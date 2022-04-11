This Week in Houston Food Events: Passover Pre-Orders and Where to Get Brunch this Easter Sunday

Wednesday, April 13
Passover Pre-Order Deadline at Local Foods Rice VillageLocal Foods Rice Village, 2424 Dunstan, has put together a Passover Takeout Menu, available for preorder by Wednesday at 5 p.m. with pickup times available on Friday, April 15. Call 713-521-7800 or go online to order dishes like Maria’s charoset apples, miso chicken rillette, Texas gelfite fish, matzoh ball soup, potato kugel, smoked 44 Farms brisket and matzo cinnamon crusted cheesecake.
Spring Egg Hunts at Regent Square ParkAllen Parkway corridor mixed-use development Regent Square, 3515 West Dallas, will host egg hunts for both adults and kids as it celebrates the Spring season. Stop by to enjoy giant inflatable lawn games, train rides, an an ice sculpting performance, live music from popular local performers Nick and Erich, plus food and beverage trucks Mr. Sizzles, Go Boheme and Bovine & Barley. The event is free to attend from 6 to 8 p.m. and all ages are welcome.
Friday, April 15
Lunar Evening at Blossom Hotel HoustonBlossom Hotel Houston, 7118 Bertner, will be hosting a “Lunar Evening” in partnership with the Houston Astronomical Society and True Anomaly Brewing Co. on Friday, April 15 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the hotel’s rooftop. Attendees will be invited to view the moon, stars and planets through the high-powered telescopes alongside a tasting with True Anomaly and gourmet bites. The event is open to the public and hotel guests and tickets are $35, with a portion of the proceeds donated to the Houston Astronomical Society to fund educational programming in the city.
Saturday, April 16
Crawfish Boil & Easter Party at Feges BBQ Spring BranchFeges BBQ is hosting a Crawfish Boil & Easter Party at its Spring Branch location, 8217 Long Point, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring an egg hunt at 11:30 a.m., pictures with the Easter Bunny from noon to 2 p.m. and live music from 1 to 3, plus all the crawfish and beer and games for the kids.
Umami Fest at Aveva StadiumAsian-inspired food fest and night market Umami Fest is going down at Aveva Stadium, 2055 Mowery, featuring street food vendors like Migo Saigon Street Food, The Pho Fix, Beard Papa’s and more. Guests can hit up the fest to eat, shop and enjoy entertainment from noon to 10 p.m.
Houston Restaurants for Easter BrunchFrom family-friendly affairs to elaborate brunch buffets and prix fixe menus, check out our Easter Sunday Brunch Guide for the Houston restaurants to dine at this holiday.
All month long
Houston restaurants participate in Stop Food Waste with Second ServingsFood rescue organization Second Servings is hosting its second annual Stop Food Waste Series this April, joined by 15 local restaurants to raise awareness of food waste and support its mission to fight hunger and end food waste in the community. Participating eateries will be showcasing a zero-waste inspired dish or cocktail throughout the month, and each will include a donation to Second Servings. This year’s roster of participants includes 93’ Til, Common Bond, Concura Italian Bites, Dessert Gallery, El Topo, Four Seasons Hotel Houston, The Grove, Guard and Grace, Hando, Hotel Granduca, Kanpai Club, Local Foods, Russo’s New York Pizzeria, Traveler’s Table and Winnie’s, among others, with highlights from vegetable scrap croquette bites at Hando to El Topo's chicken leg quarter with birria consommé and a gin martini infused with oyster shells and oyster mushroom butts at Winnie's.
30 Year Anniversary Specials at Truluck’sIn celebration of 30 years, Truluck’s is offering patrons special menu dishes throughout the month of April, including Belon Oysters topped with horseradish crème fraiche and Ōra King Salmon Caviar ($12 each), the “Stay Classy” cocktail made with Plymouth Gin, Elderflower liqueur, Vermouth, and orange bitters ($14.50) and a moist Blueberry and Vanilla Cake with cream cheese icing and passion fruit creme anglaise ($18).
Charity of the Month at Etoile Cuisine et BarEtoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, continues its monthly charitable event with April’s charity: the Citizens for Animal Protection. Chef Philippe Verpiand has created prix fixe menus for dinner ($65 for four courses, with $7 to charity) and weekend brunch ($36 for three courses, with $4 to charity) to raise funds for the nonprofit shelter and its pet adoption and foster care programs, lost and found services and more.
New and ongoing specials