This Week in Houston Food Events: Ice Cream Inspired Cupcakes and Rosé All Day

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:Starting on June 6, LORO will be offering a weekly Slow Smoked Pork Shoulder Bo Ssam (inspired by the viral Momofuku version) every Tuesday and Wednesday evening after 4 p.m. in June and July. Serving two to four, the special is served with lettuce wraps, Thai Basil, cilantro, coconut rice, Thai green salsa, kimchi emulsion and pickled vegetables. Available in-store, to-go and for delivery at all LORO locations for $39.95.Landry’s, Inc. is bringing back its Houston Chef Series this summer, inviting guests to curated dinners starring their award-winning executive chefs on select Wednesday evenings. This year’s theme is “Dining Through History,” and first up is chef Tim Eckard featuring a 1960s French-American menu aton June 7. Highlights include Gruyere and Chive Soufflé, Lobster Thermidor, Blanquette de Lapin, Beef Bourguignon and Foie Gras Crème Brulée, each paired with beverages for $125 per person.Each Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m., Montrose Cheese & Wine is hosting a winery or importer for a free public tasting, from iconic wineries highlighting their range to import portfolios showcasing their philosophy through multiple producers. Wines tasted in-store will be available for purchase the day of or can be pre-ordered, subject to availability.From 6 to 9 p.m.,, 911 West 11th, is hosting a festive rosé and Prosciutto di Parma tasting party on the terrace with multiple vendors. Tickets are $75 per person and include tastings and heavy hors d’oeuvres plus live saxophone music. Ouisie’s Table Restaurant & Gardens , t 3939 San Felipe, welcomes the return of its once a month summer jazz series – The Insatiable Glass & Live Jazz – beginning this Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. In addition to enjoying live jazz, guests can enjoy an endless wine sampling for $35 plus the purchase of any main course. The series continues on Thursdays, July 13; August 10; Septwmber 14 and October 12. Reservations are strongly encouraged as space is limited. The Post Oak Hotel , 1600 West Loop South, is hosting a Sonoma wine experience, featuring wine tasting, food and live music from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $195 and include admission to the event, unlimited wine tastings, food offerings and complimentary event parking., 1800 Post Oak, is celebrating National Rosé Day with a four-course brunch and rosé pairing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $85 per person. The party will feature live music by Flash Drive (a string quartet and DJ combo), a festive photo wall and raffle. Reserve at 713-804-1800 or book on OpenTable. B&B Butchers , 1814 Washington, is hosting a festive brunch featuring a tasting of four Château d'Esclans rosés for $30 per person. Don pink and hit the rooftop patio to enjoy tunes by DJ Fanci and sip through rosés alongside the regular brunch menu. Reservations are recommended. Brasserie 19 , 1962 West Gray, will host its annual National Rosé Day celebration from noon to 3 p.m., featuring themed cocktails, a sophisticated selection of rosés, “brunch-sized” bottles, special menu items, photo moments, raffles and more. Reservations recommended., 1001 West 11th, will be hosting an exclusive BBQ and book signing event to celebrate the launch of chef Aaron Franklin’s third book, “Franklin Smoke” from 2 to 5 p.m. Smoked Pulled Pork and Chopped Brisket Sliders for purchase and the first 50 guests will also receive a free signed copy of the book. Reserve a spot online June is Pride Month, and Houston bars and restaurants are getting in on the celebration by offering food and drink specials throughout the month in benefit of local LGBTQ+ nonprofits. From rainbow colored cake and bagels to sparkling drinks, check out our Houston Pride Food and Drink Guide to discover Pride Month offerings in support of the community.From June 5-30, CRAVE will offer ice cream inspired cupcakes on a daily basis at all three Houston-area locations (West U, Uptown Park and The Woodlands). The five ice cream inspired flavors—Mint Chocolate Chip, Butter Pecan, Cookies and Cream, Neapolitan and Stracciatella—are topped with a waffle cone triangle made in-house, available for $4.50 each (with some flavors offered by the mini dozen).