This Week in Houston Food Events: Memorial Day Brunch and Pride Month Sips and Eats

AAPI Restaurant Weeks

Memorial Day Brunch

Memorial Day Party at Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House

AAPI Month Guest Chef Series at Burger Bodega

Casamigos Tequila Dinner at Radio Milano

Houston Astros Free Doughnut Promo at Voodoo Doughnut

Brunch Launch at Lyric Market

Kubota at Kata: A Sake-Soaked Brunch at Kata Robata

Pride Month (June)

Battle of the Bruschetta at Postino

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:OCA-Greater Houston has brought back the fourth annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Restaurant Weeks , a city-wide event held from May 1 through June 15 in celebration of the rich culinary heritage of AAPI communities in Houston. Diners can enjoy special deals and discounts from numerous AAPI and AAPI-owned restaurants , with hotspots includingand more. For each donation of $25 or more, patrons will receive an AAPI Restaurant Week digital passport with QR code to access special deals to all participating businesses.Several local eateries are offering Monday brunch in honor of Memorial Day, including the champagne-popping a’Bouzy (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.), family-friendly farm-to-table spot Dish Society (8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and with a 20 percent discount for military, first responders, police and fire personnel with valid ID), cool wine bar and kitchen Sixty Vines (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.), and whiskey-loving Whiskey Cake (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.).Usually closed on Mondays, San Leon’s Pier 6 , 113 6th, is opening its doors to welcome guests and service members for a family-friendly Memorial Day party. Guests can expect carnival-inspired festivities, including a bounce castle, popcorn machine and snow cones, patriotic decorations, live music and specials including $4 Ocean Water. Walk-ins are welcome, with reservations encouraged. Burger Bodega , 4520 Washington, closes out its AAPI Month Guest Chef Series with chef Alex Au-Yeung of Phat Eatery. Show up early to get the limited edition burger available from 11a.m. until sell-out. Radio Milano , 800 Sorella, will host a Casamigos Tequila Dinner , featuring courses such as a tuna tiradito amuse-bouche paired with a white negroni, smoked achiote octopus paired with An Evening in Jalisco cocktail, coffee rub denver steak with a mole old fashioned and upside down cake with a La Catrina cocktail. Tickets are $95 per person, all-inclusive of tax and gratuity, and dinner begins at 6 p.m. Voodoo Doughnut is celebrating the Houston Astros with its home game promotion. When a home game day lands on a Friday, guests are encouraged to sport their Astros gear and collect a free Sprinkle Cake doughnut decorated in the ‘Stros colors. The next free doughnut promotion is coming up on Friday, June 2.Downtown food hall Lyric Market , 411 Smith, is officially launching weekend brunch this weekend. Features include $5 mimosas and $6 bloodys and screwdrivers at Rhapsody Bar; Huevos Rancheros at Mexology, lemon curd and blueberry Liége waffles at Press Waffle Co. and more. Lyric Market vendors serve brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Parking is free for up to two hours., 3600 Kirby, invites guests out to Kubota at Kata: A Sake-Soaked Brunch with special guest Kaoru Ito from 1 to 3 p.m. Tickets are $275 per person and menu highlights include a Senjyu Ginjyo Cocktail with oyster, tamago sando with caviar and menchi katsu; grilled A5 Wagyu with miso lobster gratin and Manjyu Junmai Daiginjo; sushi with Senshin Junmai Daiginjo and more.Pride Month kicks off on Thursday, June 1, and Houston bars and restaurants are getting in on the celebration by offering food and drink specials throughout the month, man of which in benefit local LGBTQ+ nonprofits. From rainbow colored cake and bagels to sparkling drinks, check out our Houston Pride Food and Drink Guide to discover Pride Month offerings in support of the community. Postino Wine Cafe is launching its inaugural Battle of the Bruschetta, running June 1 through September 6. The three-month, bracket-style competition will feature eight limited-time bruschetta recipes—including a Mexican Street Corn flavor, Spicy Brussels Sprout, Chicken Curry and Strawberry Cheesecake—each battling it out for a space on the menu. Each battle will run two weeks and guests can order the competing bruschetta flavors and vote on their favorite by texting “BATTLE” to 602-637-1510 (your vote also enters you into a raffle for a $50 gift card).