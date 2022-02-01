These Houston Restaurants Are Offering Romantic Meals To-Go Valentine's Day 2022

Staying in this Valentine's Day? These Houston restaurants are here to help, featuring preorder and to-go options with steaks, chocolate, bubbly and romance.
For those who prefer to dine out, check out our Valentine's Day Dining Guide for an evolving list of Houston restaurants open for reservation and dine-in service.
Central Market, 3815 Westheimer
Central Market is offering chef-prepared Valentine’s Day dinners for two, from filets with red wine sauce and roasted lobster tails to vegetarian lasagna. Each meal comes with a starter, sides and desserts and prices range from $49.99 to $199.99. Orders may be placed online or by calling the store February 1-11 (or while supplies last) for scheduled pickup on Saturday, February 12 through Monday, February 14.
Dario’s Steakhouse & Seafood, 14315 Cypress Rosehill
Dario’s Valentine’s Day menu ($99 per person) is also available to-go, featuring choices such as lobster bisque, Chilean sea bass over seafood risotto, bacon-wrapped filet in Malbec reduction, crème brulee and more. Call 281-304-1825.
Ember & Greens Restaurant and Bar, 9403-B Katy Freeway
Enjoy a Valentine's Day Takeout for Two, featuring two three-course meals and a bottle of house red or white wine for $95 plus tax on Valentine’s weekend and Valentine’s Day. Choose from dishes such as sweet chili brussels sprouts, blackened salmon and red velvet cake.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park
Etoile will offer an evening of amour at home, offerings its special four-course Valentine’s menu for takeout on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in addition to the a la carte menu, and exclusively on Monday, Valentine’s Day. Cost of the Valentine’s menu is $85++ per person and highlights include Maine lobster bisque, duck foie gras “au torchon,” seared sea bass in vanilla beurre blanc, filet de boeuf in morel sauce and Gianduja chocolate mousse.
Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer
Hugo’s Valentine’s Day menus will be available for takeout, including a special four-course Couple’s Menu on the nights of February 11 and 12 ($120 per couple plus beverage, tax and gratuity) and a Valentine’s Day four-course dinner menu ($85 per person plus beverage, tax and gratuity). Dine on dishes from shrimp cocktail and wood-grilled skirt steak to pan-seared scallops and tarta de chocolate.
Logan’s Roadhouse, multiple locations
Logan’s is offering its Valentine’s online delivery and to-go feature bundle for $68.99 – including two 12-ounce prime rib dinners with choice of chocolate cake or cheesecake.
Marvino’s Italian Steakhouse, 24002 Northwest Freeway
For those interested in enjoying a romantic dinner at home, Marvino’s Valentine’s Day menu ($79 per person) is also available for take out. Choices include crab cake with champagne mustard sauce, filet with bacon-wrapped sea scallops, Chateaubriand for two (supplement fee), chocolate mousse cake and more. Call 832-220-7200.
Molina's Cantina, 3801 Bellaire, 7901 Westheimer, 6300 FM 1463
From February 11-14, Molina's Cantina is offering a Cupid Combo ($49.95++), available for takeout and featuring beef and chicken fajitas with sides and housemade flour tortillas, four Cancun shrimp (stuffed with jalapeños and Chihuahua cheese, wrapped in bacon and grilled), one whole grilled Texas quail and one slice tres leches cake.
Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille, multiple locations
Perry’s is offering a three-course prix fixe menu, available to-go for $65 plus 15 percent and including a choice of soup or salad, entrée and dessert featuring lobster bisque, eight-ounce filet Perry, white chocolate cheesecake and more. Orders can be placed starting February 8. In addition to its prix fixe menu, Perry’s is offering a Valentine’s Candlelit Dinner for Two from February 11-14, featuring two salads, a 12-ounce Candlelight Filet Mignon Roast for two, whipped potatoes and chargrilled vegetables, a half-dozen chocolate dipped strawberry kisses, rose petals and a votive candle and holder. The offer is available to-go for $125 per couple (order up to six days in advance of pick up date).
Prego, 2520 Amherst
On Valentine’s Day, Prego will be open for dine-in and takeout from noon to 9 p.m., offering its regular menu plus off-the-menu specials including halibut with Gulf shrimp and osso bucco with mushroom risotto and veal chop milanese.
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge Pkwy
For Valentine’s Day, Sylvia’s will be offering a Parrillada Special for Two ($49++), available for takeout and including a half-pound of chicken and beef fajitas, two grilled quail and four jumbo shrimp, served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream and tortillas, plus one chocolate tres leches to share.
Tony’s, 3755 Richmond
Tony’s is offering a three-course Valentine’s Dinner for Two, available for takeout for $150 per couple and featuring Tony’s favorites like agnolotti amore, Colorado lamb with confit fennel and gin martini jus and a trio of desserts including zeppole, passion fruit cheesecake and Valrhona crunch. Pre-order deadline for Valentine's Day To-Go is February 11.
We will be updating this list in the days leading up to Valentine's Day. If you have a restaurant to add, please send details to [email protected]