series at SprinklesTo kick off 2022, Sprinkles has teamed up with astrology app Sanctuary for a cosmic cupcake collaboration. Throughout the year, Sprinkles will unveil a new cupcake for each zodiac sign, with Sanctuary as their expert astrology guide; kicking off with the Aquarius cupcake, a caramel cupcake filled with miso-spiked caramel and finished with a cream cheese frosting. Cupcakes will be available for a limited time at each bakery for local delivery and pick up.
Winter Olympics SpecialsFrom February 4-20, Bar Louie fans can cheer on their favorite athletes and receive $5, $10 or $15 off their next order when they spend $45 or more. The offer is valid in-bar, online and through the Bar Louie App (food purchase necessary).
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering rewards members a free sandwich every day the U.S. wins gold. The code will be valid for either a chicken, turkey, polish kielbasa or pulled pork sandwich.
Locals can feed their Olympic crews with Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux’s Tailgate To-Geaux Platter, serving up to eight and featuring wings, cheeseburger sliders, queso and boudin balls. Find the special under "Starters" when ordering online or in the Walk-On's App.