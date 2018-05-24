It Seems Turbonegro Was Probably Racist After All

In rock n' roll, you can make plenty of dumb mistakes as a band, and your fan base will undoubtedly forgive you no matter what. I never ask fans typically, what they think of their favorite band, because they'll almost certainly love whatever the band does. However, when I heard the latest release from Oslo's Turbonegro, I felt like there were some questionable lyrics that were pretty unforgivable. To be fair, I've never been the biggest fan of the band, and I don't roll around town in one of their fan club jackets either. Turbonegro, was and still is a band I could have always taken or left. But when you spouse racism in your music, I have no problem stating that I want nothing to do with you.

For years there were mistaken thoughts about the band's name, explained by the band to essentially mean fast and black. To be fair, the band in their early days had considered the name Nazipenis, but has always maintained that they're anti-racist. The same was said about their fan club name, Turbojugend, which translates to Turbo Youth. In many ways, the lost in translation model has always applied to what this band has done, though that doesn't really excuse what's happening on their latest album.

When it was announced that the band had a new record called ROCKNROLL MACHINE coming via Burger Records, I thought, who cares? I mean, the band is on singer number four and their sound is typically for people who live in the past. When was the last time you heard someone under 30 talk about Turbonegro? Not having relevance in the music world has seemed to be this band's forte.