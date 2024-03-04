This Week in Houston Food Events: Black Winter Truffle and Food Fit for a Cowboy

Monday, March 4
Oheya x Martin Woods Wine Dinner at OheyaOheya by Uchi, 904 Westheimer, will welcome Martin Woods Winery’s Jason Romero to present five wines from the Willamette Valley winery, paired with chef Jacobo Ramirez's of Uchiko Austin's 15-course omakase. The exploration of Martin Woods features five off-menu wines, including one unavailable to the public. Tickets are $225++ per person, with seating times at 6 and 8:30 p.m.
The Truffle Masters at The RevaireHighly-anticipated culinary event The Truffle Masters will take place at The Revaire, 7122 Old Katy, from 7 to 10 p.m. (6 p.m. VIP), as 30 Houston chefs battle it out using the luxurious black winter truffle. This year’s talent includes 5kinokawa’s Billy Kin, Le Jardinier’s Felipe Botero, James Beard Award winner Benchawan Jabthong Painter of Street to Kitchen and more. Tickets are $275 for general admission and $395 for VIP.
Tuesday, March 5
Meet Our Meat at B&B Butchers & RestaurantB&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, will host its 12-course Meet Our Meat tasting and wine pairing in The Butcher Shop, 1814 Washington, at 6:30 p.m. Curated by executive chef Eduardo Montesflores, guests have the rare opportunity to taste and compare the flavor components of B&B exclusive cellar cuts while learning about the meat and the dry-aging process. Tickets are $375/person, excluding tax and 20 percent gratuity. Future dates include Tuesdays, April 2, May 14 and June 4.
Wednesday, March 6
Spirits Roundtable at Brennan’sBrennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, will host a Spirits Roundtable: Texas Spirits event from 6 to 8 p.m. Brennan’s bar manager Thomas Cordes will host the evening celebrating spirits beloved throughout the Lone Star, including tequila, whiskey and more. Tickets are $40 per person plus tax and gratuity.
Taste of Nobu at Nobu HoustonIn celebration of 30 years of the Nobu brand this fall, chef Nobu Matsuhisa is taking a journey across the states to visit a few Nobu locations, including the Nobu Houston location, 5115 Westheimer, this Thursday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Guests will be treated to an elegant evening featuring signature canapes, live chef stations and hand-crafted cocktails. Tickets are $250 per person.
Friday, March 8
Hai for Her at Uchi and Uchiko HoustonIn honor of International Women’s Day, Uchi and Uchiko Houston be offering a special with proceeds benefiting Les Dames d’Escoffier International and its efforts to promote the achievement of women in culinary professions through educational and philanthropic initiatives worldwide. Uchi will offer a Cold Oyster with strawberry, thai basil and togarashi; and Uchiko will have an Onaga Crudo with blood orange kosho, crudo hearts of palm, blood orange zu, cucumber and sesame.
Fish FridaysThose honoring Lent by giving up meat on Fridays can check out our Fish Fridays: Houston Lent Restaurant Guide to find the local spots offering seafood, vegetarian and meat-free dishes in Houston throughout Lenten season (through good Friday on March 29).
Saturday, March 9
Raclette Party on the Patio at Montrose Cheese & WineMontrose Cheese & Wine, 1618 Westheimer, will host its last Raclette Party of the season this weekend. Hit the patio for an apres ski-style party featuring a giant wheel of melty raclette First scrape is at 1 p.m. and plates are first come, first served through 5 p.m. or while supplies last.
All month long
Southern Smoke Special at Vinny’sVinny’s, 1201 Saint Emanuel, March pizza series partner is hospitality industry nonprofit Southern Smoke, with the “Southern Smoke Special” pizza available all month long. Crafted by Vinny’s executive chef Paul Lewis and Southern Smoke’s Chris Shepherd, the special pie features pepperoni, mesquite grilled portobello and jalapeño peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella and cracked black pepper. Get it by the sslice ($5.25) and whole pies ($28) for dine-in, pickup or delivery via DoorDash. The pizza shop will also offer a special collaboration for Dynamo fanatics, The #Hustlin4More, featuring Mexican chorizo, queso blanco, chiles toreados and mesquite grilled red onions, available now through March.
New and ongoing specials