With Human Condition, Lace Redefines Punk & Post-Punk

In so many ways, those who are living in today's world, see very little promise as to what the future holds. If you're making happy go lucky punk rock in 2018, you're probably a rich rock star who isn't dealing with the harsh realities of being an artist in today's stifling world. In 1977 when Sex Pistols chanted "no future" on "God Save The Queen," it resonated because it was true for the youth of that era.

More than 40 years later, Houston's Lace say the exact same phrase without ever emitting the words. On their debut full length album, Human Condition, the five piece redefine what hardcore punk and post-punk can sound like, and give new blood to both for the first time in a very long time. In ten tracks they take you down a road of despair, depression, and darkness from a generation living in Trump's America who sees no light at the end of the tunnel.

It should be noted, that this record is dark in so many ways, but that's the point. In no way is this the NoFX or Green Day version of punk you may be used to. This is unabashed and unapologetic, the way true punk should be. Opening with the assaulting and arresting sounds of "Amnesia," it's quickly apparent that Lace doesn't want you to think they're nothing if not intense.