menu

The 2016 Houston Press Music Award Nominees

Coming Soon: The 2016 Houston Press Music Awards


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The 2016 Houston Press Music Award Nominees

Thursday, November 3, 2016 at 4 a.m.
By Chris Gray
The 2016 Houston Press Music Award Nominees
Artwork by DonKee Boy
A A

First things first. This year’s Houston Press Music Awards ballot doesn’t look anything like the ballots we’ve had in previous years. It’s not supposed to. To be honest, the previous model was in danger of collapsing under its own weight; perversely, it almost became a victim of Houston’s amazing diversity. This year we wanted to eradicate the traditional lines dividing one type of music from another, boundaries that are often problematic to begin with, and hand out awards according to the way these artists’ music makes you feel, what it makes you want to do, and what it reveals about the mind (or minds) who create it. Conversely, the elemental categories — singer, rapper, DJ, instrumentalist — have been simplified. It’s an experiment, sure, but it’s worth a try, and now seems like the perfect time to do it.

We’re also nudging those of you who may not pay as much attention to Houston’s musical riches (and niches) as others to go exploring, hoping you’ll find a wealth of new favorites in the names below. Finally, we also expanded the ballot to include several key roles filled by non-musicians, the behind-the-scenes players who are equally worthy of recognition but almost always go unsung — the sound engineers, festival producers, booking agents, graphic designers and, last but hardly least, the fans.

One last thing: this ballot is also purposefully incomplete. The Houston Press music staff chose the names you see below, but one category we’re glad to hold over from the previous HPMA model is the Readers’ Choice award. If your favorite artist’s name doesn’t appear below, we encourage you to come back tomorrow and do something about it. Voting opens on Monday and continues through Friday, November 18. Good luck to all the nominees!

LIVE

  • Gio Chamba & Trippy Cholo
  • Only Beast
  • Jody Seabody & the Whirls
  • Snooty Garbagemen
  • The Suffers
  • Young Mammals
  • Wild Moccasins


BAND FOR DRINKING

  • Baron Von Bomblast
  • Blaggards
  • Dead Rabbits
  • Poor Dumb Bastards
  • Mike Stinson Band
  • Blackgrass Gospel
  • Sauce Twinz


BAND FOR DANCING

  • Catch Fever
  • Children of Pop
  • Deep Cuts
  • The Escatones
  • Fab 5
  • Mikey & the Drags
  • Phantom Royals
  • Umbrella Man


HEAVY/ANGRY BAND

  • Blood of an Outlaw
  • Cop Warmth
  • Funeral Horse
  • Oceans of Slumber
  • PLXTX
  • Venomous Maximus
  • We Were Wolves


SEXYTIME

  • Bang Bangz
  • Dollie Barnes
  • Jack Freeman
  • Nick Greer
  • Chase Hamblin & the Roustabouts
  • Jerk
  • MNYNMS
  • -Us


WOKE

  • Days N’ Daze
  • Dirty & Nasty
  • Giant Kitty
  • Lyric Michelle
  • Real McCoys
  • The Wheel Workers


WEIRD

  • Ak’Chamel
  • Fiddle Witch & the Demons of Doom
  • Handsomebeast
  • Illicit Relationship
  • Rusted Shut
  • Say Girl Say


MORE PEOPLE SHOULD KNOW ABOUT…

  • Black Kite
  • Guilla
  • Nathan Quick
  • Alex Riddle
  • Satanic Overlords of Rock & Roll
  • Space Villains*
  • Thrill
  • Whit


STALWART

  • 30FootFALL
  • Flamin’ Hellcats
  • deadhorse
  • Free Radicals
  • Rick Lee & the Night Owls
  • Trudy Lynn
  • Los Skarnales
  • The Suspects


NEWCOMER

  • Colonial Blue
  • El Lago
  • Frog Hair
  • Ingrid
  • Mark Drew
  • Secret Sands
  • Ashley Toman
  • Vodi


MAD GENIUS

  • B L A C K I E
  • Chase DeMaster
  • Maxo Kream
  • Muzak John
  • Pfaff Pfaffenberg
  • The Wiggins
  • Twisted Wires


LYRICS

  • BIZ (Brian Is Ze)
  • Adam Bricks
  • Doughbeezy
  • DeLorean
  • Richard Kimball (Distant Worker)
  • Craig Kinsey
  • Lyric Michelle
  • Propain


SINGER

  • Kristal Cherelle
  • Kam Franklin (The Suffers)
  • Cammie Gilbert (Oceans of Slumber)
  • Lee-Lonn
  • Vockah Redu
  • Nathan Quick
  • Stephanie Rice (Colonial Blue)


RAPPER

  • Doeman
  • Fat Tony
  • Genesis Blu
  • Le$
  • Pyrexx
  • Slim Thug
  • Paul Wall
  • Z-Ro


DJ

  • Damon Allen
  • Big Reeks
  • Gracie Chavez
  • Josh Dupont
  • Flash Gordon Parks
  • Ill Faded
  • Mr. Rogers
  • Riddler


PLAYER

  • Peter Bernick (Only Beast)
  • Jordan Donald
  • Sandy Ewen
  • Steve Krase
  • Chapy Luna (The Suffers)
  • Roberto Rodriguez


THEME NIGHT

  • A Fistful of Soul
  • Bombon
  • Classic Numbers
  • Taking Back Tuesdays
  • Tejas Got Soul
  • Vinyl Ranch
  • Waxaholic Thursdays


FESTIVAL

  • Day For Night
  • FPSF
  • Houston Whatever Fest
  • Madness on Main/Yes, Indeed!
  • Praia Urbana
  • Something Wicked


VENUE (SOUND)
* 5,000 seats or less

  • McGonigel’s Mucky Duck
  • House of Blues
  • Nightingale Room
  • Revention Music Center
  • Rudyard’s
  • Walters
  • Warehouse Live
  • White Oak Music Hall


BOOKING

  • Bassman PEP
  • John Baldwin (Walters/Satellite)
  • Cactus Music in-stores
  • Havin’ a Ball Productions
  • Nameless Sound
  • Pegstar?
  • ScoreMore?
  • Punk Rock Stacy (Rudyard's)


ARTWORK

  • Miguel Flaco
  • Adam Goode
  • Wesley Mitchell
  • mObscene
  • Dennis Polk
  • Kyler Sharp


FAN

  • Paige Balinski (RIP)
  • Clint Broussard
  • David Garrick
  • Jeremy Hart
  • Daniel Jackson
  • Wylie Lechor

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >