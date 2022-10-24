Support Us

This Week in Houston Food Events: Fall Sips and Halloweekend

October 24, 2022 5:30AM

Grab refreshing fall cocktails at Eight Row Flint.
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, October 24

Vintage Bordeaux Dinner at Brasserie 19

Charles Clark and Guy Stout invite guests to a Vintage Bordeaux Dinner at Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, at 6:30 p.m. Clark has hand-selected an array of vintage Bordeaux wines to pair with chef Michael Hoffman's five-course dinner with wine highlights including 2015 Château La Tour Carnet, Haut-Medoc 2000 Château Larrivet and more. Call 713-524-1919.

Wednesday, October 26

National Seafood Month Celebration at Lotus Seafood

Every Wednesday in October, all locations of Lotus Seafood will be offering a different special each Wednesday on some of the hottest menu items, with this Wednesday featuring a Hot Box for $20.

Thursday, October 27

Wine & Cheese Tasting at Montrose Cheese & Wine

Montrose Cheese & Wine, 1618 Westheimer, will host a Wine & Cheese Tasting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Seats can be reserved for $65 per person, with wine and cheese pairings selected and guided by its award-winning cheesemongers and wine team.

Thursday-Monday

Taste of Darkness and Spirits at Camerata

Camerata, 1830 Westheimer, will host Taste of Darkness and Spirits pairings from October 27-31, teaming up with Mostly Chocolates chocolatier and owner Dany Kamkhagi to offer chocolates and wine flights paired by Camerata sommelier Roberto Kates. Cost is $40 plus tax and gratuity.

Friday, October 28

First Responders Day with Berg Hospitality

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., all Berg Hospitality restaurants B&B Butchers & Restaurant, B.B. Lemon, The Annie Café & Bar, NoPo Café, Market & Bar and Trattoria Sofia will host all on-duty First Responders to a complimentary three-course meal during lunch and dinner. The special menu for each restaurant is complimentary for on-duty First Responders only, including EMTs, paramedics (public ambulance services only), firefighters and police officers. The guests of the First Responder can enjoy the menu for $25/person.

Día de los Muertos at City Place

City Place’s second annual Black Dinner serves as the kick-off for a three-day Día de los Muertos weekend festival, pairing a high-profile visiting chef from Latin America with local talent including Venezuelan culinary entrepreneur Omar Pereney and Arnaldo Richards of Picos. Capped at just under 100 attendees, the ticketed event begins with a cocktail hour on the waterfront City Place Plaza at 6 p.m. followed by a candlelight procession and four-course wine dinner.

Saturday, October 29

Witchy Brunch at Brennan’s

Brunch at Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, will host a three-course Witchy Brunch, offering a menu featuring Brennan’s brunch favorites like turtle soup and Egg’s Brennan from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees who dress up will receive a complimentary Trouble Tree bedecked in cocktail shots. Cost is $45 per person plus tax and tip and reservations required by calling 713-522-9711.

Halloweekend

Check out our Halloween 2022 Food and Drink Guide for a list of bar and restaurant specials, costume parties, bar crawls, seasonal sweets and more in Houston this Halloween.

All month long

October Specials at Kolache Shoppe

Kolache Shoppe will offer its October specials Thursday through Saturday at Greenway Plaza and Friday through Sunday at Heights, now through October 30. Get the Oktoberfest Kolache featuring breakfast sausage patty, smoked provolone and garlic sauerkraut from local purveyor Scotty’s Foods ($3.95); the Drunken Pecan Kolache rich with cream cheese, salted and roasted pecans and bourbon cajeta from Blue Heron Farm ($2.95); and Spiced Pumpkin Latte with real pumpkin purée, fall spices, condensed milk and fresh Boomtown espresso (available only at Heights location, $5).

Tata Taco at Tacos A Go Go

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Tacos A Go Go’s next staff taco promotion will be the pink TaTa Taco, with all proceeds benefiting local breast cancer awareness nonprofit The Rose. The star of chef Maribel Gomez’s TaTa Taco is a pink corn tortilla made with beet juice, giving it a vibrant hue; and it comes loaded with shredded chicken, julienne carrots and jicama, pickled onions and radish, cilantro and a xoconostle cactus fruit sauce. The TaTa Taco will be available for $3.99 (along with a vegan option) at all five Tacos A Go Go locations throughout the Houston area, including its Midtown, Heights, Oak Forest, Greenway Plaza and One Shell Plaza locales.

New and ongoing specials

Fall cocktail menu at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, has launched its new fall drink menu, featuring seasonal flavors and hot cocktails, and even a take on a pumpkin spice coffee drink.

All-day and seasonal dinner menus at Golfstrømmen

Over in Post HTX, sustainable seafood market and restaurant Golfstrømmen, 401 Franklin, has rolled out a new all-day menu, mixing familiar offerings with some of the concept's old favorites—think tuna salad and fried fish sandwiches, a blue crab roll with smoked butter on a roll from Lulubelles Bakeshop, and spicy fish nuggets. The restaurant is also rolling out a new seasonal menu (dinner only), with reservations available now.

Chicken Pot Pie at Kenny & Ziggy’s

Autumn has arrived, and so has the famed Chicken Pot Pie at Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak. The from-scratch pie easily feeds two (“very, very hungry people” for $27.95, available dine-in or take-home. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
