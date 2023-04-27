These Houston Bars and Restaurants are Celebrating Cinco de Mayo 2023 with Margaritas, Mariachis and More

Every May 5, Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexico’s victory over the French forces at the 1862 Battle of Puebla; and while it may not be widely celebrated in Mexico, it is reason enough for Houston to enjoy a margarita or three (especially since the holiday falls on a Friday this year). From flowing tacos and tequila to mariachi bands, here’s where to have some Cinco de Mayo fun in Houston:
Axelrad, 1517 Alabama
The bar will feature two drinks with locally made chamoy Gimmie Gomas—The Spicy Pickle (Serrano Tequila, Pickle Chamoy and Lime Juice) for $12 and Mexican Candy (Watermelon Chamoy and Serrano Tequila) for $9. Customers can also enjoy food from Tacos Bomberos, $1 off margaritas and live mariachi (starting at 7 p.m.).
Bar Louie, multiple locations
The neighborhood bar is offering $7 Dos Sauza Margaritas from 4 to 7 p.m., and guests can try the brand-new Rock & Rita just in time for the holiday.
Cadillac Bar, 1802 Shepherd
The restaurant is throwing a Cinco de Mayo fiesta beginning at 4 p.m., featuring a taco eating contest at 7, DJ and mariachi band, tacos, fajitas and queso, and $6 house margaritas all day long.
Candente, 4306 Yoakum
The family-friendly Cinco de Mayo Fiesta will feature happy hour $6 margaritas, palomas, frozens and classics from 3 to 6 p.m., plus a live Mariachi band, selfie photo booth and other surprises.
Caracol, 2200 Post Oak
Score tickets to a Cinco de Mayo walk-around experience featuring multiple food and cocktail stations throughout the restaurant and a DJ and mariachis from 8:45 to 9:45 p.m. for $95 per person.
Christian’s Tailgate, multiple locations
All locations will offer $2 taco and $5 drink specials along with a DJ.
Chuy’s, multiple locations
Guests can upgrade to a Grande ‘Rita for only $2 more — that includes Chuy’s House Rocks ‘Ritas, House Frozen ‘Ritas (Lime, Strawberry, or Swirl) and the limited-time Tito’s Frozen Lemonade — and $1 floaters all day.
Cowboys & Indians, 519 Shepherd
The Texas-Indian fusion restaurant is offering its Calcutta cocktail (Cuervo, lychee, agave syrup and lime juice) for $10 (originally $12).
Cyclone Anaya’s, multiple locations
The restaurants will be serving Happy Hour drink specials all day starting at 11 a.m., including $5 House Margaritas, $10 Jumbo House Margaritas and more.
Heights & Co., 1343 Yale
The popular patio bar will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo with $6 margaritas all day accompanied by live music and a happy hour menu from 2 to 6 p.m.
The Heights Social, 1213 West 20th
The new cocktail bar is hosting its first-ever Celebrate Cinco party, festive Cinco de Mayo themed drinks, a special kitchen menu, featured deals on bottles of tequila, a DJ and more. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the fiesta goes ‘til 2 a.m.
Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer
Hugo’s will host a special Night in Jalisco experience from 6 to 9:30 p.m., exploring the food, flavors, music and culture of Mexico’s iconic Tequila region. The walk-around event will feature multiple food and cocktail stations throughout the restaurant, plus live mariachis from 6 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $95 per person.
La Calle Tacos & Tortas, 909 Franklin, 3321 Ella; La Diabla Retro Bar, 300 Main
Available all day on Friday, May 5 at La Calle’s Downtown and Greater Heights locations, as well as La Diabla, customers can enjoy $4.99 frozen margs.
La Grange, 2517 Ralph
La Grange is opening their doors early at noon for its all-day and night Cinco de Mayo Party., featuring DJ and $25 Millionaire Margarita with edible gold flakes.
The Laura Hotel, 1070 Dallas
The luxury hotel is hosting a Cinco de Mayo pool party from 6 to 9 p.m., complimentary to all hotel guests or $40 for non-guests with a complimentary Don Julio margarita. The fiesta will feature a live DJ, a build-your-own Don Julio margarita menu and an $8 specialty taco menu.
Molina’s Cantina, multiple locations
Head to Molina’s Cantina on Bellaire, Westheimer or in Fulshear to celebrate five decades of the beloved margarita with $6.50 Molina’s Margaritas all day.
Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton
The party starts early, with festive libations from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and and all-day entertainment lineup, including brunch, DJ beats, mariachi, a wheel at the door with prizes from mystery shots to swag, a Cinco for Cinco menu with $5 specials and more.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th
Pier 6 will be serving margaritas at half price all day on Cinco de Mayo.
Rhapsody Bar at Lyric Market, 411 Smith
Rhapsody will be offering $5 house margaritas and select flavored margaritas for $8; plus one of Houston’s most expensive margaritas, the Magnífica Bebida, sold for $75 and made with a blend of El Tesoro Paradios Anejo tequila, Mijenta Reposado tequila, Rey Campero Jabali mezcal and Grand Marnier Centenario, a dash of salt tincture and a rim of Sal de Gusano.
Rockhouse Southern Kitchen, 6025 Richmond
The fresh spot will be offering a few Cinco de Mayo specials from 4 to 8 p.m., including $5 house margs, $6 premium tequila shots and drinks, and $8 taco duos featuring oxtail/ribeye and shrimp. There will also be live music from 7 to 9 p.m. by the Salmerum Latin Orchestra.
The Rustic, 1836 Polk, 1121 Uptown Park
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at The Rustic with live music, drink specials, food features and more! This free event open to the public will feature $5 margaritas (frozen or rocks), $5 Dos Esquis drafts, and $20 Dos Esquis beer buckets.
Social Beer Garden, 3101 San Jacinto
Head to the beer garden for its third annual backyard Cinco de Mayo celebration, featuring fajitas and ritas, Mexican street food, DJs and mariachi, a curated Latin market, artisan tequila tasting and late-night burlesque show. There is no cover to attend and the fun runs from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. (21+ after 7).
Taco Cabana, multiple locations
Available starting May 4, TC dares guests to taste the inferno with the all-new Ghost Pepper Ground Beef Double Crunch Pizza or go big with the Triple Crunch Ground Beef Pizza. To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Taco Cabana will also offer a limited-time bundle featuring any Double Crunch Pizza any of TC’s twelve margarita flavors for $6.99, available from May 4-7 while supplies last.
Tacos A Go Go, multiple locations
Head to any of Tacos A Go Go's four locations across Houston (Greenway, Midtown, Heights, Oak Forest) to enjoy elote street corn for $5, Mexican Candy Shots for just $2, Ranch Water for $5 or a bucket of six for $25. Customers can also grab a Quart Margarita To Go for $10. And at the Greenway Plaza location, there will be a party and live DJ from 5 to 10 p.m.
Treebeards Bunker Hill, 9655 Katy Freeway
Treebeards will offer on-the-tocks margaritas for $5 and a half order of Shrimp Queso Blanco for $8. The promotion is available all day at Treebeards Bunker Hill.
Twin Peaks, multiple locations
Twin Peaks is offering special discounts including a $5 Michelada, $5 House Margarita, $5.50 Mexican Candy, $6.50 Herradura Reposado Ranch Water, $7.50 Margarita "On The Rock", $8.50 Casamigos Spicy Margarita and more.
The Union Kitchen,12538 Memorial
Join the festive celebration of Cinco de Mayo at The Union Kitchen's Memorial location to enjoy a three-course dinner for $60 (tax and gratuity not included). Highlights including watermelon salad paired with a Bacardí pineapple mojito, beef, chicken, or shrimp enchiladas paired with a Mijenta Tequila margarita, and tres leches cake paired with a Patrón Mexican coffee.
URBE, 1101 Uptown Park
Enjoy a walk-around tasting event from 6:30 to 10 p.m. featuring passed bites and multiple food and drink stations, plus a DJ all night and live mariachis from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $85 per person (each ticket includes four drinks per person).
Warehouse 72, 7620 Katy Freeway
Guests can enjoy a four-course Tres Generaciones Tequila Dinner for $99 a person, featuring dishes such as tuna aguachile, chicken sopes, Wagyu carne asada and tres leches cake, each paired with tequilas.
Xochi, 1777 Walker
Enjoy Patron Happy Hour from 4 to 6 p.m. plus the Xochi Rita for $10 and The Greatest Margarita Ever Sold for $18 all day (usually $32) all day.