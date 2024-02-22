Rope In These 2024 Rodeo Season Food and Drink Specials in Houston

The entire city is abuzz as the highly-anticipated Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo returns to NRG Park, with opening day on Tuesday, February 27, and the action running through Sunday, March 17. As you get ready to break in your boots, bars and restaurants across town are gearing up for the rodeo action, too, offering food and drink specials fit for a cowboy. From BBQ sandwiches and pop-up saloons to extended happy hours and special discounts for rodeo ticketholders, here is where to find Rodeo Season dining specials in Houston this year.
Cactus Jack’s, 13225 I-10 East
Beverage experts and Ladies of Libation Laurie Harvey and Kris Sowell have curated a cocktail menu for bar, grill and live music venue Cactus Jacks in Baytown. Each drink recipe is influenced by an artist like Kin Faux, the band that inspired newest creation ‘Honky Tonk in Heaven’, a spicy tequila margarita with fresh jalapenos.
Cafe Leonelli, 5500 Main
Pop by The Bastion Collection’s fast-casual gem for the BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich ($16) made with house barbecue sauce, pickles, roasted tomatoes, arugula relish and mozzarella spread. The sandwich will be available now through Sunday, March 24.
Cafe Piquet, 5757 Bissonnet
The family-friendly Bellaire spot puts a riff on Rodeo carnival dishes with its Picadillo Pie, a Cuban take on a Frito Pie made with plantain chips, picadillo, red onions and shredded cheese for $9.99 (or try the kid’s Picadillo Pie for $6), along with the Vaquero Cuban Nachos made with fresh chips topped with oven roasted pork, red onions, tomatoes, green onion, black beans, Cafe Piquet’s signature cilantro sauce, queso fresco and queso crema for $9.99. All Rodeo-inspired features will be available February 27 through March 17.
Christian’s Tailgate, multiple locations
Christian’s Tailgate is re-introducing an old favorite, offering its Frito Pie for $2 when you show a rodeo badge or ticket to the HLSR. Badge and ticketholders can also opt for a $2 hotdog with the option to add cheese and/or chili for an additional cost. These specials are available at all locations.
CIEL, 4411 San Felipe St Suite 101
For those that want to keep the party going, CIEL’s kitchen will stay open until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays to offer a Late-Night Menu featuring ribeye, French fries and truffle pizza for rodeo-goers. Guests can also enjoy bottle specials every night for the duration of rodeo season; and the restaurant offers a luxury sprinter van that can shuttle guests to and from CIEL to the Rodeo (and vice versa). Interested parties can call the restaurant or email [email protected] to reserve the service.
Dandelion Cafe, 5405 Bellaire
The all-day breakfast cafe is featuring brisket breakfast hash—rocking smoked brisket from Blood Bros BBQ, bell peppers, onions, country potatoes and two eggs your way—available from February 27–-March 17.
Eunice, 3737 Buffalo Speedway
The Creole Cajun dining destination is extending happy from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Rodeo-goers can also present their tickets or badge to receive a $2 discount on cocktails, including the new rodeo-themed Tumbleweed ($17) made with simple vodka and jalapeno, and the Texas Ranger ($16) made with tequila, pomegranate and lime. And for a limited time, diners can order a Grilled Cowboy Ribeye ($59) served with crawfish butter, green asparagus and Yukon gold potatoes. The dish will be available and extended happy hour will be in effect from Tuesday, February 27 to Sunday, March 17.
Georgia James, 3503 West Dallas
From Wednesday, February 28 through Saturday, March 16 is transforming into GJ Saloon for rodeo season, featuring live musical performances every Wednesday – Saturday, live airing of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo on its TVs, daily happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. ($1 oysters, $7 martinis, $7 old fashioneds), specialty rodeo-themed cocktails, and a $95 three-course Rodeo Prix Fixe with features from king crab hushpuppies and RC Ranch wagyu zabuton to pecan pie.
Good Vibes Coastal Kitchen, 1329 East Broadway
Enjoy a free queso or jumbo pretzel with a day of rodeo badge or ticket. The offer is good for tables that order at least two entrees.
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace and Goode Co. BBQ, 5015 Kirby and 5109 Kirby
Goode Co. will offer a special limited-time menu item at Goode Co. Armadillo Palace and Goode Co. BBQ on Kirby. At Armadillo Palace, guests can order the All Night Revival, a cocktail featuring Milam & Greene Bourbon, lemon, strawberry, ginger and amaro. At Goode Co. BBQ on Kirby, guests will be able to order the 1977 Sandwich, which comes piled high with sliced brisket, ham, mac n cheese, jalapeno, bacon and onion. The items will be available throughout the rodeo season while supplies last.
Heights and Co., 1343 Yale
Wear a rodeo hat and get 10 percent off your bill, or up the discount to 15 percent with a rodeo badge.
Lobby Bar at Hilton Americas-Houston, 1600 Lamar
Get the BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich with golden steak fries, tangy bread and butter pickles, and a side of ranch-style baked beans; or the Lavender Honey Margarita, crafted with premium tequila, fresh lime juice, lavender and sweet honey syrup. Both specials will be offered all rodeo season long.
Loch Bar, 4444 Westheimer
From February 27 to March 17, present your Rodeo Houston badge or ticket and enjoy an exclusive 15 percent off your check.
Lyric Bar, 1625 Main
Lyric Market invites you to saddle up to its bar with rodeo-themed refreshments, like the bourbon-kissed Southern Beau or The Lone Ranger, a Zythophile Cowboy SMaSH IPA and bbq whiskey- pineapple shot combo, from February 27–March 17. Rodeo goerss can also bring in their same-day ticket stub for 10 percent off food in the food hall.
Marmo, 888 Westheimer
From Tuesday, February 27 to Sunday, March 17, indulge in Marmo’s special early happy hour from 2 to 6 p.m. On the weekends, Marmo will have a reversed happy hour from 9 p.m. to midnight.
Monkey’s Tail Conroe, 2017 North Frazier
Throughout the rodeo’s festivities, Monkey’s Tail Conroe will feature in-house roasted pulled pork on the menu. Get a pulled pork sandwic on Texas toast with chile de arbol bbq sauce, pickles and onions for $9; or add pulled pork to tacos, nachos, papas supreme and quesadillas.
Pastore, 1180 Dunlavy
Folks are invited to enjoy a four-course prix fixe during rodeo season for $70, featuring choices such as spaghetti and meatballs, Gulf snapper with smoked polenta, hearth roasted strip steak and chocolate tart.
The Post Oak Hotel, 1600 West Loop South
The Post Oak Hotel’s Rodeo Saloon returns with country hits from popular bands on Fridays and Saturdays, and southern-inspired hors d’oeuvres paired with Texas wines and crafted cocktails. The saloon will be open February 24 through March 17, Thursdays-Sundays from 4 to 9 p.m.
The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon, 3 NRG Parkway
Berg Hospitality Group is bringing back The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse for its third year at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Debuting a new layout and upgraded décor, plus specialty cocktail bars, more food options and larger music acts, The Ranch will offer three dining experiences — the Saloon, Steakhouse and Skillet. The Saloon is a first come, first served upscale casual dining experience with nightly live music and a covered outdoor patio with cocktail tables. The Steakhouse is the fine dining side where guests can reserve tables in advance. And new this year, The Skillet is an outer walk-up window serving a unique spin on classic carnival fare — think Chicken Fried Steak “on the stick” and “Cowboy Croissants,” deep-fried and churro-crusted stuffed with Nutella or cream stuffed. Also returning is “The Ranch After Dark,” an elevated nightlife experience with DJs nightly and popular country artists and bands performing live sets on Saturday and Sunday.
Relish Restaurant & Bar, 2810 Westheimer
The neighborhood favorite rolls out its special Rodeo menu on February, plus it has a new margarita on its menu, The Rodeo Rita, made with Mezcal, tequila, lime, blood orange and bitters.
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge
Beginning Tuesday, February 27, the Enchilada Queen will bring back the Texcoco Enchilada, a fiery barbacoa enchilada topped with chile de arbol red sauce, fresh chopped onions and cheese. The special sells for $17.95 plus tax and gratuity and includes rice and beans or a salad, and is available for lunch and dinner during the entire run of the rodeo.