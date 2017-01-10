New George Harrison Bio Stretches Well Past the Beatle Years
|
International rock star or park flasher? A somewhat dour looking George Harrison in an Apple Records ad for his 1974 "Dark Horse" LP.
George Harrison: Behind the Locked Door
By Graeme Thomson
Overlook Press, 464 pp., $19.95
Recent years have seen plenty of new and “definitive” bios — some doorstop size — on John, Paul, and even Ringo. Now, George gets his own entry with this U.S. paperback reissue of a recent UK effort by music journo Thomson, who also conducted dozens of fresh interviews with friends, collaborators, and exes.
Outside of the music, compellingly, the reader can’t help but come away realizing what a….sourpuss George Harrison was. No member was more reluctant and perturbed by Beatlemania than the group’s youngest member (who – in one of many dichotomies – nonetheless enjoyed and pursued all the perks that being a mega celebrity had to offer). And it often came across in his songwriting. After all, just look at even his early efforts: “Don’t Bother Me,” “If I Needed Someone,” “You Like Me Too Much.”
Later, he could also be especially pious (other Beatles came to call him mockingly “His Holiness”) and cruel to underlings and employees, often wife Pattie Boyd. Dishearteningly, readers find out that “Something” – perhaps the Beatles’ greatest love song and one of rock’s finest – was written not for Boyd, but for God! Harrison purportedly altered the lyrics for “he” to “she” least anybody think him a poof.
Upcoming Events
-
Kane Brown-Ain't No Stopping Us Now Tour
TicketsSat., Jan. 21, 7:00pm
-
SafetySuit
TicketsTue., Jan. 24, 7:00pm
-
Jacob Latimore
TicketsWed., Jan. 25, 7:00pm
-
Hot Hearts 2017 Sessions 1-3
TicketsFri., Jan. 27, 5:30pm
-
GOT7 FLIGHT LOG: [TURBULENCE] IN USA 2017
TicketsFri., Jan. 27, 7:00pm
He struggled all his life to balance the spiritual and the material, the sacred and the profane. He preferred her cloistered in his mansion with a staff and controlled comforts, while he drove around in expensive
One has to have some sympathy for him musically, though, as Thomson makes no bones that John Lennon and Paul McCartney often treated him as a sort of kid brother and only tolerated his attempts at songwriting and presenting material for consideration, which did no favors for his fragile ego. So when his first proper solo album came out, All Things Must Pass was a three-album regurgitation of held back and repressed material, many of which the John and Macca poo-pooh. It’s still perhaps the best Beatles solo album; OK, at least 2/3 of it….
Thomson also delves into the making of All Thing Must Pass, the Concert for Bangladesh, and the disastrous 1974 Dark Horse tour where an ill, sour, and hectoring Harrison confused listeners with a show that he only performed
For the ensuing decades, Harrison would trot out the occasional album of varying quality, have a hit (the Lennon elegy “All Those Years Ago,” ‘50s cover “Got My Mind Set On You”), find some real joy with the Traveling Wilburys in the studio, and indulge in passions for auto racing and filmmaking.
He also came to term with his Beatles passed with the somewhat whitewashed Anthology film, book, and record project and reunite with McCartney and Starr (along with a recorded Lennon) for some “new” tracks. Though, as Thomson details, the project was fraught with
That’s not to make it seem that this bio — the most comprehensive ever on Harrison — is a downer. And there’s plenty of discussion and dissection of his estimable musical contributions. But it also is a fascinating look at the most private, “Quiet” of the Beatles, and a must have addition to any Beatles
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Lukas Graham
TicketsThu., Jan. 12, 7:00pm
-
The Molly Ringwalds
TicketsFri., Jan. 13, 8:00pm
-
EHSAN KHAJEH AMIRI
TicketsSat., Jan. 14, 8:00pm
-
"The Bronze Gold Speakeasy"
TicketsThu., Jan. 12, 7:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!