This Week in Houston Food Events: Spring Break Sips and a Surfside Burger Battle

All week long
Spring Break at Dish SocietyDish Society is treating teachers to a refreshing Spring Break deal through March 19. Just flash your school ID to receive half-priced alcoholic beverages and zero-proof Elixirs.
Wednesday, March 15
Casa del Sol Tequila Dinner at Hugo’sHugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, will present a Casa del Sol Tequila Dinner starting with a reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by the dinner at 7. Cost is $125 per person and highlights include crispy duck in mole poblano, lime-cured shrimp with chile canario, lamb tacos de birria, braised short rib over creamy corn rice, and tequila syrup-soaked baba cake with salted caramel, yuzu gel and Mexican vanilla cream.
The Heights & Co. Dining Series at Heights & Co.Heights & Co., 1343 Yale, is introducing a new collaborative dinner series,“The Heights & Co. Dining Series,” featuring some of Houston’s favorite chefs and restaurants. The series launches this Wednesday with Hugo’s Restaurant chef Vanessa Lee; with additional dates Wednesdays, March 22–April 26. Ticketed reservations can be made via Resy.
Thursday, March 16
Basil Hayden’s Kentucky Bourbon Dinner at Ouisie’s TableOuisie’s Table & Gardens, 3939 San Felipe, is hosting a four-course dinner featuring pairings of Basil Hayden’s bourbon and cocktails. Courses include Scallop Carpaccio with Basil Haden Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Pumpkin Seed Crusted Wahoo with mango sauce paired with with Basil Hayden Toast Bourbon, Roasted Beef Tenderloin Rollatini in bourbon sauce paired with Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask Finish Bourbon; and Kentucky Woods Barrel Cake with chocolate and caramel bourbon icing paired with a Golden Hour Cocktail. The dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be $89 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required. Call 713-528-2264.
Friday, March 17
Fish FridaysCheck out our Fish Fridays Lent Guide for the scoop on Houston restaurants offering fish sandwiches, seafood specials, and meat-free options this Lenten season.
Saint Patrick's Day Dinner at GJ TavernGJ Tavern, 737 Preston, is hosting host a St. Patrick’s Day Dinner on Friday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m., putting a twist on tradition with a six-course dinner experience paired with both beer and Irish spirits. Dine on Harp lager cured salmon with cream cheese, citrus and dill; bangers and mash with lamb sausage, charred onion mash and lamb jus; Guinness beef stew and more. Reservations are $100 per person.
All month long
Women’s History Month at Central MarketCentral Market, 3815 Westheimer, has sourced a diverse collection of top-rated women-owned products from around the world in celebration of Women’s History Month, available throughout March. The specialty grocer will also feature a stellar lineup of cooking classes led by female chefs at selected locations, including A Tribute to Edna Lewis (March 23) and Cheese, Please with Mozzarella Company Founder Paula Lambert (March 24) classes in Houston.
Kenny & Ziggy’s CakeworksKenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, continues its Cakeworks Cake of the Month, offering a specialty cake each month with discounted prices for slices or whole cakes (order two days in advance). The OMG Cheesecake is up for March, featuring a brownie-based cake with Snickers, chocolate mousse and whipped cream layering around the deli’s famed house-made cheesecake.
March Specials at Kolache ShoppeThis month, Kolache Shoppe will feature Frito Pie Kolache (a collab with Tex-Mex icon Molina’s Cantina), Cherries & Cream Kolache and Biscoff Lattes. Grab the specials Thursday-Saturday at the Greenway Shoppe and Friday-Sunday at the Heights and Kingwood Shoppes.
New and ongoing specials