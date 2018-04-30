My Family Doesn’t Do Funerals

About ten years ago my family began a strange tradition that has become the norm. We don’t do funerals anymore. At all, and I think it’s wonderful.

It started with my grandfather, who had been ill for a very long time before he passed away in 2009. It was a surprise to me, but he had been adamant that he didn’t want a funeral. He was cremated, and his ashes were (much) later scattered in small, personal memorial ceremony in my grandmother’s garden attended by just a few family members. My uncle followed in kind in August of that year, and just this past month so did my grandmother. In every case their remains were gathered and burned as soon as possible.

It was weird to me at first. Death is one of humanity’s oldest reasons for ritual, and I can’t even tell you how many tearful funeral scenes I’ve watched in movies. They have this astounding necessity to them, so much though that it almost seems blasphemous to even suggest not having one.