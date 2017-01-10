New George Harrison Bio Stretches Well Past the Beatle Years

International rock star or park flasher? A somewhat dour looking George Harrison in an Apple Records ad for his 1974 "Dark Horse" LP. Apple Records Trade Ad/WikiCommons

George Harrison: Behind the Locked Door

By Graeme Thomson

Overlook Press, 464 pp., $19.95

Recent years have seen plenty of new and “definitive” bios — some doorstop size — on John, Paul, and even Ringo. Now, George gets his own entry with this U.S. paperback reissue of a recent UK effort by music journo Thomson, who also conducted dozens of fresh interviews with friends, collaborators, and exes.

Outside of the music, compellingly, the reader can’t help but come away realizing what a….sourpuss George Harrison was. No member was more reluctant and perturbed by Beatlemania than the group’s youngest member (who – in one of many dichotomies – nonetheless enjoyed and pursued all the perks that being a mega celebrity had to offer). And it often came across in his songwriting. After all, just look at even his early efforts: “Don’t Bother Me,” “If I Needed Someone,” “You Like Me Too Much.”

Book cover courtesy of Overlook Press

Later, he could also be especially pious (other Beatles came to call him mockingly “His Holiness”) and cruel to underlings and employees, often wife Pattie Boyd. Dishearteningly, readers find out that “Something” – perhaps the Beatles’ greatest love song and one of rock’s finest – was written not for Boyd, but for God! Harrison purportedly altered the lyrics for “he” to “she” least anybody think him a poof.

He struggled all his life to balance the spiritual and the material, the sacred and the profane. He preferred her cloistered in his mansion with a staff and controlled comforts, while he drove around in expensive sport cars (so much for the Hare Krishna belief of living in a non-material world). Thomson also writes of a cavalier attitude toward women and his seeming assumption of access to them. He would have affairs with the wives of Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood and even Ringo’s wife, which was devastating to the drummer. And, of course, the George Harrison-Pattie Boyd-Eric Clapton troika is the stuff of rock legend, even as the men were downright amiable about it.

One has to have some sympathy for him musically, though, as Thomson makes no bones that John Lennon and Paul McCartney often treated him as a sort of kid brother and only tolerated his attempts at songwriting and presenting material for consideration, which did no favors for his fragile ego. So when his first proper solo album came out, All Things Must Pass was a three-album regurgitation of held back and repressed material, many of which the John and Macca poo-pooh. It’s still perhaps the best Beatles solo album; OK, at least 2/3 of it….

Thomson also delves into the making of All Thing Must Pass, the Concert for Bangladesh, and the disastrous 1974 Dark Horse tour where an ill, sour, and hectoring Harrison confused listeners with a show that he only performed half of , turned in lackluster performances, and did everything he could to not let on he was ever in That Other Band, trotting only a paltry three Beatles tunes. He never mounted another major tour, a handful of 1991 gigs in Japan with Clapton along for moral support his only non-special-event return to the boards.

For the ensuing decades, Harrison would trot out the occasional album of varying quality, have a hit (the Lennon elegy “All Those Years Ago,” ‘50s cover “Got My Mind Set On You”), find some real joy with the Traveling Wilburys in the studio, and indulge in passions for auto racing and filmmaking.

He also came to term with his Beatles passed with the somewhat whitewashed Anthology film, book, and record project and reunite with McCartney and Starr (along with a recorded Lennon) for some “new” tracks. Though, as Thomson details, the project was fraught with dissention , ego battles, and dismissiveness from the “Threetles” for much of its production. And while he survived a vicious knife attack in his own home from an intrucer , Harrison (a lifelong smoker) ultimately died of cancer in 2001 at the age of 58.