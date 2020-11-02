This Week in Houston Food Events: 50-Cent Kolache and a Farm-To-Table Sunday Supper

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday-Tuesday

Burger Battle of the Century at Rodeo Goat

Rodeo Goat Ice House, 2105 Dallas, is running the Burger Battle of the Century campaign through Tuesday, November 3. Choose between the The Biden Burger — a Delaware surf and turf served with blue crab cake, beef tenderloin patty, arugula, beefsteak tomato, red onion, Joe’s crabby sauce and lemon-almond aioli; and the The McDonald — two all-beef patties, Russian sauce, lettuce, American cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame seed bun. The burgers are $14 each, and each burger ordered is a vote with the most popular selection moving on to the next round of burger battles.

Monday-Friday

13th anniversary at Ike's Love & Sandwiches



, 1051 Heights, will celebrate its 13th anniversary and National Sandwich Day this week, offering its four most popular sandwiches for $7 on Monday, November 2 through Friday, November 6. The sandwiches featured include the Menage a Trois, Sometimes I’m a Vegetarian, Matt Cain and Meatless Mike.

Tuesday, November 3

Voter Perks and Election Day Food and Drink Specials

Check out our 2020 Election Day Food and Drink Guide for a list of restaurants and bars offering tasty perks to voters and special Election Day food and drink.

Wednesday, November 4

Fifty Cent Kolaches at Kolache Shoppe Heights



Through December 2020,

is celebrating its 50th anniversary on the first Wednesday of each month. From 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at t Houston Heights Shoppe, 1031 Heights, the Fifty Cent First Wednesdays events will feature $1.65 varieties of kolaches (such as small sausage, small sausage and cheese, peach, cream cheese) for 50-cents, along with a special cream cheese and fruit kolache flavor available only for the day. The November 4 flavor is Strawberries and Cream. The offer is available while supplies last and is limited to two dozen specially priced kolaches per party.

Tequila Tasting with El Tequileño at Galiana’s Tex Mex & Agave Bar

Galiana’s Tex Mex & Agave Bar, 24110 Northwest Freeway Suite 500, will host a Tequila Tasting with El Tequileño at 6:30 p.m. Tequila enthusiasts can sip through a flight of five tequila varieties along with Galiana’s signature appetizers for $49 per person. Space is limited. RSVP by calling 832-653-685t3 to secure a spot.

Complimentary Weekly Pours at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, will be offering complimentary and celebratory 5-ounce pours of a weekly featured wine with the purchase of an entree on Wednesdays. Wine Guy Marcus Gausepohl will feature different producers each week for the 'Wine Not?' Pour of the Day, beginning with a 2018 Resonance Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley). To score a gratis glass, use the code ‘WINE NOT’ when making your reservation.

Trivia Night at Hay Merchant

On Wednesday nights at 7:15 p.m., manager Kyle Rahe will host Hay Merchant Trivia Night, with categories from TV and Sports to Film, Science and Beer. There will be prizes each week for first, second and third place winners. Social distancing measures and all of Hay Merchant’s safety protocols will be enforced. As always, Hay Merchant does not take reservations.

Bars Across Houston Patio Pop-Up Series at One Fifth Houston



, 1658 Westheimer, has joined Lucille’s Bars Across Houston Pop-Up series, inviting local bar teams to take over the restaurant’s patio each Wednesday for a full evening of cocktail service and with the bartenders receiving tips and payment as contract employees. One dollar from every featured cocktail sold will be donated to Lucille's 1913 charity.

Thursday, November 5

I’ll Have What She’s Having Zoom Happy Hour

James Beard semi-finalist Dawn Burrell and two-time Speed Rack regional champion Sarah Troxell are teaming up for a Zoom Happy Hour, with Michelin-starred Chef Dominique Crenn , a breast cancer survivor herself, dropping in to take questions for the fundraising event. Happy hour kits are $150 (serves four) and includes ingredients for small bites, two different mocktails/cocktails, a bottle of Anna de Codorniu Brut Rose and access to the private Zoom webcast. Proceeds will fund mammograms for uninsured individuals in Houston’s food and beverage world.

Bars Across Houston Pop-Up Series at Lucille's



, 5512 La Branch, continues hosting its Thursday Patio Pop-Up series (6 to 10 p.m.), inviting local bar teams to take over the restaurant’s patio for a full evening of service and with the featured staff collecting 100 percent of the sales and tips generated by their curated cocktails. One dollar from every cocktail sold will go to Lucille’s 1913, a nonprofit launched to provide meals to Houstonians in need, targeting the elderly in impoverished neighborhoods from Sunnyside to Acres Homes. Restaurants and bars interested in participating in the 1913 Pop-Up Program can contact Lucille’s 1913 at info@lucilles1913.org.

UBP After Dark at UB Preserv

UB Preserv, 1609 Westheimer, has launched UBP After Dark, providing late-night food and drinks to post-shift restaurant industry workers and anyone else who wants something tasty after 10 p.m. The limited menu will run from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Thursday, with eats from soy-garlic Korean fried ribs and Thicc n’ Hearty Burgers to salt-and-pepper squid and al pastor mushroom quesadillas. Reservations can be made online, and there is outdoor seating, too.

Sunday, November 8

Urban Harvest Sunday Supper at Moonstruck Drive-In

Urban Harvest's biannual Sunday Supper fundraising event will feature a drive-in movie theme with a course-dinner designed and prepared by local chefs with ingredients sourced from the Urban Harvest Farmers Market. The socially distant event will take place at the new East End Moonstruck Drive-In, 100 Bringhurst, where guests can enjoy a viewing of “The Biggest Little Farm” from the comfort of their own cars, plus dinner for four created by chefs Chris Shepherd and Nick Fine of UB Hospitality, Austin Waiter of Tony’s, Becca and Jason Kerr of Little Kitchen HTX and Elaine Won of Dumpling Haus. Tickets are $300 per car and includes food for four, water and the movie screening. There are also options for premier lounge seating for six ($1,500) or eight ($3,000) that includes outdoor, socially distanced premier lounge style seating with exclusive snacks, swag bags and mocktails.

EXPAND Le Colonial has launched prix fixe lunch and dinner menus to benefit No Kid Hungry throughout November. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam Photography

All month long

No Kid Hungry Benefit at Le Colonial



, 4444 Westheimer, is launching a new initiative to benefit local organizations that provide critical resources to those in need, offering special prix fixe lunch and dinner menus beginning November 1 and running through the end of the year. Le Colonial will donate $1 from each order to a different local non-profit each month, and up first is No Kid Hungry, an organization that has been at the forefront of the fight against those facing hunger due to the pandemic. The three-course lunch menu, available for $25, features Gio Cuon (Chilled Shrimp Summer Roll), Bo Bam Cay (Spicy Beef Tenderloin Rice Crepe) and Ca Hoi Nuong (Miso-Glazed Salmon). An elevated dinner menu is priced at $45 and includes Cari Tom (Jumbo Gulf Shrimp), Ga Xao Xa Ot (Amish Farm Chicken Breast) and four dessert options, from Tarte Au Citron (Yuzu Lemon Curd) to Opera Cake. The menus are available for dine-in and takeout.

New and ongoing specials

Fall-Winter Additions at Bludorn



Chef Aaron Bludorn’s hot new restaurant,

, 807 Taft, has introduced new fall-winter items that place an emphasis on seasonal ingredients and flavors. Notable dishes include Foie Gras with apple, brioche donut and hazelnut; 5-Seed Crust Ora Salmon, served with smoked eggplant and caponata; and White Truffle Risotto with parmesan. In addition to the new seasonal lineup, Bludorn will offer a truffle experience as an accompaniment to any dish. Menu items will be available through December.

Fall Menu at Café Poêtes

Café Poêtes, 122 West Gray, has unveiled its new fall offerings, with a prix fixe, three-course menu ($58 per person) that includes a welcome cocktail, appetizer, entrée and dessert. Guests will be greeted with a Kir Royal, made with Champagne Violette, and served in a vintage etched glass before the courses, with choices from foie gras au torchon and briochette escargots to beef bourguignon, salmon brioche and chocolate tarte with fresh pastry crème.

Fall Cocktails at La Lucha

The creative team behind the craft cocktails at La Lucha, 1801 North Shepherd, has released several new cocktails for fall, including the People’s Choice (vodka, vermouth, brine, $10); Improved Sherry Cobbler (sherry, gin, lemon, maraschino, ginger, topo chico, $10); Emperor's Clothes (aged white rum, overproof agricole rhum, bitters, $11); Prologue (London dry gin, vermouth, chicory, apricot, $11); and Don't Forget The ‘90s (vodka, midori, pineapple, matcha, egg white, $10).

Mexican Paella at The Original Ninfa’s Uptown

The Original Ninfa’s Uptown, 1700 Post Oak, is releasing an exclusive new dish: Mexican Paella (feeds four for $125). Made with white wine, Gulf shrimp, mussels, clams, octopus, squid,, Texas redfish, chorizo, olives and rabbit, the paella will be available during dinner service every night with a 24-hour advance notice (required). Contact the Original Ninfa’s Uptown at 346-335-2404 to place an order.

Special of the Moment at Tacodeli

Tacodeli, 1902 Washington, is offering a limited-time Barbacoa Taco as its Special of the Moment, available now through mid-November – or until it sells out – at all locations in Texas. The Barbacoa Taco ($4.25) features braised Tender Belly pork cheek barbacoa, cilantro, onion, avocado and chile de arbol salsa. It is available all day for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and during breakfast, guests can add Barbacoa to a “Build Your Own” taco for an extra dollar.

Nine-Course Chef Tasting at Tobiuo Sushi + Bar

After a pandemic-related hiatus, Tobiuo, 23501 Cinco Ranch, has installed protective plexi-glass barriers at its sushi bar and has relaunched its omakase program. For $150-$175, guests can enjoy a beautifully plated nine-course chef tasting of nigiri, hot and cold plates and an artful dessert. Pairings are also available. The omakase available is available at both sushi bar and table due to COVID precautions.