Hear Music Made Famous in 2001: A Space Odyssey at Texas Music Festival

It's amazing that composers who existed long before The Space Age were able to pen music that so fittingly embodies the mystery and wonder of cosmographic exploration.

Listen to the opening fanfare of Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey — the futuristic tale of mankind's self-awakening that premiered 50 years ago in May — and it's hard to imagine a better score for the film. Yet Richard Strauss was actually thinking about the philosophical writings of Friedrich Nietzsche when he composed Also sprach Zarathustra, Op. 30 in 1896. Not such a leap of faith on the part of Kubrick: Nietzsche's theme of the transition between ape and Übermensch is fittingly apropos for the sci-fi film's tale of evolutionary change.

We'll hear Strauss's music during "Cosmic Beginnings" — the opener for The Immanuel and Helen Olshan Texas Music Festival's popular orchestra series — along with English composer Gustav Holst's The Planets, Op. 32. Holst became fascinated with the subject of astrology when holidaying in Majorca with his artist friends and was soon reading their horoscopes. His seven movement suite, named for planets in our solar system, premiered 100 years ago. Holst was so ahead of his time that his influence can be heard in the scores of several contemporary films.