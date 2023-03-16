Upcoming Houston Food Events: An Oyster Dinner You Won't Want to Miss

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
State Fare Kitchen & Bar is partnering with local Eureka Heights Brew Co. on a three-course craft beer dinner available now through Saturday, March 18. Guests at all three locations can choose the option of the beer dinner for $50 per person (plus tax and tip), with courses including brown sugar glazed pork belly over goat cheese polenta paired with Buckle Bunny cream ale; black pepper ancho crusted filet with roasted baby potato and smoked chimichurri paired with Mini Boss double dry-hopped IPA; and fresh raspberry citrus tart a la mode paired with Fruity Hazy Haze Juice IPA. Reservations are encouraged.
Saint Patrick's Day celebrations will be taking over the city on Friday, March 17, and our Houston St. Patty's Day Bar and Restaurant Guide has the lowdown on all the fun and tasty shenanigans, from green beer and bagpipes to whiskey cocktails and corned beef hash.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, is hosting a Highland Park Whisky Dinner on the patio on Thursday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m. The scotch sippin’ dinner features four courses paired with whisky cocktails. Cost is $125 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required as seating is very limited.
The Monthly Wine & Cheese Tasting will go down at Montrose Cheese & Wine on Thursday, March 23 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Guests can enjoy four wines paired with four cheeses and accoutrement, with only ten communal seats available. Score one for $65 per person.
Le Brunch de Funk is happily colliding with the annual St. Germain Brunch at Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, with the fun going down on Sunday, March 26 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. and featuring live DJ tunes, St. Germain cocktails, carafes, and more. The dining room and patio will be buzzing and guests can make it extra fun by rocking their best disco outfit.
Bludorn, 807 Taft, is hosting a four- course oyster-themed dinner on Thursday, March 30 benefitting the Texas Food and Wine Alliance. The inaugural Bludorn Oyster Extravaganza will spotlight Alabama-based Murder Point Oysters and Texas-based Barrier Beauties, both of which are regularly featured on Bludorn’s menu. Murder Point Oysters will be the star of dishes such as Escabeche Tartine (with sea urchin and fava beans) and cornbread stuffing; while the Barriers Beauties can be enjoyed in tagliatelle pasta with caviar and Meyer lemon. Reservations are $150 per person plus tax and gratuity, including the dinner and complimentary bubbles, beer and Gulf oysters on the patio to start. The Galveston Bay Foundation will be onsite to collect the shucked oyster shells from the evening.