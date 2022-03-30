Where to Get Easter Sunday Brunch in Houston in 2022

From family-friendly breakfast favorites to restaurants offering elaborate brunch buffets and prix fixe menus, here's where to brunch in Houston this Easter Sunday:
Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd
Houston’s classic spot for brunch will be serving a special three-course Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., starting with Parker House rolls and rhubarb strawberry muffins with jam and butter to share and followed by choices such as roasted cauliflower with whipped feta, braised lamb shank with spring vegetable risotto, steak and eggs, and carrot cake. Cost is $56 per person, $15 per child, plus tax, gratuity and beverages.
Badolina Bakery, 5555 Morningside
The Rice Village bakery will be open on Easter Sunday serving morning pastries and beautiful cakes. Prices vary with shapes and sizes.
Bar Louie, multiple locations
Enjoy Easter Sunday brunch with $2 mimosas until 3 p.m. (pricing and participation may vary by location).
Bloom & Bee, 1600 West Loop
Easter Brunch will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at this Post Oak Hotel stunner. Priced at $70 per person, brunch features a choice of deviled eggs with prosciutto and black truffle or white asparagus soup, followed by mains from lobsters eggs benedict with caviar to herb roasted lamb leg with thyme lamb jus, plus an Easter dessert buffet of French pastries and cakes.
Caracol, 2200 Post Oak
Guests can enjoy a bountiful Sunday brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ($52 per person, $15 per child), featuring brunch favorites as well as a carving station, seasonal dishes and specialty Easter desserts.
Ember & Greens Restaurant and Bar, 9403-B Katy Freeway
Enjoy family-friendly brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and dinner 4 to 9 p.m.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park
Guests can dine on a special three-course brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $58 per adult plus beverages, tax and gratuity ($25 kids menu available). Highlights include deviled eggs, vichyssoise, sole meuniere, spring vegetable risotto with truffle mascarpone, roasted leg of lamb, salmon eggs benedict, cheesecake mousse with raspberry coulis and more.
Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer
Make reservations to enjoy Hugo’s famous Sunday brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., featuring the usual brunch favorites as well as a carving station, some new seasonal items and specialty Easter desserts. Cost is $52 per person, $15 per child, plus beverage, tax and gratuity.
Hungry’s, 14714 Memorial, 2356 Rice
With an expansive, family-friendly patio, Hungry’s is open for Easter Sunday brunch, featuring $10 Bigmosas with orange, grapefruit, strawberry or raspberry juice. The fun drink will be available next door at Heartbeet as well.
Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak
The deli will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner serving the likes of sky-scraping sandwiches, classic breakfast plates, blintz french toast, smoked fish, stuffed cabbage, Romanian steak and its fan favorite cheesecake.
Local Table GOOF, 2003 W 34th
The brand new Garden Oaks eatery will host a build-your-own mimosa bar on Easter Sunday, with a variety of fresh juices, garnishes and edible flowers will be available to choose from.
Max’s Wine Dive, 4720 Washington, 214 Fairview
Both MAX’s Wine Dive locations are serving up flavorful brunch all Easter weekend long from April 15 to 17. The Washington location will feature a ham steak with red eye gravy over grits and greens, while the Fairview dive will serve potato and ham hash.
Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton
Monkey’s Tail will be featuring its crawfish and shrimp enchiladas throughout the Lenten season, wrapping on Easter Sunday. Customers can enjoy two enchiladas for $12 complete with crawfish tails, shrimp, Cajun cream sauce, house ground corn tortillas and melted cheese (add refried beans and chips for $3). Crawfish will also be available on Easter Sunday, regular or jalapeno flavored for $10 per pound with add-ons including corn, potatoes, sausage and dipping sauces.
Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe
Ouisie’s special Easter Brunch menu will be a la carte, with highlights including Manhattan clam chowder, Texas crab cobb salad, chicken fried chicken, blackened flounder, lemon ice box pie and more. Hours are 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday, April 17, with breakfast items available 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Perry’s, multiple locations
In addition to Perry’s full menu, guests can enjoy an Easter Sunday Special from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., which includes the choice of pear salad or carrot ginger soup; and choice of double smoked, triple glazed ham $45 or caramelized prime rib $65, each served with whipped potatoes and green bean almondine. A serving of White Chocolate Cheesecake may be added for an additional $8. Additionally, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Easter Sunday, guests can enjoy brunch cocktails for $9 each, including brandy milk punch, bloodys and mimosas.
Prego, 2520 Amherst
Prego will be open from noon to 9 p.m. for brunch and dinner service, offering its full menu plus daily specials including veal chops, halibut and lamb chops. There will also be a special farmers market menu on the patio, as it is a Village Farmers Market Day on Easter – that is served until 3 p.m.
Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella
Houston’s original lodge restaurant will be offering a special three-course Easter menu for $60 per person, plus beverage, tax and gratuity, plus a $35 kids menu. Easter brunch will be served 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with choices such as smoked duck gumbo, roasted beet tarte tatin, buffalo short rib eggs benny, smoked trout hash and eggs, warm croissant bread pudding and more.
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge
Sylvia’s will be bringing back its Sunday brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Easter, featuring Tex-Mex and breakfast classics ($29.99 plus tax, gratuity and beverages, $12.99 for kids under age 12).
The Tasting Room, 818 Town and Country
The CityCentre wine hangout will host a sweet and savory Easter brunch on April 16 and 17, from executive chef Beto Gutierrez and featuring vibrant dishes such as a blueberry gingersnap waffle with bourbon caramel and vanilla ice cream or a Spanish chorizo frittata with red chimichurri sauce.
Toro Toro, 1300 Lamar
Toro Toro’s Easter Brunch features brunch classics with Pan-Latin flair, priced at $145 for adults and $65 for children 12 and under and served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
URBE, 1101 Uptown Park
For its first Easter, URBE will be offering a special three-course Easter Menu which includes choice of starter and entrée and a dessert buffet. Dine on oysters diablitos, carnitas stuffed gorditas, chilaquiles, crispy fish tacos, grilled skirt steak and eggs and more. Brunch will be served 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and cost is $45 per adult and $15 for kids, plus beverages, tax and gratuity. The in-house bakery will be making special Easter pastries and cookies, and there are numerous coffee drinks, eye-opening cocktails, mocktails and juices available.
Xochi, 1777 Walker
Chef Hugo Ortega and his team will serve their epic Sunday brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. this Easter. Guests will find their usual brunch favorites as well as a carving station, some new seasonal items and specialty Easter desserts. Cost is $52 per person, $15 per child, plus beverage, tax and gratuity.
We will be updating this list in the days leading up to Easter Sunday on April 17. If you have a restaurant to add, please send details to [email protected]