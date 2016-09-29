A Midsummer Night's Dream Alights at the Alley Theatre Once Again

The Alley's 2000 production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Photo by Jim Caldwell

Alley Theatre company members will be up to a whole lot of mischief when they once again perform A Midsummer Night’s Dream with all its forest magic and machinations.

For Alley Company member Elizabeth Bunch it is a Shakespeare text well worth revisiting.

“I’ve done Hermia in Midsummer Night’s Dream more than I have ever done anything else,” she says. “It’s a play worth any artist revisiting. It lends itself to interpretation in such a fun way because it’s got so much magic in it which translates to a great way to play with theatrical magic.”

With Alley Artistic Director Gregory Boyd directing, 19 members of the Alley company will once again present Shakespeare’s story of fairies and humans, not any of them too terribly sensible as they go about the night's business. Bunch (winner for Best Actress in the 2016 Houston Theater Awards)will play opposite her real life husband Chris Hutchison as Lysander.

Cast members also include John Feltch as Theseus/Oberon, Josie de Guzman as Hippolyta/Titania, Jeffrey Bean as Egeus, Melissa Pritchett as Helena, Michael Brusasco as Demetrius and Jay Sullivan as Puck (of course).

Elizabeth Bunch Photo courtesy of the Alley Theatre

Bunch says she especially happy to be doing several matinees, drawing more students to the audience.

"It's exciting to do this for young people, a lot of whom this will be their first theatrical experience," she says, adding, "So much of education is about students reading this and not getting it up and off the page. I’m a huge advocate of students when they are studying these things doing their best to try and lift it off the page and saying it out loud in front of people and listening to it. So I think it’s a huge benefit to them when they get the opportunity to hear people who are trained in how to make it accessible and speak it as poetry but a poetry that our ear can understand.”

Performances are scheduled for October 12 through November 5 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at the Alley Theatre, 615 Texas. For information call 713-220-5700 or visit alleytheatre.org. $30-$73.