Dario's: Houston Restaurant Weeks Lunch

Houston Restaurant Weeks began August 1 and social media across Houston is teeming with photos and reviews from enthusiastic diners. The citywide fundraising event from the Cleverley Stone Foundation raises funds for Houston Food Bank and brings in business for local restaurants while offering Houstonians the opportunity to take advantage of the prix-fixe multi-course meals for brunch, lunch or dinner. Many excited gourmands make a vision board for the HRW, which runs from August 1 through September 4. It's like a weeks-long, triple-digit Thanksgiving and we're all a little fatter come fall.
After what seemed like hours perusing and comparing the menus, I decided that I would give Dario's Steakhouse & Seafood in Cypress a try because their HRW lunch menu offered three courses for $25. Most HRW brunch and lunch menus offer two courses for $25, so the extra bonus of a dessert is a sweet deal. Literally.
Though both Dario's restaurant and my house are in Cypress, it was still a 22-minute drive and I have never driven that far north for a meal even though there is a multitude of eateries in the Fairfield/290 area. For this hot, steamy afternoon outing, I brought along my adult daughter because I knew the menu would suit her tastes.
Dario's is part of the Grupo Herrera portfolio, a locally-owned hospitality group from the Herrera family who also operate Alicia's Mexican Grille, Marvino's Italian Steakhouse and Galiana's Tex Mex & Agave Bar. Dario's first opened in 2009, so it has been a staple in the Cypress fine dining scene for nearly 15 years. When it first opened, there wasn't much else to compare. Even though there have been more and more restaurants opening as the suburbs expand, Dario's still manages to appeal to a loyal clientele with its traditional fine dining.
The decor may seem dated to inner-loopers who flock to the newest retro-chic, craft-cocktail, high-end and buzzy restaurants, but it was charming to me. I have always wanted to be like Olympia Dukakis from Moonstruck and enter a neighborhood restaurant saying, "Hello, Bobo. Yeah. Let me have a martini. No ice. Two olives." Dario's waiters, with their black slacks, vests, white shirts and bow ties make that a possibility.
There's a large cabinet of wine and several dining rooms with white cloth-covered tables and oil-fueled candles. We were given a table in the bar area where most patrons were seated. Though the interior is dark wood and dimly lit, there are large windows letting in light during the day. At night, I imagine it to be candle-lit and romantic.
We ordered our three courses ahead of time. It was easy for me. My daughter however could not decide between the pork chop and the filet tips. I steered her toward the filet tips because I didn't think she would care for the mint glaze on the pork chop. Yes, I still guide the culinary choices of my grown children. And I wanted to try the filet tips, too.
My daughter's starter was the bacon-wrapped shrimp with lentils. That seemed like an odd pairing but it was rather tasty. The jumbo shrimp were perfectly cooked as were the lentils. They were well-seasoned with teeny dices of root vegetables and a smattering of buerre blanc sauce. On the regular menu, the dish is made with scallops and is quite a bit pricier.
My rainbow trout was topped with a little buerre blanc. I could have used a tad more, but then I am a glutton for sauce. It also had artichoke leaves, finely-diced fresh tomatoes and a good heap of capers. The skin was crispy, as was a little of the outer edges of the flesh itself. It gave some textural contrast to the soft flakes of the trout. The brininess of the capers and artichoke worked well with the mild trout and despite the butter sauce, I felt like I was having a healthy meal.
I saved some of my fish to take home because I knew dessert was coming next. My daughter loves cheesecake and the strawberry-drizzled slice at Dario's satisfied. I ordered the creme brulee, a dessert I haven't had in years. Dario's version gave a wonderful crackle as my spoon broke through the caramelized sugar. The flavor was reminiscent of a toasted marshmallow and the fresh berries on top blended beautifully in the custard. I wondered why I hadn't eaten creme brulee in so long and then thought, " I know why; restaurants rarely make it anymore."
But well-made plates of food, formal service and a dining room in which you can still hear your companions is never going to go out of style. And Dario's offers all of these things. While we dined, a trio of ladies of a certain age sat at the bar and ordered their drinks in a way that only repeat clientele do. Another party next to us was two elderly folks and their grown son. As they left, the father put his arm around his son and patted him on the back. I have a feeling Dario's is in their rotation of restaurants.
Though we don't know if any of the waiters are named Bobo.
Dario's Steakhouse & Seafood
14315 Cypress Rosehill
281-304-1825
dariossteakhouse.com