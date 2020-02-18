These Houston Bars and Restaurants are Celebrating National Margarita Day

Eight Row Flint is getting down with a mariachi band, shot block and "Big Ass" Margarita specials.

National Margarita Day is Saturday, February 22, and call us biased, but we think we’re in the best city in America to celebrate. From tequila-soaked parties to boozy drink specials, these Houston bars and restaurants are honoring the sacred margarita this year:

Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby

Housing over 250 tequilas, Arnaldo Richards’ Picos invites guests to enjoy its expansive margarita program and collection of 16 unique Shakeritas this holiday. Its seasoned mixologists can customize each margarita with freshly squeezed juices, healthy sweeteners and garnishes.

Bar Bardot, 1070 Dallas St

Hotel Alessandra’s stylish bar and lounge is offering a hand-crafted Passion Fruit Margarita for $14, made with tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice, Liquid Alchemist passionfruit syrup and orange liqueur.

Cyclone Anaya's, multiple locations

Cyclone Anaya’s National Margarita Day specials are happening the whole month of February, with a new margarita cocktail each week leading up to National Margarita Day. And all day on February 22, Cyclone's is offering $7 Jumbo House Margs.

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale

Expect a live mariachi band, a satellite bar, a shot block and "Big Ass" Margarita specials as the party goes on from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

El Patio, 6444 Westheimer

Also known as Club No Minor and home of the Blue Margarita, El Patio will be celebrating National Margarita Day with $5 House Frozens and $6 Frozen Blue Margaritas, plus the Perfect Margarita with its 16-month barrel aged Patron Tequila for $12. Guests can also enjoy Mariachis, Happy Hour all day and Tacos Al Pastor for $13.

Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance

LCC is celebrating National Margarita Day with a Margarita Brunch, featuring margarita and food pairings ($28) with a Perfect Patron Margarita and Beef Street Taco, Mango Margarita and Mini Ceviche Tostada, Pineapple Margarita and Mini El Pastor Slider, and Coffee Margarita paired with a Mini Waffle with whipped cream and Patron XO sauce. Margarita flights without food are $16. Food Flights without booze are $16.

Frank's Americana Revival, 3736 Westheimer

Frank's will pour up Grilled Orange Margaritas made with grilled orange slices to infuse the 'rita with slightly sweet, slightly bitter notes and smoky flavor, balanced by bright lime juice, aged Anejo tequila and kosher salt for $10. Available for one-day only.

The General Public, 797 Sorella

The General Public is offering $1 Sweet El Diablo Margarita Frozens from 3 to 6 p.m.

Genghis Grill, multiple locations

From Friday, February 21, through Sunday, February 23, participating locations will be offering $5 Signature Frozen or on the Rocks Genghis Margaritas.

Gloria's Latin Cuisine, 2616 Louisiana

Choose from Gloria’s classic and signature margaritas, from Ginger to spicy Mango and Pineapple.

Goode Company Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby

Sip Goode Company’s Damn Goode Margarita, comprised of 100-percent Agave Tequila Blanco, lime and orange liqueur, served frozen or on the rocks for $9.

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina, multiple locations

Goode Company Kitchen and Cantina offers a Strawberry, Watermelon or Tropical Margarita for $10. Head to the Woodlands or Memorial location to sip on these fruity delights.

InterContinental Hotel– Med Center, 6750 Main

Located inside the InterContinental-Med Center, Safina Mediterranean and The Naturalist Cafe and Lounge will both be serving up reasons to drink in honor of National Margarita Day. The Peggy Lee Margarita blends of Silver Tequila, Cointreau, lime juice and a splash of agave for $10. The special is named after a common origin tale that claims the original margarita was created at the Balinese Room in Galveston for singer Peggy (Margaret) Lee in in 1948.

Marriott Marquis Houston, 1777 Walker

The Downtown hotel will host a Casamigos Tequila tasting experience featuring frozen Casamigo Margarita samplings from 3 to 5 p.m. at the its rooftop bar and restaurant, High Dive.

The Original Ninfa's Uptown, 1700 Post Oak

The Original Ninfa's Uptown is hosting a mural unveiling event featuring a new painting by acclaimed local artist Donkeeboy, and offering brunch service starting at 10 a.m., with a suckling pig roast by chef Alex Padilla at 1 p.m. Donkeeboy will unveil the mural on the restaurant’s back patio at 2 p.m. The festivities also will include a special tequila tasting from El Tesoro, featuring the debut of Ninfa’s single-barrel reposado that was hand-selected at the distillery in Jalisco, Mexico; music by DJ Felipe Galvan of Los Skarnales, who is introducing a new playlist for the restaurant; and new cocktails by beverage consultant Linda Salinas.

Pistolero’s, 1517 Westheimer

Pistolero’s will celebrate H-Town's favorite beverage with a Parking Lot Party starting at noon and running all night long. Enjoy specials like $5 Espolon Shots, $7 Espolon Margaritas and $7 Espolon Palomas, plus DJ music.

River Oaks District, 4444 Westheimer

River Oaks District is taking National Margarita Day up a notch bringing Goode Company’s mobile airstream bar, Yonderlust. Stop by to enjoy Damn Goode Margaritas, Strawberry Habanero Margaritas, select beers, Prosecco, rosé and red and white wine, available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Royal Sonesta Houston, 2222 West Loop South

Royal Sonesta Houston celebrates National Margarita Day with its refreshing Patron Royal Rita served with two tacos (chicken, steak or shrimp) for $15, served from 3 p.m. to close.

The Rustic, 1836 Polk

Salt or no salt, The Rustic is celebrating Texas' favorite cocktail with a DJ set by DJ Gracie Chavez from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can also enjoy The Rustic’s new daily Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m. featuring $3 Rustic Ritas, frozen or on the rocks.

Torchy’s Tacos, multiple locations

Torchy’s is celebrating the day by offering its limited-time only Scallywag margarita, a frozen margarita with peach habanero jam, Exotico Reposado tequila and triple sec, served in a glass rimmed with Cap’n Crunch & coconut. Torchy’s also has a new 16-ounce margarita, available for $9.50 frozen or on the rocks.

Twin Peaks, multiple locations

Twin Peaks will rock $4 Well Margaritas on Friday, February 21 and $6 Peaks Margaritas on Saturday, February 22. Offer valid at participating locations.

Weights + Measures, 2808 Caroline

W+M is celebrating National Margarita (Margherita) Day by featuring its 2020 Perfect Margarita with an Ancho Reyes Liqueur floater all day for $5. Guests can also enjoy the classic Neapolitan-tyle thin crust Margherita pizza for $10 when purchased with the 020 Perfect Margarita (dine-in only).