Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Rat Pack New Year's Eve and Hangover Curing Brunch

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Dodie’s Beer and Wine Shoppe, 1701 West 15th, founder Dodie Wilson and Riel chef Ryan Lachaine have joined together for a holiday caviar and bubbles pairing at the wine shop on Wednesday, December 28. The complimentary bubbles and caviar tasting features French Country Wines sparkling wines and champagne paired with Kaluga caviar bites from 6 to 8 p.m.
Camerata at Paulie’s, 1830 Westheimer, will be hosting two festive, pre-New Year’s Tasting and Pairing Classes on Saturday, December 31, with two-hour sessions at 1 and 4 p.m. The classes will include a small charcuterie and cheese board and nine different wine selections, including three fine sparkling wines (two will be Champagnes), Château Cibon, a side by side of Vintage D'Oliveiras Madeira, and a flight of Gran Barquero Sherry wines that will conclude with a “How to Make-Your-Own Cream Sherry” lesson; plus small bites to pair. GM/certified sommelier and former chef Elyse Wilson will be guiding the tasting, discussing the foundations of how flavors can positively compliment as well as contrast with different wines and diving into the world of wine and food pairings. The sessions are $100 per person plus tax and gratuity and can be reserved online, by emailing [email protected], or via text/call at 713-522-8466.
The Annie Café & Bar, 1800 Post Oak, will host a Rat Pack New Year’s Eve on Saturday, December 31 at 6 p.m. ($250 per person) and 9:15 p.m. ($350 per person). Both seatings include a three-course dinner and the show, and the second showing will be black tie attire with a festive NYE countdown and champagne toast.
Wild Oats, 2520 Airline, will host a Hangover Brunch on New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are available to enjoy chef Chris Davies’ special brunch menu including pozole, brisket enchiladas, chicken enchiladas, cilantro rice, charro beans, chorizo and egg frittata, chilaquiles, Moroccan chickpea stew, Sicilian chicken, bacon wrapped dates, egg and sausage Nick muffin, pastries from El Bolillo and doughnuts. The spread costs $45 per adult and $20 per child (free for kids 3 and under).
Hull & Oak, the southern-inspired restaurant located at the Laura Hotel, Autograph Collection, is offering a New Year’s Day cure-your-hangover brunch on Sunday, January 1 from 11 a.m. ro 2 p.m. Guests can enjoy two brunch items, black-eyed peas for good luck and bottomless beverages with choice of southern favorite John Dalys, signature mimosas or housemade Bloody Marys for $75 per person (including tax and gratuity). Standouts on the brunch menu include Peaches and Cream Waffles, Brisket Hash, Market Salad and Chicken-Fried Steak & Eggs.
Taking place the first and third Sunday of every month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Kelvin and Amherst, the Rice Village Farmers Market will be held on New Year’s Day. Pop by to shop its lineup of unique food and retail vendors, and take advantage of fun additions like cocktails from Prego’s and music and crafts for the kiddos.
Looking for last minute holiday restaurant plans? Check out our Houston Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Dining Guide. And for New Year’s Eve options, be sure to peruse our Houston New Year’s Eve Dining Guide.