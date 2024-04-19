Openings and Closings: Molihua Taking Reservations, Holey Moley Debuts Today

Molihua
, 7118 Bertner, opens April 23 and is currently taking reservations for what promises to be a culinary hot ticket. Located on the second floor of the boutique Blossom Hotel Houston, it has not one but two Michelin-starred chefs leading the venture and curating a dining experience for guests that celebrates Asian cuisine while incorporating modern techniques and refinement. The menu will feature premium Japanese cuisine, dim sum and desserts.
Chef Ho Chee Boon has more than 35 years of international experience at some of the world's most acclaimed Asian restaurants including Hakkasan Global, Turnadot in Moscow, Breeze in Bangkok and East Ocean Hong Kong. He came to the United States in 2012 to open Hakkasan New York and received a Michelin star within eight months of the launch with the restaurant earning a second Michelin star in 2013. He then led the openings of subsequent Hakkasan locations both domestically and internationally. He was part of the launch of Hakkasan's Yauatcha here in Houston in March 2017 but it closed in February 2020.
Chefs Hideki Hiwatashi (standing) and Ho Chee Boon are bringing Michelin-starred talent to Houston.
Photo by Brian Kennedy
The Malaysian-born chef opened Empress by Boon in San Francisco's Chinatown in 2021, followed by Blue Whale Restaurant & Lounge in the Marina neighborhood. Molihua is the third restaurant under the Boon Group umbrella.
Chef Hideki Hiwatashi began his culinary journey in Kyoto, spending 13 years working his way up through the ranks at the renowned Kikunoi Roan. During his tenure as head chef, the restaurant received two Michelin stars. He then opened Hakkasan Group's Sake no Hana in London. He is known for his skill and artistry with kaiseki
cuisine.
Food and drink await at The Caddyshack at Holey Moley.
Photo by Zorgi Media
, 3839 Weslayan, opens April 19. The new mini golf course, bar and restaurant comes from Funlab, an Australian-based company that specializes in brands that offer socializing experiences mixed with games, sport, food and drink. The Houston Holey Moley is the third U.S. location for the concept with the first opening in Denver, Colorado in September 2023, followed by a very recent Austin spot in March 2024.
This hole is made for Generation X.
Photo by Zorgi Media
Catering to generations nostalgic for the '80s and the '90s, it offers three nine-hole mini courses with creatively-themed holes such as the Gone Fishin' where competitors have to dodge a large shark head, hearkening back to the days when the movie Jaws
had us terrified to go into the ocean. There's also the Connect Fore with over-sized checkers scattered at the bottom of a giant game board. Players can even navigate through a large dentist's office with a spit sink and a Holey Molar toothpaste tube. Hand-painted murals from Texas artist Goodluck Buddha add to the fun while a customized Space Daddy golf cart awaits Instagrammers.
Get out your phones for all those Instas.
Photo by Zorgi Media
All that energy spent putting through the maze of holes can be recharged at The Caddyshack, a 104-seat bar with dining areas that serve American cuisine with Texas inspirations like Chopped Brisket Sandwich on Texas Toast, Grilled Elote Corn Ribs and Taco Salad. There are pizzas as well including the Ricotta Margherita, Hot Honey Pepperoni and A Lotta Meat with Prosciutto. Other American fare includes the Classic Burger, Club Melt, Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders and Fried Wings. There's also a kids menu.
The Howdy Putt'ners arrives in an acrylic cowboy hat and is meant to be shared.
Photo by Zorgi Media
For mocktails, there's the Teamster Mule or a virgin slushie like the Par-Tee Punch. Signature Shooters include Pickle Shot with house-made spicy pickles and Spicy Candy made with tequila, spicy chili and watermelon. Some of the cheeky cocktails are served in kitschy vessels like the Rub a Dun in the Tub, a gin and Aperol beverage served in a bathtub cup complete with rubber duckies or the Adios Motherfunner which is a multi-liquor concoction of gin, vodka, tequila, rum and triple sec topped off with Partee Punch and garnished with a Texas Longhorn. There is a selection of large format cocktails as well.
Vibrant,
A clean, uncluttered space for uncluttered dining.
Photo by Leonid Furmansky
6501 Memorial, opened April 15 at Memorial Park. It's the second location for the healthy-eating cafe which offers fresh, scratch-made dishes using sustainably grown and organic ingredients for breakfast, lunch and dinner. With its all-day dining options, visitors to the park will have plenty of choices for meals and snacks while enjoying the natural scenic beauty or a post-run pick-me up since the cafe is located in Memorial Park's Running Complex. A portion of the cafe's revenue will go toward the Memorial Park Conservancy.
The new Vibrant will offer a large outdoor space for enjoying Memorial Park.
Photo by Leonid Furmansky
The original Vibrant opened in Montrose in 2018. Its menu is free from gluten, dairy, refined sugars, peanuts, soy, GMO's and gums. In order to keep with its mission of serving nutritious and anti-inflammatory foods, it uses oils at their appropriate smoke-point and all of its pastries are vegan. A sample of its pastries, made minimally with quality grains, includes Orange Olive Oil Cake, The Brownie and Cherry Almond Biscotti.
Though the menu is heavy on vegetables and fruits, it is not entirely vegetarian. There are also dishes with meat and eggs, all sourced from producers that are sustainable, organic and local. Guests will find items such as Heirloom Masa Pancakes, Chocolate Chia Banana Bowl, Golden Bone Broth Soup, Burrata Toast and Roasted Chicken Panini. There are several taco choices, too.
The Pecan Apple Cake is vegan.
Photo by Madeline Tal McKowen
The cafe also features a coffee program using organic Panther Coffee beans and reverse osmosis water. In keeping with its dairy-free aim, it offers house nut milk blends for lightening the brews. Vibrant joins a number of dining choices at Memorial Park such as Beck's Prime at the Memorial Park Golf Course and and array of rotating local food trucks including El Deleite and TheDough Cone at its Live Oak Court with four large picnic pavilions and plenty of spaces for al fresco dining.
Euro-Tex cuisine and music will be a fun mix at Blue Tuba.
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero
, 350 W. 19th, is shooting to open to the public for dinner service May 1. Located in the former Harold's in the Heights space, it comes from owners Vlado Kolenic and Giga Leszayova who came to Houston from New York after closing their NYC Italian/European restaurant Bettola in August 2022. Both are natives of the former Czechoslovakia, according to ilovethe upperwestside
.
The duo scouted out places for a while before Ali Jarrett, owner of Harold's, took a chance on them, according to CultureMap Houston.
While Kolenic is a chef, he's also a musician and composer. Guests to the new restaurant will more than likely see him performing in the dining room with other musicians as he did at the former Bettola space in NYC.
The cuisine will be a mix of European flavors with a Texas twist.
Plume
A posh and glamorous cocktail bar is coming to the Heights.
Rendering by Plume
, 1100 W. 23rd, is coming to the West Heights this summer. The dynamic cocktail bar will take its place at Braun Enterprises' recently opened Urban Office-West Heights redevelopment at W. 22nd and Beall streets. The new concept comes from Braun Enterprises partners Dan Braun and James Fitch along with food and beverage industry veteran Ted Baker, whose portfolio includes Penny Whistle Pub, Bobcat Teddy's and the former Revelry on Richmond.
Plume joins a neighborhood of ice houses, patio bars and diverse dining establishments but it will bring a different aesthetic with its Art Deco-inspired interiors, drawing on the vibe of exclusive Las Vegas bars coupled with the glamour of Old Hollywood. Interior designer Bradford Collier of BwColllier Interior Design of Houston has envisioned the intimate space with sleek lines, bold geometrics and, in keeping with its name, touches of gold and feather motifs. The 3,000 square-foot space will also feature a climate-controlled patio.
Along with craft cocktails and elevated service, Plume will also have a tapas-style bites menu.
Bori was named Houston Press Best of Houston 2020: Best Korean.
Photo by Mai Pham
, 501 Lovett, opened softly April 10 in Montrose. A grand opening date is still to be announced. It's the second location for the locally-owned upscale Korean barbecue restaurant. Currently, it is dinner service only at the Montrose location. Until its grand opening, it is offering 15 percent off during the soft period.
The menu begins with starters such as Kimchi Pancake, BORI Beef Tartare, Bulgogi Tteokbokki and Octopus Carpaccio. Entrees include Cold Buckwheat Noodle, Bori Seabass Risotto, Kimchi Fried Rice and Bibimbap. For the Korean Steak section of the menu, there are prime meats such as Japanese A5 Wagyu, Dry-Aged Ribeye and Dry-Aged NY Strip along with the Korean barbecue menu.
Uberrito lets you make a burrito your own.
Photo by Chloie Devillier
, 13132 FM 1960 W., opened April 8 in Cypress at the intersection of 290. It's the fourth Houston area location for the fast-casual Tex-Mex brand, though the Durham location is still shuttered due to a fire last year. A reader sent in a tip, however, that the demolition of the Durham location is under way and that he was told by corporate team members that it will take 8 months for the rebuild. Meanwhile, the Uberrito food truck is usually on hand at the Durham location to satisfy Uberrito fans until then.
As for the Cypress location, it serves the same menu of Create Your Own burritos, bowls, salads and nachos. There are four tortilla choices for the burritos including flour, wheat, spinach and jalapeno cheddar. There is an array of proteins like fajita steak, grilled chicken, ground beef, grilled shrimp, shredded pork carnitas, Beyond Meat and tilapia. Customers can add their choice of beans, rice and a multitude of toppings such as sauteed mushrooms, jicama slaw, roasted corn, sliced avocado, pico de gallo and much more. A variety of salsas includes Tomatillo Tomato, Serrano Ranch and Raging Habanero.
There's also a taco menu plus beverages such as aguas frescas, soft drinks, beer, wine and margaritas.
Uberrito also has a location in Columbus, South Carolina and is currently looking to open soon in Texas City, Sugar Land and South Houston.
Guests can indulge in Karne's premium Korean steaks while jamming to DJ Trill.
Photo by Jenn Duncan
, 2805 White Oak, is launching its Seouful Sundays April 21. It's a special brunch collaboration between the Korean steakhouse and local Korean fried chicken concept, Dak & Bop. Some of Dak & Bop's signature dishes will be available along with Karne's premium steaks and traditional banchan
. The brunch will also feature DJ Vanilla Trill, the in-stadium deejay for the Houston Texans.
Seouful Sundays will be hosted the third Sunday of each month from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The team at Home Run Dugout get ready to add to the venue.
Photo by Alex Montoya
, 1220 W. Grand Boulevard, is adding to its current space a year after its March 2023 opening. The sports bar, restaurant and entertainment venue will break ground later this month on its additional 9, 242 square-foot expansion. It will add 10 indoor batting bays which will bring the number to 22.
Chana Thai
, 4334 FM 2920, opened softly April 12. We have reached out for more information regarding the menu.