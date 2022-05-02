This Week in Houston Food Events: Cinco De Mayo, the Kentucky Derby and Mother's Day Brunch

Monday-Friday
Teacher and Nurse Appreciation Week at Grimaldi’sIn honor of Teacher and Nurse Appreciation Week, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria will offer a 15 percent discount for all teachers and nurses from May 2 to 6. To receive the discount, eligible parties must show a valid school or hospital ID.
Wednesday, May 4
Celebrity H-Town Chefs Against Cancer at Four Seasons Hotel HoustonFollowing a two-year hiatus, Four Seasons Hotel Houston is hosting Celebrity H-Town Chefs Against Cancer from 6:30 to 9 p.m., featuring 12 Houston restaurants joining together in a night of food, drink, music and impactful fundraising. This year’s participating restaurants and chefs include Toro Toro’s Richard Sandoval and Rafael Villalpando, Brennan's of Houston chef Jose Arevalo, Rafael Morales of Carrabba’s, Guard & Grace’s Troy Guard, Loro chef Marcos Leal, Pastore’s Chris Davies, Roma’s Keven Bryant, LJ Wiley of Trattoria Sofia, Uchi’s Kevin Tien, Stanton Bundy of Traveler’s Table and Xochi’s Hugo Ortega. The event will also feature a silent auction with proceeds benefiting Camp H-Town, the summer sleep away camp at Four Seasons Hotel Houston to provide kids who have been touched by cancer with a fun and safe camp environment at no financial cost to the campers’ families. Tickets are $175.
Star Wars Dinner at MAX’s Wine Dive – WashingtonMay the Fourth is a special day for Star Wars fans, so they’ll probably want to check out the special National Star Wars Day themed dinner at MAX’s Wine Dive, 4720 Washington, beginning at 7 p.m. Chef David Dorger takes inspiration from the iconic move series to create a four-course menu, with dishes like the Millennium Falcon black bean cake with romesco sauce; Dianoga Tentacles octopus with roasted fingerling potatoes and chorizo; Tauntaun Ribs with cheese grits; and the Carbonite Caramel, a coffee jelly drizzled with salted caramel, almond brittle and whipped cream. Cost is $100 a person with wine pairings. Call 713-880-8737 for reservations.
Thursday, May 5
Cinco de Mayo Eats, Drinks and Fiestas in HoustonCeviches and tequila drinks at Chivos, mariachi and all-day happy hour at Eight Row Flint, and a Loro and Siete Foods Collaborative Queso. It’s all a part of the citywide fiesta going down in Houston this Cinco de Mayo. Check out our Cinco de Mayo Bar and Restaurant guide for details on where to celebrate.
Saturday, May 7
Houston Derby Day Watch Parties and Food and Drink SpecialsFrom watch parties featuring DJs and hat contests to deals on Derby-inspired eats, mint juleps and more, see Where to Sip Juleps and Watch the Kentucky Derby in Houston on Derby Day 2022.
Brenner’s Wine Fest at Brenner’s on the BayouBrenner’s on the Bayou, 1 Birdsall, will host its Spring Wine Fest from 2 to 6 p.m., featuring a Derby-style party on the banks of the bayou with music and chef crafted bites and wine to match. Tickets are $150 all access and $125 for Landry's Select Club members.
Mother’s Day BrunchWe’ve got the lowdown on Where to Enjoy Mother’s Day Brunch in Houston in 2022, from casual family-friendly breakfasts to bubbly-fueled, fancy brunch affairs.
All week long
Mother’s Day Boutique at SprinklesSprinkles, which rocks multiple bakeries and cupcake ATMs nationwide as well as in Greater Houston, has launched an online Mother’s Day Boutique this year. Available exclusively for pickup or delivery from local bakeries, Sprinkles will offer Mom’s Day specials including the MOM Yellow Box with a dozen “I <3 u MOM” cupcakes in dark chocolate, vanilla, salty caramel and red velvet flavors; Mother’s Day Bake At-Home and Mother’s Day Decorate At-Home Kits; and the Kosterina Olive Oil Cupcake, a decadent Mandarin olive oil cake filled with fig jam and topped with EVOO honey buttercream. Available at local bakeries and for nationwide delivery is the Mother’s Day Bundle, an assortment of cupcakes, cookies, mini chocolate and chocolate bars.
All month long (May)
Asian Restaurant MonthThis May, during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, a roundup of restaurants, cafes and food trucks are participating in the second installment of Asian Restaurant Month. The program seeks to create awareness and support of the AAPI community throughout the Greater Houston area, and new this year is a free interactive Asian Restaurant Month Digital Pass powered by Visit Houston for customers to win prizes and swag.
Charity of the Month Menus at Etoile Cuisine et BarThis May, Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park , will be raising funds for SEARCH’s House of Tiny Treasures, a nationally-accredited, preschool program that provides developmentally focused early childhood education to children ages two through five. Chef Philippe Verpiand has created two monthly prix-fixe menus, a dinner menu which includes four courses for $65 per person plus tax and gratuity, from which $7 will go to AVDA; and a special brunch menu on Saturday and Sundays, featuring three courses for $36 per person plus tax and gratuity with $4 going to the program for each one sold.
New and ongoing specials