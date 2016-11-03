The 2016 Houston Press Music Award Nominees

Artwork by DonKee Boy

First things first. This year’s Houston Press Music Awards ballot doesn’t look anything like the ballots we’ve had in previous years. It’s not supposed to. To be honest, the previous model was in danger of collapsing under its own weight; perversely, it almost became a victim of Houston’s amazing diversity. This year we wanted to eradicate the traditional lines dividing one type of music from another, boundaries that are often problematic to begin with, and hand out awards according to the way these artists’ music makes you feel, what it makes you want to do, and what it reveals about the mind (or minds) who create it. Conversely, the elemental categories — singer, rapper, DJ, instrumentalist — have been simplified. It’s an experiment, sure, but it’s worth a try, and now seems like the perfect time to do it.

We’re also nudging those of you who may not pay as much attention to Houston’s musical riches (and niches) as others to go exploring, hoping you’ll find a wealth of new favorites in the names below. Finally, we also expanded the ballot to include several key roles filled by non-musicians, the behind-the-scenes players who are equally worthy of recognition but almost always go unsung — the sound engineers, festival producers, booking agents, graphic designers and, last but hardly least, the fans.

One last thing: this ballot is also purposefully incomplete. The Houston Press music staff chose the names you see below, but one category we’re glad to hold over from the previous HPMA model is the Readers’ Choice award. If your favorite artist’s name doesn’t appear below, we encourage you to come back tomorrow and do something about it. Voting opens on Monday and continues through Friday, November 18. Good luck to all the nominees!

LIVE



Gio Chamba & Trippy Cholo



Only Beast



Jody Seabody & the Whirls



Snooty Garbagemen



The Suffers



Young Mammals



Wild Moccasins





BAND FOR DRINKING



Baron Von Bomblast



Blaggards



Dead Rabbits



Poor Dumb Bastards



Mike Stinson Band



Blackgrass Gospel



Sauce Twinz





BAND FOR DANCING



Catch Fever



Children of Pop



Deep Cuts



The Escatones



Fab 5



Mikey & the Drags



Phantom Royals



Umbrella Man





HEAVY/ANGRY BAND



Blood of an Outlaw



Cop Warmth



Funeral Horse



Oceans of Slumber



PLXTX



Venomous Maximus



We Were Wolves





SEXYTIME



Bang Bangz



Dollie Barnes



Jack Freeman



Nick Greer



Chase Hamblin & the Roustabouts



Jerk



MNYNMS



-Us





WOKE



Days N’ Daze



Dirty & Nasty



Giant Kitty



Lyric Michelle



Real McCoys



The Wheel Workers





WEIRD



Ak’Chamel



Fiddle Witch & the Demons of Doom



Handsomebeast



Illicit Relationship



Rusted Shut



Say Girl Say





MORE PEOPLE SHOULD KNOW ABOUT…



Black Kite



Guilla



Nathan Quick



Alex Riddle



Satanic Overlords of Rock & Roll



Space Villains*



Thrill



Whit





STALWART



30FootFALL



Flamin’ Hellcats



deadhorse



Free Radicals



Rick Lee & the Night Owls



Trudy Lynn



Los Skarnales



The Suspects





NEWCOMER



Colonial Blue



El Lago



Frog Hair



Ingrid



Mark Drew



Secret Sands



Ashley Toman



Vodi





MAD GENIUS



B L A C K I E



Chase DeMaster



Maxo Kream



Muzak John



Pfaff Pfaffenberg



The Wiggins



Twisted Wires





LYRICS



BIZ (Brian Is Ze)



Adam Bricks



Doughbeezy



DeLorean



Richard Kimball (Distant Worker)



Craig Kinsey



Lyric Michelle



Propain





SINGER



Kristal Cherelle



Kam Franklin (The Suffers)



Cammie Gilbert (Oceans of Slumber)



Lee-Lonn



Vockah Redu



Nathan Quick



Stephanie Rice (Colonial Blue)





RAPPER



Doeman



Fat Tony



Genesis Blu



Le$



Pyrexx



Slim Thug



Paul Wall



Z-Ro





DJ



Damon Allen



Big Reeks



Gracie Chavez



Josh Dupont



Flash Gordon Parks



Ill Faded



Mr. Rogers



Riddler





PLAYER



Peter Bernick (Only Beast)



Jordan Donald



Sandy Ewen



Steve Krase



Chapy Luna (The Suffers)



Roberto Rodriguez





THEME NIGHT



A Fistful of Soul



Bombon



Classic Numbers



Taking Back Tuesdays



Tejas Got Soul



Vinyl Ranch



Waxaholic Thursdays





FESTIVAL



Day For Night



FPSF



Houston Whatever Fest



Madness on Main/Yes, Indeed!



Praia Urbana



Something Wicked





VENUE (SOUND)

* 5,000 seats or less



McGonigel’s Mucky Duck



House of Blues



Nightingale Room



Revention Music Center



Rudyard’s



Walters



Warehouse Live



White Oak Music Hall





BOOKING



Bassman PEP



John Baldwin (Walters/Satellite)



Cactus Music in-stores



Havin’ a Ball Productions



Nameless Sound



Pegstar?



ScoreMore?



Punk Rock Stacy (Rudyard's)





ARTWORK



Miguel Flaco



Adam Goode



Wesley Mitchell



mObscene



Dennis Polk



Kyler Sharp





FAN

