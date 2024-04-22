—————————————————— Things to Do: Upcoming Food and Drink Events in Houston This Week | Houston Press
This Week in Houston Food Events: A Buzzy Pickleball Bar Makes its Debut

April 22, 2024 7:03AM

Nosh, sip and work up a sweat at hot new pickleball bar PKL Social.
Nosh, sip and work up a sweat at hot new pickleball bar PKL Social. Photo by Becca Wright
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Wednesday, April 24

Celebrity Chefs Against Cancer at Four Seasons Hotel Houston

The fifth annual Celebrity Chefs Against Cancer event returns to Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar, held from 6 to 9 p.m. The charitable event showcases cuisine from Houston’s top chefs alongside incredible wines, cocktails, music, and silent and live auctions to benefit Camp H-Town. This year’s participants include Toro Toro’s Jonathan Esparza, Bayou & Bottle’s Gaby Jimenez, chef Richard Sandoval, Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe’s Sara Brook, Nobies chefs Martin Stayer and Jacob Coronado, Roma’s Shanon Scott, Uchiko’s Shaun King and Xochi’s Hugo Ortega, among other top talent. Tickets are $200 ($175 for young professionals) with additional sponsorship opportunities available.

Thursday, April 25

Italian Wine Dinner at Artisans

Artisans, 5745 Westheimer, will host a Le Tour Gastronomique de L’Italie wine dinner from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Artisans executive chef Erik Cruz and Sebastien Ramuscello of Vinello Wines invite guests to enjoy main courses like pan seared diver scallops, red wine braised short ribs, mascarpone lobster raviolo and more, precursed by hors 'd'oeuvres, and at least one wine pairing per dish. Cost is $200 per person plus tax and gratuity.

Pinot Noir Wine Tasting at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Galleria, 5839 Westheimer, invites wine enthusiasts for a tasting of Pinot Noir from the United States, France and other classic regions of the world from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Cost is $150 per person plus tax and gratuity.

Saturday, April 27

Houston Brew Festival at Discovery Green

Craft beer nerds can head to the Houston Brew Fest, held from 1 to 4 p.m. (noon VIP) at Discovery Green. The day will feature tastings from over 50 breweries along with live music, food truck eats and yard games. Tickets are $50 GA and $65 VIP.

Grand Opening of PKL Social

Featuring four state-of-the-art pickleball courts and an expansive covered patio, hot new pickleball bar PKL Social, 1112 Shepherd, will host its Grand Opening celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Guests can stop by for pickleball, music, food and cocktails, and a vendor market.

25th Anniversary Celebration at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Enchilada Queen Sylvia Casares will celebrate 25 Years of Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen with a Silver Jubilee anniversary celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. at 1140 Eldridge Parkway location. Attendees can enjoy both free and discounted snacks, drinks and meals, including the La Reina Margarita created just for the anniversary, a special-priced enchilada dinner featuring four of the most popular enchiladas, and an enchilada rolling race at 4 p.m. on both days. and more. famed salsas and chili gravy soon to be on grocery store shelves around the state.

Money Cat Pastry Pop-Up at JŪN

JŪN, 420 East 20th, will welcome chef Jio Dingayan for a pastry pop-up with Money Cat from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until sold out). Guests will be able to enjoy Kouing Aman with leche flan, caramel and puff pastry; Cream Puff with strawberry matcha ganache, strawberry compote and custard; Bao-Lache with steamed bao, chinese sausage, pickled jalapenos and furikake; and Sago Pudding with mango coconut chia pudding, coconut granola and passion fruit panna cotta.

Sunday, April 28

Beer and Cheese Tasting at Saint Arnold Brewery

Beer and cheese enthusiasts will want to snag tickets ($45) to the Beer and Cheese Tasting at Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons, held in the second-floor Beer Hall from 3 to 5 p.m. The Houston Dairymaids will join the famed brewer for the special tasting event, featuring five cheeses selected by the ‘maids paired with five Saint Arnold brews and a buffet with soft pretzels, Lawnmower queso and mustard.

All month long

Autism Acceptance Month at Dessert Gallery

Dessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby, 25 Waterway and local nonprofit Avondale House are joining forces to champion Autism Acceptance Month. Through April, Dessert Gallery is offering an autism acceptance hand-decorated butter cookie, with 10 percent of proceeds from each sale benefiting the Avondale House and its mission to provide resources and support while empowering individuals to realize their utmost capabilities.

New and ongoing specials

Passover Catering at Ouisie’s Table Restaurant and Gardens

Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, will offer a to-go menu for Passover, available for pickup April 22–30 (orders should be placed multiple days ahead). A la carte highlights include filled eggs with fried capers. haroseth, Israeli couscous salad, dill salmon, grilled lamb chops, matzo balls and more. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
